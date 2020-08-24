12:35pm, 24 August 2020

George Skivington insists Saracens are a top four team in the Gallagher Premiership despite their relegation for salary cap breaches and has warned his Gloucester side to prepare for a tough battle at Allianz Park on Wednesday. Skivington, the new Gloucester head coach, saw his side defeat 14-man Worcester and then give Bristol a 19-0 start before losing 33-24 and knows the reigning English and European champions remain a difficult challenge despite having seen key players like Liam Williams, Ben Spencer and George Kruis depart.

Others have gone on loan including hooker Jack Singleton who is on a season-long loan with Gloucester and could face his old team-mates tomorrow night with Saracens stuck at the bottom of the league due to their points deductions – despite 10 wins.

Skivington saw Saracens survive a difficult period to beat Harlequins 38-24 and said: “Saracens are a top four team and they keep getting the results.

“They have been executing the parts of their game they always have and it has been top class.

“Without the crowd you can hear the passion their players have and how dedicated they are. It seems to be the more recognised names are the loudest on the pitch and they do play for pride and do not just cruise.

“Nothing has changed from them competing for the Premiership trophy or not and they are well on the ball.

“Saracens still have that Wolfpack mentality and are a serious outfit. The trophies in their cabinet speak for themselves and while Harlequins had them under a bit of pressure, their strength and their relentlessness shone through in the end and they are a very hard team to beat.

“Even though you know roughly what is coming they do it so well, they stay on top of you and don’t give you an inch.

“I don’t think the changes and loaning of players will affect how they play or how focussed they are at doing their job. I haven’t been told I am not allowed to play Jack Singleton and I will ask that question. I am sure he would like to play on Wednesday.”

After a win and a loss, Skivington is going to have to make changes to rotate his squad and added: “We have lots of lads here who are desperate to play and have trained really well.

“It has proved to be a bit of headache for this match and how we rotate people and I am excited for those who will get their opportunity.”

