SA Rugby issue public and 'in person' apology amid haka storm

By Ian Cameron
New Zealand players perform the Haka ahead of the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 31, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

The CEO of SA Rugby has both publicly and privately apologised over the scenes that saw the All Blacks pre-match haka drowned out by music on Saturday in their Rugby Championship clash in Johannesburg.

The performance of Kapa O Pango was accompanied by loud chants from the 62,000-strong crowd, as well as music, pyrotechnics and a flyover by a huge aeroplane.

The controversy has led to a debate around how much respect should be afforded to the war dance, with many believing a line had been crossed at the stadium.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sums up the win against the All Blacks

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sums up the win against the All Blacks

SA Rugby have now admitted that they got it badly wrong.

“I apologised in person and have written to the NZRFU to formally express our regret and apologies for what occurred,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error.

“In the confusion, the crowd’s excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the Haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme. It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate.”

Oberholzer stated that SA Rugby was troubled by the protocol breach and the perceived lack of respect it may have conveyed.

“We hold dear the values and traditions of the game,” said Oberholzer. “The unfortunate events in no way represent any lack of respect that South African rugby holds for the significance and history of the Haka. We will ensure such errors cannot be repeated.”

The second Test in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship between the teams will take place at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday and former skipper John Smit has called on fans to respect the haka, writing on X: “What a test match but my only disappointment was the noise made and music being played during the Haka, it’s a privilege to watch and hear for player and fan alike, please let’s respect it in Cape Town.”

Scott Robertson’s selection nightmare before another shot at Springboks

Scott Robertson and the other All Blacks selectors have some big decisions to make before this weekend’s clash with the Springboks.

Read Now

 

 

1

‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea

2

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

3

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

4

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

5

‘I’m not gonna lie…’: Ex-All Black Brodie Retallick on playing the Boks

6

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

7

Kansas City Chiefs explain reason for releasing Louis Rees-Zammit

8

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

Comments

4 Comments
C
ColinK 1 hr ago

Wow just shows how strong the unique rivalry is and the shared respects. It was such a great game. We get a bit precious about our Haka but it did feel a bit out of character for SA, more like what England do over there. In the end people can do what they like but as I say it shows the shared respect. Certainly this is a very fine Bok team and an incredible comeback that I will say hurt after our boys played so well for 60. But as we well know its an 80min contest. Looking forward to the next one.

W
WK 2 hours ago

I think Sumo and Izzie should study the letter to see what a genuine apology looks like. It might help them in future.

D
DP 2 hours ago

Dear SARU, in return we publicly apologise for unilaterally jettisoning your franchises from “Super Rugby”, even though you’ve landed on your feet and we’re now stuck playing basketball against Aussie sides.. 😉

W
Wayneo 2 hours ago

We see what you are trying to do.

No use trying to butter us up, bomb squad is going to do bomb squad things come Saturday no matter what💪

N
Ninjin 2 hours ago

Respect.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 3 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

The teams that had an easy run into the semis were Argentina and England. They reached the semi final because the draw put them in easy groups, with the top4 all being together on two sides of the draw. They feel out at the semi final because they only made contact with a top 4 team then instead of at the quarter final. Again a result of the draw.


None of the current players or management in Ireland had experience of making it past a QF. France last did so 12 years previously. 33% chance of an all NH and all SH quarter. But 67% chance of mixed QFs. Neither team but especially Ireland do not wish to be playing a mulitple and recent RWC championj team in a QF.


Nobody said there was a conspiracy just that the draw is a farce, which it is and has been since the inception of the RWC. SA and NZ only tonicing it now. That is why it is being changed.


The draw has been changed but the IRFU need to check when the rankings are being taken from. No point in having the draw a year and a half before 2027 if the rankings the draw is based on is from 2023.


Schedules also need looking at. Ireland and France playing their last pool match in 2015 6 days before facing NZ/Arg was disgraceful. NZ/Arge put up 105 points between them.

Again helping not harming the big teams so no remedial action taken.

