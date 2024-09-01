All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka
All Black flyhalf Damian McKenzie said he disagrees with the Ellis Park crowd’s behaviour during their performance of the traditional pre-match haka and the decision to do an aeroplane flyover simultaneously.
McKenzie was also loudly booed every time he lined up a kick at goal.
Replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored late tries as South Africa came back from a 10-point (17-27) deficit, to record a dramatic victory over New Zealand in a Rugby Championship thriller in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The result put the Boks in a prime position in the tournament, if first place – eight points clear of the All Blacks.
However, the pre-match build-up was shrouded in controversy by an aeroplane flyover during the performance of the haka.
The home crowd’s loud chanting also ruffled a few Kiwi feathers, as it drowned out the haka.
“It is the first time I have played here in Johannesburg,” McKenzie told a post-match media briefing.
“I was told it was [going to be] pretty loud.
“You can understand the roars of the crowd, and the music is a little … yeah.
“I probably don’t agree with it as much.”
He said he wasn’t sure if the timing of the flyover was meant to occur at the same time as the haka’s performance.
“It is an opportunity for us to connect with our [people] back home and our ancestors,” he said of the reason for the traditional pre-match war cry.
“We knew the noise was going to be there, but it is out of my control.”
The 29-year-old No.10 described the mood in the All Black camp as “pretty disappointing” after a match they could so easily have won.
“Late in the [second] half we put ourselves under pressure with our [lack of] discipline,” he said about the late Bok rally – the hosts coming from 10 points down in the wake of an Ofa Tu’ungafasi yellow card.
With the All Blacks struggling late in games – having gone scoreless in the last quarter four games on successions – McKenzie said accuracy is the key to breaking that late-maTCH drought.
“It’s those 50-50 ones [calls] you want to have a crack, but shouldn’t,” he told a post-match media scrums.
“It’s about pushing the boundaries too far.
“Against this South African team, they have great kickers that put the ball in the corner and their set pieces were good.”
With the Freedom Cup – in All Black hands since 2010 – up for grabs, McKenzie said they know what is required of them in Cape Town next Saturday.
“For the majority of the game we were in control and then we just took our foot off the pedal a bit,” the No.10 added.
“We know what is on the line next weekend.”
#Saru and the Sport Minister need to start a drive to #educate these, low class, so-called fans.
The disrespect, arrogance and entitlement is simply next level.
What they don't realize, is that they don't have any regard for values and traditions, for visiting teams and travelling supporters.
They are an embarrassment, to themselves, and SA, but somehow, they don't know it.
Educational campaigns will probably not be that effective, because #education is not for everyone.
I've seen a pic of a disrespectful and hateful poster in the hands of a 7/8 year old, white child.
Where does he learn that?
Who is teaching him to hate other sporting codes, and ultimately people of colour?
These people, are simply out to disrespect and abuse visiting teams and their supporters.
Spoiling the experience of opposing supporters are all they're interested in.
To the NZ rugby squad and visiting supporters, the majority of South Africans are good and decent people.
We don't deserve the #haka !!
Consider dropping the #haka when playing here.
Were you hatched from an egg?
Ou tannie met n nat broek.
May be its time for all blacks to do haka at home only
Personally, I’d like to be able to hear the haka. But I don’t think you can expect the ticket paying home crowd to comply. The main thing is that the stands are full and the people are having a good time.
Nothing wrong with the crowd drowning out the Haka, the plane flyover was obviously unfortunate the timing.
I very much doubt that Emirates Airlines exactly timed their flyby to deliberately spite the All Blacks. Seems like unfortunate timing.
I agree - but I'll like the crowd to more quiet - difficult to hear the haka on TV and takes away viewer experience.