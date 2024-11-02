Fissler Confidential: Wild Owen Farrell transfer rumours

Sometimes, the rumour mill comes up trumps with a link that is too far-fetched to be true, and this week, it is a return to the Premiership for England and Lions fly-half Owen Farrell.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is well known that Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers are both looking for a fly-half for next season, and Midi Olympique are reporting that Farrell, just months into a two-year contract with Racing 92, is a target.

While England’s record points scorer, who was 33 in September, would be able to become back as a marquee player, sources tell Fissler Confidential that it is likely that Saracens would have first refusal on his services.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Bordeaux are holding talks with Sale Sharks about a deal for South African No 8 Dan du Preez, which would get him out of the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

Du Preez, 29, who joined Sale in 2019, has received a contract offer to go and play in France next season but is due to be under contract to the Premiership outfit, but talks to agree on a deal are underway.

Sharks boss Alex Sanderson admits it’s easy for players to have their heads turned: “You cannot ignore the life-changing sums of money that these guys are getting offered.”

Leicester Tigers and Bath are both offering former England under-20 international Ben Loader the chance to move back to the Premiership next season to kick-start his dream of winning a full cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loader was close to call up before London Irish went bust and admitted earlier this year: “I am by no means in the twilight of my career. My ambition, like every young English kid, is to play for England. That is still the dream.”

The 25-year-old winger has scored six tries in 18 appearances for the Stormers, but his two-year deal ends next summer, and he is keen to return home.

Harlequins are growing in confidence that they will be able to keep scrum-half Will Porter at the club despite interest from Premiership rivals Bath, who had him down as a potential replacement for Ben Spencer.

Philadelphia-born Porter, 25, moved to London when he was one and was educated at Merchant Taylors’ School, Northwood, and played for Wasps and Bristol Bears before joining Quins at the start of last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has started in 17 of the 28 games he has played for Quins to establish himself as the heir apparent to Danny Care, who is looking increasingly likely to retire at the end of the season to move into a television job.

Chicago Hounds have signed two players with extensive Premiership experience ahead of the new Major League Rugby season next year after tempting Tim Swiel and Ollie Devoto across the Atlantic.

Tim Swiel of Saracens kicks the ball during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Leicester Tigers at StoneX Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Hounds new boss, the former Wallaby Chris Latham, has strengthened his squad with the much-travelled Swiel, currently an injury replacement at Saracens for Louie Johnson, who faces three months out of action with a bicep tear.

Former England international inside centre Devoto has been playing for Taunton Titans, who are in second place in National League One behind leaders Camborne since leaving Exeter Chiefs when his contract ended in the summer.

Cardiff have begun their attempt to sign Exeter Chiefs inside centre Joe Hawkins in a bid to kick-start his international career, which stalled with his move to Devon from the Ospreys two years ago.

Joe Hawkins and Henry Slade of Exeter Chiefs (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Swansea-born Hawkins, 22, scored one try in 28 appearances for his hometown club after making his Pro 14 debut in a 23-17 defeat against Zebra in Parma in November 2020.

Hawkins has started five of the Chiefs’ six defeats in the Premiership this season, the same number of caps he has for his country, which is a fifth of the number he needs to be available for Warren Gatland to select.

Two-time World Rugby Mens Sevens Player Of the Year Perry Baker, who retired after the Olympic Games, admits that he would consider playing 15’s with a short-term coaching deal with the USA men’s sevens side set to end.

Baker, 38, who played at three Olympic Games, is assisting new USA men’s coach Simon Amor at the Olympic training centre near San Diego. His contract runs out in January, but he would consider joining an MLR side.

“I’m praying to God that I can land something that permanent. I know that my age is a factor for a lot of people. But I’m not old on playing rugby body-wise,” he told The Guardian.

Sione Tuipulotu, who was recently named Scotland’s captain, is being tipped to turn down lucrative moves to Harlequins, Bath and France, where he has interest from Stade Francais when his contract runs next summer.

Melbourne-born Tuipulotu, 29, plays for Glasgow Warriors and is in the running to make the Lions squad to Australia next summer has opened talks with the SRU about extending his stay North of the Border.

Tuipulotu, whose younger brother Mosese is playing for Edinburgh this season, is likely to have more talks with SRU bosses when his stint at the Autumn International Series ends in three weeks.

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter raised a few eye brews after refusing all media requests following their Premiership Cup win over Cornish Pirates on Friday evening.

As usual, Baxter did the club’s pre-match media call on Monday ahead of the 68-7 win over the Championship side at Mennaye Field, but post-match left Ricky Pellow to address the handful of media who made the trip to Penzance.

The demolition of the Pirates came at the of a week to forget for the Chiefs, who slipped to a sixth successive Premiership defeat against Harlequins last weekend and parted company with defence coach Omar Mouneimne.