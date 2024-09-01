Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
LIVE
41'
Wednesday
03:05
International

How Springboks controlled 'everything' late in comeback win over All Blacks

By Finn Morton
South Africa's loose forward Eben Etzebeth (L) and South Africa's full-back Aphelele Fassi (2nd L) celebrate after South Africa won the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 31, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

With their backs up against the ropes, the Springboks didn’t cower on Saturday evening as they unleashed a desperate barrage of point-scoring blows upon the All Blacks. The ‘bomb squad’ certainly made their mark as South Africa came from behind to win 31-27.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa were down but never out of their clash against New Zealand at Johannesburg’s world-famous rugby venue, Ellis Park. The visitors led 27-17 with 15 minutes left to play but a yellow card to replacement Ofa Tu’ungafasi swung the Test in the Springboks’ favour.

Kwagga Smith crashed over to score a decisive score one minute after the All Blacks had gone down to 14 men. That gave the Springboks’ passionate fans something to cheer about as they dared to dream, and the players thrived on the back of that support.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Grant Williams was the hero the Springboks needed with six minutes left to play, with the reserve halfback slicing through the All Blacks’ defensive line to score close to the posts. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted the try to extend the hosts’ lead to four points.

With time up on the clock, Williams ran the ball into touch to end the match – the crowd erupted once again. The Springboks had stayed cool, calm and collected to claw their way back into the lead as they claimed a decisive win in The Rugby Championship.

Match Summary

4
Penalty Goals
1
3
Tries
4
2
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
106
Carries
100
3
Line Breaks
7
12
Turnovers Lost
15
7
Turnovers Won
3

“That’s why as a team we’ve been together since 2018 so we’ve started to understand each other and notice different roles each other person plays in the team as well,” utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit told reporters on Saturday evening.

“The senior players in the team help a lot. We call it ‘pressure points’ so everyone has a certain point that they’re focused on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That definitely has a big impact on the way we control the game.

“You just try and focus on the next job, or not even on the next job, just on reality,” he added. “We play what we see, we try to manage the game and we really hope we make the right decisions.

“If it’s not the right decision, we try and force to make it the right decision – by that I mean if it’s a bad kick we chase and make it a good kick. That’s the culture in the team. We try to control everything and make sure it works out.”

Du Toit was named the Player of the Final in last year’s Rugby World Cup decider against the All Blacks and the Springbok repeated those heroics with a Player of the Match performance against the same foe at Ellis Park.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner shifted back into the second row to help fill some gaps that the team’s injury crisis had created, and somewhat unsurprisingly, du Toit passed that test with flying colours against some of the world’s best players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To play against probably the best side in the world, it’s unbelievable, an honour and a privilege for me,” du Toit explained.

Related

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks have lost their second Test of the year under Scott Robertson after falling 31-27 to the world champion Springboks at Ellis Park.

Read Now

“To compete against the best and to make sure you’re at your best, there’s no better stage to compare yourself and the team to compare yourself with. It’s an honour and a privilege to play against them.”

South Africa haven’t won the Freedom Cup since 2009 but they’re now just one win away from snapping that streak. If the Springboks can beat the All Blacks next Saturday in Cape Town, they’ll add more silverware to the team’s shiny list of accomplishments.

But they’ve been in this situation before. In 2022, the Boks won the first of two Tests 26-10 in Nelspruit before falling to a 35-23 defeat at Ellis Park a week later. The South Africans will be eager not to let this opportunity pass for a second time.

“It would be awesome.

“It’s nice for the trophies and stuff but what we can do is we’ve got a job to do, we get paid to do this and guys pay a lot of money to come and watch us so we’ve got to represent them and make sure they get value for their money as well.”

