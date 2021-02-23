7:23am, 23 February 2021

Soon-to-be Guinness PRO16 franchise Bulls have confirmed that Springbok scrum-half Ivan van Zyl will depart Loftus Versfeld to join Saracens in England at the end of June. Van Zyl joined the Bulls in 2014 directly after finishing school at Afrikaanse Hoer Seunskool.

The 25-year-old former Junior Springbok made his senior debut during the 2015 Vodacom Cup campaign and he followed this up with his debut in the Currie Cup later that year and his Super Rugby debut the following year.

A statement from the Bulls said: “Van Zyl established himself as a sturdy scrum-half, unafraid of roughing it up with the forwards and providing a crisp pass that serviced his backline effectively.

“In 2018, his hard work and relentless pursuit of perfection earned him a Springbok call-up where he made his debut against Wales in Washington DC and he has subsequently amassed six caps in the green and gold.” Three of those appearances have come against Eddie Jones’ England.

Van Zyl added: “I have always wanted to play for this team having grown up in Pretoria and watching the likes of Fourie du Preez and company. I must thank all involved at Loftus Versfeld for backing me and allowing me to chase my dreams. It’s not goodbye but rather until we see each other again and I wish all my fellow Vodacom Bulls players the best of luck.”

Bulls boss Jake White said: “Ivan has led our backline alongside the veteran Morne Steyn, extremely well and his keen sense of the game has served our game plan perfectly. His direct approach, speed and strength will be a massive boost for Saracens and we know that he will be an asset to them and wish him well.”

The signing of van Zyl on Tuesday followed Monday’s announcement that Saracens had signed USA international Ruden de Haas on a two-year deal from South African franchise the Cheetahs.

