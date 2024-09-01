Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Following the All Blacks’ heartbreaking 31-27 loss to the Springboks at Ellis Park, coach Scott Robertson had some time to go away and think before another press conference. ‘Razor’ fronted the media on Sunday morning and was asked to assess Ethan Blackadder’s performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackadder started Saturday’s Test at full tilt and didn’t let up for the remainder of the night. The backrower carried the ball a handful of times inside the opening 15 minutes, which included two try-scoring opportunities very early on, and he was a brick wall in defence.

Impressively, the 29-year-old from New Zealand’s south island also exhibited an unrelenting desire to make an impact at the set-piece. Every time the Boks had a lineout, Blackadder leapt out from the rows of forwards to try and intercept passes from halfback Cobus Reinach.

If you consider Blackadder only played one match at last year’s Rugby World Cup against Namibia after being called into the squad as an injury replacement, it’s quite incredible how the loose forward has laid down a marker in the No. 6 jumper under Robertson.

While the All Blacks weren’t able to hang on for a victory in an enthralling battle at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park, there was still plenty to like. This writer asked Robertson to comment on Blackadder’s performance with the All Black looking like ‘a man possessed’ on the field.

“Ethan is possessed – you said it, I didn’t, it doesn’t come from me,” Robertson said with a laugh before analysing the blindside flanker’s performance.

“Oh look, he is some athlete, isn’t he? He’s got no off button, he’s 100 per cent and standing on someone toes or carrying the ball or he’s doing nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once he’s in, he’s in. I was pretty impressed. I’m glad he’s got a few games under his belt and his body’s in great nick and we love his energy.”

With Blackadder running riot in both attack and defence, the All Blacks built up an early lead with Codie Taylor reaping the rewards of a rolling maul. Caleb Clarke also scored later in the half to give the visitors a 12-11 lead at the half-time break.



How both teams responded after the interval was always going to be key, and it was the All Blacks who struck first with Jordie Barrett racing away for an intercept try after about 60 seconds. Unusually, the Ellis Park crowd fell silent, if only for a moment.

Clarke was back on the scoresheet later in the second term as the men in black raced away to a strong 17-27 lead. That’s the way the scores remained until Ofa Tu’ungafasi was sent to the sin bin in the 67th minute, and that proved to be a turning point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored a try each in quick succession as the Springboks clawed their way back into the lead. They ended up claiming a crucial Rugby Championship win that let’s led some to question the All Blacks’ options on the bench.

“One thing they’ve got is highly experienced guys that have played overseas, guys that have been in the Springbok team for a long period of time. Played some big Tests,” Robertson told reporters.

“Yeah, it is an advantage for them and it’s something we’ll consider.

“When you look back at the last few years you’ve had a Dane Coles or a Sam Whitelock come off the bench, or whoever the example is, and that’s part of this group – guys to come on and learn and we’ve just got to learn really, really quickly.

“What an experience it was last night them.

“What’s all considered, and it’s part of their strength and DNA, the Springboks have done that over a period of time but we should still be better and still won that game at the end.”