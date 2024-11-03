Saracens the victims of first major Prem Cup upset

Saracens suffered a shock 29-19 defeat to Ealing Trailfinders in their Premiership Rugby Cup opener at Trailfinders Sports Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the sport’s eyes were focused up the road at events in Twickenham, Saracens were served a slice of humble pie at the hands of Championship heavyweights.

Fielding a lineup featuring nine debutants, Saracens faced an experienced Ealing side that capitalized on early opportunities to seize control of the match.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Ealing wasted no time in asserting themselves, with Rob Farrar scoring in the corner within two minutes after a turnover led to swift ball movement wide. Dan Jones added a touchline conversion to establish a 7-0 lead. Ealing’s pressure continued as Tobi Wilson broke through Saracens’ defensive line, setting up Jordan Colgate for a powerful finish in the corner, extending the lead to 12-0.

Despite a few promising breaks, Saracens struggled to break down Ealing’s defense. A near try by Tom Parton went awry, while a well-placed cross-field kick from Josh Hallett ended with the ball turned over at the breakdown. Ealing tightened their grip on the match at the 30-minute mark, with former Saracen Reuben Bird-Tulloch slipping down the short side of a maul to score.

The situation worsened for Saracens as Phil Brantingham and Toby Knight were sin-binned for collapsing mauls, leading referee Joe James to award Ealing a penalty try and a daunting 24-0 advantage just before halftime.

Saracens responded with a moment of individual brilliance as Brandon Jackson sprinted over from halfway, providing a spark of hope at 24-5 going into the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ealing resumed their dominance after halftime with Angus Kernohan acrobatically finishing in the corner to further stretch their lead. Saracens rallied again, with Harry Wilson muscling over from close range to narrow the deficit to 29-12.

Jackson then intercepted and raced the length of the field for his second try in the final minutes, bringing the score to 29-19 after Tim Swiel’s conversion.

Though Saracens pushed to close the gap further Ealing held firm and ultimately secured a valuable early win in the Cup pool stage.

Related Fissler Confidential: Wild Owen Farrell transfer rumours Sometimes, the rumour mill comes up trumps with a link that is too far-fetched to be true, and this week, it is a return to the Premiership for England and Lions fly-half Owen Farrell. Read Now