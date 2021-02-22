Saracens have announced the signing of USA international Ruden de Haas. The scrum-half has agreed a two-year deal with the club and will make the move from South African franchise the Cheetahs in the summer.

Born in South Africa, de Hass moved to the USA at a young age and represented the USA at a youth level. He earned a contract with the Cheetahs in 2017 and made his international debut a year later, and has 17 caps to his name.

He is the third generation of his family to represent the Cheetahs following in the footsteps of his father, Pieter, and grandfather, Gerard.

“When I heard I had the opportunity to come to Saracens, it was a no-brainer,” he said.

“With the success Saracens have had over the past decade, and the team and family culture they have, it was a pretty easy decision for me.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey coming up.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “We have been monitoring Ruben’s progress over the last few seasons and are really excited by his potential, his ambition and drive.

“He is a young player with a bright future and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

