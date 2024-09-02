Scott Robertson’s selection nightmare before another shot at Springboks

Head coach Scott Robertson and the other All Blacks selectors have some big decisions to make before this weekend’s clash with the Springboks in Cape Town. New Zealand were beaten last Saturday at Ellis Park but there was still plenty to like about the performance.

In the third round of The Rugby Championship, the touring All Blacks nearly got the better of the world champion Springboks in Johannesburg. They played in front of an incredibly intimidating atmosphere from the 60,000 in attendance but made sure to silence them multiple times.

South African fans were enjoying themselves at the world-famous venue four hours before kick-off. They were singing, chanting and generally just having a great time, and that carried through to the game – they only went silent when the All Blacks scored.



Match Summary 4 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 4 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 106 Carries 100 3 Line Breaks 7 12 Turnovers Lost 15 7 Turnovers Won 3

Winger Caleb Clarke was among the standouts, with the left winger scoring a double which had Springboks fans worrying about the result. While the All Blacks couldn’t hold onto their lead, ‘Razor’ Robertson sang Clarke’s praises the morning after the Test.

Clarke, 25, contributed on the scoreboard, carried the ball 10 times and made a few solid tackles to top it all off. With Will Jordan starting, Mark Tele’a on the bench, and Sevu Reece not even in the team’s 23, it’s safe to say the All Blacks have world-class depth on the wing.

“Look, very pleased. He’s a genuine finisher and great in the air,” Robertson told reporters on Sunday morning in Johannesburg.

“The energy that he gave us – who want to select the wingers in our team? We’ve got ourselves a hell of selection decisions to make. It’s good, you want those guys to take those opportunities when they come on.

“He took them. He took it, yeah.”

Clarke scored the All Blacks’ second try of the night after benefiting from some clever playmaking from loosehead prop Tyrel Lomax. Lomax spread the ball to the left, finding Beauden Barrett who linked up with Will Jordan and then Clarke.



Jordie Barrett scored the All Blacks’ next try of the night after racing away about 60 seconds into the second half. Barrett intercepted a pass from Damian de Allende, but soon after, it was Clarke’s time to shine once again.

In what was a bit of déjà vu, Clarke reaped the rewards of the team’s slick passing game. The powerful winger got the ball and flew down the left edge to run in a score that would’ve had New Zealanders daring to dream of an all-time famous win.

But whether it was the altitude or another reason, the visitors couldn’t have on. Replacement prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi was sent to the sin bin with 13 minutes left to play and the Springboks made sure to make the most of their one-man advantage.

Replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams crossed for two decisive scores, with Williams’ effort putting the Boks in the lead. They wouldn’t surrender that advantage as they held on for a thrilling 31-27 Rugby Championship win.

“We gave ourselves an opportunity to win probably the biggest Test and the hardest place to win a Test in world rugby which is Joburg,” Robertson reflected.

“There was so much good and then there was a couple of moments that didn’t quite go our way, a couple of swing moments. That’s footy, that’s Test footy, it’s the big stage.”