Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks
Following the All Blacks’ heartbreaking 31-27 loss to the Springboks at Ellis Park, coach Scott Robertson had some time to go away and think before another press conference. ‘Razor’ fronted the media on Sunday morning and was asked to assess Ethan Blackadder’s performance.
Blackadder started Saturday’s Test at full tilt and didn’t let up for the remainder of the night. The backrower carried the ball a handful of times inside the opening 15 minutes, which included two try-scoring opportunities very early on, and he was a brick wall in defence.
Impressively, the 29-year-old from New Zealand’s south island also exhibited an unrelenting desire to make an impact at the set-piece. Every time the Boks had a lineout, Blackadder leapt out from the rows of forwards to try and intercept passes from halfback Cobus Reinach.
If you consider Blackadder only played one match at last year’s Rugby World Cup against Namibia after being called into the squad as an injury replacement, it’s quite incredible how the loose forward has laid down a marker in the No. 6 jumper under Robertson.
While the All Blacks weren’t able to hang on for a victory in an enthralling battle at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park, there was still plenty to like. This writer asked Robertson to comment on Blackadder’s performance with the All Black looking like ‘a man possessed’ on the field.
“Ethan is possessed – you said it, I didn’t, it doesn’t come from me,” Robertson said with a laugh before analysing the blindside flanker’s performance.
“Oh look, he is some athlete, isn’t he? He’s got no off button, he’s 100 per cent and standing on someone toes or carrying the ball or he’s doing nothing.
“Once he’s in, he’s in. I was pretty impressed. I’m glad he’s got a few games under his belt and his body’s in great nick and we love his energy.”
With Blackadder running riot in both attack and defence, the All Blacks built up an early lead with Codie Taylor reaping the rewards of a rolling maul. Caleb Clarke also scored later in the half to give the visitors a 12-11 lead at the half-time break.
How both teams responded after the interval was always going to be key, and it was the All Blacks who struck first with Jordie Barrett racing away for an intercept try after about 60 seconds. Unusually, the Ellis Park crowd fell silent, if only for a moment.
Clarke was back on the scoresheet later in the second term as the men in black raced away to a strong 17-27 lead. That’s the way the scores remained until Ofa Tu’ungafasi was sent to the sin bin in the 67th minute, and that proved to be a turning point.
Replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored a try each in quick succession as the Springboks clawed their way back into the lead. They ended up claiming a crucial Rugby Championship win that let’s led some to question the All Blacks’ options on the bench.
“One thing they’ve got is highly experienced guys that have played overseas, guys that have been in the Springbok team for a long period of time. Played some big Tests,” Robertson told reporters.
“Yeah, it is an advantage for them and it’s something we’ll consider.
“When you look back at the last few years you’ve had a Dane Coles or a Sam Whitelock come off the bench, or whoever the example is, and that’s part of this group – guys to come on and learn and we’ve just got to learn really, really quickly.
“What an experience it was last night them.
“What’s all considered, and it’s part of their strength and DNA, the Springboks have done that over a period of time but we should still be better and still won that game at the end.”
I'd rather the coaching group just let players play their own game and not just encourage them, but develop in their point of difference, not in what the team wants.
Give me guys like Tamaiti, Tosi, Aumua, Darry, Finau, Sititi, Lakai, Love, Proctor (as well as the consistent guys like Jacobsen, ALB, Dalton, etc) a chance to come off the bench and just play till the 80th minute. Just play good rugby, no need to be cute.
Don't think I'm blaming him, the ref was wrong to bin Ofa and turn the game like that (and whats with teams using the posts to take defenders out against us!) so I get he wanted that platform first. Just don't think try and think that it is a big deal like this, either way, were set and can make any approach count.. just saying that there are a lot of young new stars out their waiting for their chance of more than 10 minutes at the end 😡
Blackadder has no go forward in the contract area...all the enthusiasm in the world cant hide that
Absolutely. Such an overrated player. I'd be surprised if he won a single collision running the ball or at the breakdown. He also only has one pace which is slow.
Springboks took the all blacks on at their own game, got themselves behind.
Reverted to type, won the game.
So we know what’s coming next weekend, it’s if they can cope with it.
There’s nothing to look at other then the shiii show nzru is running , we have mounga the best 10 in the world , smith still miles ahead of any 9 in nz . Frizzle and many other players that would have been enough to win the game . Instead we have a 10 who is Incompetent at game management and a 9 that is trying to ref the game instead of playing the game .
The forwards did enough , but the dmac ultimately failed to solidify momentum after scoring. We can put barret at 10 but he’ll just kick the ball back .
If there is anyone who actually loves the All Blacks . Write a story , and say we need mounga … cause we do , we really do …
Stop acting as though Mounga is Dan Carter, he had plenty of poor games for the ABs and nobody ever thought he was a gun tactical kicker. Your recency bias from the world cup when he finally came of age after 60 tests is evident.
Next step for Dmac is to close out games and take control in the final quarter, achieve that and he'll be top tier internationally. We've finally got a goal kicker too.