197 Go to comments
C
CT 5 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Are you this painful in real life you sound like a old woman with wet panties

197 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 12 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Williams has been great the RC. Deserves a start.

2 Go to comments
M
MB 14 minutes ago
Heavy-hitters: All 10 Premiership squads by weight, height and age

“…coincidentally pretty much the exact same stats as Dowson when he was a player.” That cracked me up. I’m guessing that the Eggchasers guys are going to enjoy these stats, if they notice this article!

1 Go to comments
W
WW 15 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

Sorry Yankee doodle, not everyone can be South African 🤣🤣🤣

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 16 minutes ago
‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

Where’s the article?

121 Go to comments
M
MB 18 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

I cannot stand the music playing in breaks during sports. They’re doing it at the US Open, as well…maybe we Americans do have to take the blame! 😀

10 Go to comments
D
DP 20 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Can’t underestimate how the inclusion of Williams at the expense of Reinach changed the dynamic of the match, it’ll be interesting to see whether he starts or is used as an impact sub this week…

2 Go to comments
M
MB 20 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

That’s interesting. Thanks for the information.

10 Go to comments
T
Terry24 32 minutes ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

Amazed you were even able to turn the clue-o-meter on son, if you're that dim. 😉

31 Go to comments
T
Terry24 37 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Wales were not in the top 8 a year before the tournament but received a top 4 spot.

Scotland a top 5 team were given the seeding of a team between 8-12.

Ireland and France two top4 teams were given their seedings from RWC 2019.

Samoa had long broken into teh top 12 but were seeded 4 (as a 12-16).


Every team who moved up the rankings between the RWCs was punished and no team who moved down the rankings were punished. Its Mickey Mouse. A joke.


"So in Terry24's world which is the best side in the world?" Wont be replying to this type of 3rd person jacka$$ query again. Be respectful.

197 Go to comments
A
Ace 40 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Aaaaw, poor naaigie. Can't stop itself from cutting & pasting the same sad lame crap over and over and over and again...


Don't worry, it'll be saturday soon & you & daddy can earn a few bucks on the backseat of mommy's taxi.

20 Go to comments
G
Gman 48 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Ireland took the stuff that was fired at them. Lost the first game. Didn't whinge about and came out stronger and beat SA. They got booed during the game.

Sure , respect the Haka but it's not s sacred cow. It's nothing more than pre-match entertainment. The idea that is an opportunity to get in touch with their ancestors and celebrate their culture is at this stage far fetched.

Keep the Haka, it's entertaining and I don't agree with it being booked.

Roll on the coming season in the N. Hemisphere

20 Go to comments
C
CT 50 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

So in Terry24's world which is the best side in the world?

197 Go to comments
C
CT 52 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Actually it's Afrikaans which isn't Dutch and his English is very good

197 Go to comments
C
CT 55 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Only Terry24's opinion counts

197 Go to comments
C
CT 58 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

you sound like a Frenchie always moaning about everything,the refs fault,the ref prefered the other team,they were lucky Ect Ect Ect boring Terry24

197 Go to comments
C
CT 1 hour ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

sounds like a case of sour grapes

197 Go to comments
C
CT 1 hour ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

You must be the only rugby fan that thinks it's a mickey mouse tourament because your side hasn't won it ,most probably 99.99 percent of rugby fans consider it to be the ultimate accolade except for Terry24 lonely place to be

197 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

I think off turnover and when on back foot the defense needs to drift now. Ireland/France will have seen what NZ did and will expose it too if its not changed. The defense behind the shooters drifts anyway so SA just have everyone drift on that 1st phase off turnover to elimiante the space and reapply rush defense for the next phase.


Both turnovers seemed to be from I guy being tackled firing the ball back to the guy who looked like he was coming in to clear the ruck. Didn't work obviously so that will be eliminate.


I think when teams are changing styles a little you do that against weaker opposition but you consolidate it conservatively against the strong teams. We will see that on Saturday.

My bet is Kriel will still rush but if he is beaten the entire defense will advance/drift to cut out an overlap. Attack will be there but no low percentage plays.

24 Go to comments
