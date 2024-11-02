Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
33 - 29
FT
42 - 19
FT
22 - 19
FT
43 - 14
FT
45 - 30
FT
29 - 13
FT
24 - 23
FT
37 - 10
FT
32 - 27
FT
22 - 24
FT
32 - 13
FT
21 - 10
FT
30 - 26
FT
23 - 33
FT
57 - 17
FT
35 - 18
FT
17 - 36
FT
12 - 8
FT
Thursday
15:00
Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Wild Owen Farrell transfer rumours

Nolann Le Garrec of Racing 92 celebrates with Owen Farrell of Racing 92 after scoring his team's second try during the Top 14 match between Racing 92 and USA Perpignan at Paris La Défense Arena on October 26, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Sometimes, the rumour mill comes up trumps with a link that is too far-fetched to be true, and this week, it is a return to the Premiership for England and Lions fly-half Owen Farrell.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is well known that Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers are both looking for a fly-half for next season, and Midi Olympique are reporting that Farrell, just months into a two-year contract with Racing 92, is a target.

While England’s record points scorer, who was 33 in September, would be able to become back as a marquee player, sources tell Fissler Confidential that it is likely that Saracens would have first refusal on his services.

Video Spacer

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real

Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Video Spacer

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real

Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Bordeaux are holding talks with Sale Sharks about a deal for South African No 8 Dan du Preez, which would get him out of the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

Du Preez, 29, who joined Sale in 2019, has received a contract offer to go and play in France next season but is due to be under contract to the Premiership outfit, but talks to agree on a deal are underway.

Sharks boss Alex Sanderson admits it’s easy for players to have their heads turned: “You cannot ignore the life-changing sums of money that these guys are getting offered.”

Leicester Tigers and Bath are both offering former England under-20 international Ben Loader the chance to move back to the Premiership next season to kick-start his dream of winning a full cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loader was close to call up before London Irish went bust and admitted earlier this year: “I am by no means in the twilight of my career. My ambition, like every young English kid, is to play for England. That is still the dream.”

The 25-year-old winger has scored six tries in 18 appearances for the Stormers, but his two-year deal ends next summer, and he is keen to return home.

Harlequins are growing in confidence that they will be able to keep scrum-half Will Porter at the club despite interest from Premiership rivals Bath, who had him down as a potential replacement for Ben Spencer.

Philadelphia-born Porter, 25, moved to London when he was one and was educated at Merchant Taylors’ School, Northwood, and played for Wasps and Bristol Bears before joining Quins at the start of last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has started in 17 of the 28 games he has played for Quins to establish himself as the heir apparent to Danny Care, who is looking increasingly likely to retire at the end of the season to move into a television job.

Chicago Hounds have signed two players with extensive Premiership experience ahead of the new Major League Rugby season next year after tempting Tim Swiel and Ollie Devoto across the Atlantic.

Tim Swiel Mark McCall
Tim Swiel of Saracens kicks the ball during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Leicester Tigers at StoneX Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Hounds new boss, the former Wallaby Chris Latham, has strengthened his squad with the much-travelled Swiel, currently an injury replacement at Saracens for Louie Johnson, who faces three months out of action with a bicep tear.

Former England international inside centre Devoto has been playing for Taunton Titans, who are in second place in National League One behind leaders Camborne since leaving Exeter Chiefs when his contract ended in the summer.

Cardiff have begun their attempt to sign Exeter Chiefs inside centre Joe Hawkins in a bid to kick-start his international career, which stalled with his move to Devon from the Ospreys two years ago.

Joe Hawkins
Joe Hawkins and Henry Slade of Exeter Chiefs (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Swansea-born Hawkins, 22, scored one try in 28 appearances for his hometown club after making his Pro 14 debut in a 23-17 defeat against Zebra in Parma in November 2020.

Hawkins has started five of the Chiefs’ six defeats in the Premiership this season, the same number of caps he has for his country, which is a fifth of the number he needs to be available for Warren Gatland to select.

Two-time World Rugby Mens Sevens Player Of the Year Perry Baker, who retired after the Olympic Games, admits that he would consider playing 15’s with a short-term coaching deal with the USA men’s sevens side set to end.

Baker, 38, who played at three Olympic Games, is assisting new USA men’s coach Simon Amor at the Olympic training centre near San Diego. His contract runs out in January, but he would consider joining an MLR side.

“I’m praying to God that I can land something that permanent. I know that my age is a factor for a lot of people. But I’m not old on playing rugby body-wise,” he told The Guardian.

Sione Tuipulotu, who was recently named Scotland’s captain, is being tipped to turn down lucrative moves to Harlequins, Bath and France, where he has interest from Stade Francais when his contract runs next summer.

Melbourne-born Tuipulotu, 29, plays for Glasgow Warriors and is in the running to make the Lions squad to Australia next summer has opened talks with the SRU about extending his stay North of the Border.

Tuipulotu, whose younger brother Mosese is playing for Edinburgh this season, is likely to have more talks with SRU bosses when his stint at the Autumn International Series ends in three weeks.

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter raised a few eye brews after refusing all media requests following their Premiership Cup win over Cornish Pirates on Friday evening.

As usual, Baxter did the club’s pre-match media call on Monday ahead of the 68-7 win over the Championship side at Mennaye Field, but post-match left Ricky Pellow to address the handful of media who made the trip to Penzance.

The demolition of the Pirates came at the of a week to forget for the Chiefs, who slipped to a sixth successive Premiership defeat against Harlequins last weekend and parted company with defence coach Omar Mouneimne.

Related

Rob Baxter addresses 'sack' talk following winless Exeter start

The Chiefs, who have lost all six of their top flight games this season, are only being kept off the bottom of the table by having one point more than Newcastle Falcons.

Read Now

In this episode of Walk the Talk, Jim Hamilton chats with double World Cup winner Damian de Allende about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after agonising England loss

2

All Blacks XV player ratings vs Munster | Autumn Nations Series

3

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii strikes awe as Wallabies lose star midfielder

4

Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

5

'World-class finisher' offers All Blacks selection solution

6

Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

7

Marcus Smith on that substitution and his England plea

8

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Autumn Nations Series 2024

Comments

1 Comment
T
Tom 10 hours ago

Please no Pat, don't do it.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The joy, spirit and obstacles of the rugby pilgrim

What is life like for those who traverse the rugby world as supporters, and is the game as accessible as it should be?

LONG READ

England need to face a few home truths if they are to relearn that winning habit

Twickenham played their part in a classic encounter but England contrived to play the part of gallant losers once again

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Borthwick needs to have faith in Marcus Smith'

England yet again fluffed their lines against the All Blacks when they had built a comfortable lead and questions are being asked

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 28 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 3 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Mick Cleary: 'Borthwick needs to have faith in Marcus Smith' Mick Cleary: 'Borthwick needs to have faith in Marcus Smith'
Search