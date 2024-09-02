SA Rugby issue public and 'in person' apology amid haka storm

The CEO of SA Rugby has both publicly and privately apologised over the scenes that saw the All Blacks pre-match haka drowned out by music on Saturday in their Rugby Championship clash in Johannesburg.

The performance of Kapa O Pango was accompanied by loud chants from the 62,000-strong crowd, as well as music, pyrotechnics and a flyover by a huge aeroplane.

The controversy has led to a debate around how much respect should be afforded to the war dance, with many believing a line had been crossed at the stadium.

SA Rugby have now admitted that they got it badly wrong.

“I apologised in person and have written to the NZRFU to formally express our regret and apologies for what occurred,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error.

“In the confusion, the crowd’s excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the Haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme. It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate.”

Oberholzer stated that SA Rugby was troubled by the protocol breach and the perceived lack of respect it may have conveyed.

“We hold dear the values and traditions of the game,” said Oberholzer. “The unfortunate events in no way represent any lack of respect that South African rugby holds for the significance and history of the Haka. We will ensure such errors cannot be repeated.”

The second Test in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship between the teams will take place at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday and former skipper John Smit has called on fans to respect the haka, writing on X: “What a test match but my only disappointment was the noise made and music being played during the Haka, it’s a privilege to watch and hear for player and fan alike, please let’s respect it in Cape Town.”