Scotland centre Sam Johnson has signed a contract extension with Glasgow Warriors, but club and international midfield colleague Huw Jones has been linked with a move to the Top 14 having previously been touted for a switch to the Gallagher Premiership.

Johnson, who was touted by Ian McGeechan on RugbyPass as a 2021 Lions tourist to South Africa, has made 67 appearances since joining Glasgow in 2015 and won 15 Scotland caps. “I’m excited to re-sign with the club,” he told the club website. “Glasgow is my home and to be able to sign for a few more years is a great boost for me.

“There are exciting times ahead for the club and I’m very fortunate for Glasgow and Scottish rugby to give me the opportunity to continue to work hard with Danny (Wilson) and the rest of the coaching team to build something special at Scotstoun.”

Head coach Wilson added: “Sam’s a really exciting midfield player both sides of the ball. He is an intelligent player who has a real understanding of the game and he uses that to bring the best out of the players around him.

“He is someone I have got to know well over the last couple of years while I have been in Scotland and I have really enjoyed working with him. It’s great that we can retain another Scottish international of Sam’s calibre and we look forward to him pulling on the Glasgow jersey on many more occasions over the next few years.”

While Johnson has been successfully retained, Jones, the 27-year-old with 26 Scotland caps, is reportedly being watched by Bayonne ahead of the 2021/22 season in France. Jones, a replacement for Scotland’s last match away to Ireland in December, has been playing for Glasgow at full-back in the PRO campaign.

Having turned down an offer some years ago from Leicester, he was reported last month to be in advanced talks with London Irish while also attracted interest from Harlequins and Saracens.