Recommended

All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

Springboks hit by double injury blow in victory over All Blacks

‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Scott Barrett reveals how Ellis Park’s altitude challenged All Blacks

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea

2

‘I’m not gonna lie…’: Ex-All Black Brodie Retallick on playing the Boks

3

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

4

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

5

SA Rugby issue 'urgent' warning to Springbok fans

6

Kansas City Chiefs explain reason for releasing Louis Rees-Zammit

7

All Black Codie Taylor reacts to ‘warrior’ Eben Etzebeth’s dramatic return

8

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Josh McKay: 'Glasgow can't defend the URC trophy, we have to go and win it again'

The URC conqueror reflects on a four-day title celebration, family, weddings and Franco Smith's exacting standards.

FEATURE

Cathal Forde savours a decade of Bundee Aki and Connacht's new identity

The talented midfielder has gone from idolising powerhouse Aki to playing alongside him.

FEATURE

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

The Sharks hooker waited almost 1,000 days for his second cap, but can now stake a claim to a Scottish starting jersey.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
AT 19 minutes ago
Jimmy Gopperth shows he has still got it at the age of 41

Awesome professional! Now enjoying a great life style location with top rugby. Shrewd.

2 Go to comments
T
Terence T 28 minutes ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

Improve your argument, or go back to school. #lowclass

8 Go to comments
C
CT 42 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

That's subjective you might feel that way, good for you

179 Go to comments
B
BB 47 minutes ago
Springboks hit by double injury blow in victory over All Blacks

All the talk about Bongi dropped ball but just seen the Kane on Kolisi incident again...Wow, he was lucky not to get another red!

3 Go to comments
S
SB 47 minutes ago
Ellis Park ecstasy: Springboks blitz All Blacks late in comeback victory

His knees didn't touch the ground at any point to constitute a tackle before the rip. No complaints from NZ, they knew that was a perfectly legal rip.

144 Go to comments
R
Rocco 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

The only reason posters refer to Ireland choking, is because you take the bait Every. Damn. Time.


Trolling you is the easiest (and most boring) pastime on this forum.

22 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

Ou tannie met n nat broek.

8 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

Pray,do tell how many times Ireland has won the RWC??

22 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

Josh Kronfeld did a nice description of what it's like playing the Springboks at Ellis Park a few years ago. Check it out on YT.

3 Go to comments
M
MB 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

I love the haka, and I love it when the opposing team responds in some way. It is a perfect match for the aggressive nature of rugby. The crowd, the DJ, the plane responses - not so much.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

He must have hated those three single point wins then 😂

67 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

Explain exactly how Ireland "choked" at the 2023 world cup with regard to our performances including the QF when we were eliminated. FRance choked too right? But Argentina and England played brilliantly to make a semi? That how you see it?

If you don't have a genuine answer and continue with this 'choking' BS, ill block you.


Ofcourse you don't want to talk about outside of the RWC. Because none of that counts right? All those other test matches and tournaments count for zero...how convenient.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Seriously? The greatest rivalry in rugby? Ireland V France was a waaaaay higher standard past year in 6N.

179 Go to comments
T
Terence T 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

#Saru and the Sport Minister need to start a drive to #educate these, low class, so-called fans.


The disrespect, arrogance and entitlement is simply next level.


What they don't realize, is that they don't have any regard for values and traditions, for visiting teams and travelling supporters.


They are an embarrassment, to themselves, and SA, but somehow, they don't know it.


Educational campaigns will probably not be that effective, because #education is not for everyone.

I've seen a pic of a disrespectful and hateful poster in the hands of a 7/8 year old, white child.


Where does he learn that?

Who is teaching him to hate other sporting codes, and ultimately people of colour?


These people, are simply out to disrespect and abuse visiting teams and their supporters.

Spoiling the experience of opposing supporters are all they're interested in.


To the NZ rugby squad and visiting supporters, the majority of South Africans are good and decent people.


We don't deserve the #haka !!


Consider dropping the #haka when playing here.

8 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Shame man a bit cruel, they just got clapped by the Boke and you are taunting them with brandy that they can't get in NZ.

7 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Cobus has not impressed...neither has Ben Jason Dixon. Not sure what's going on here. But next man up if they can't sort the issues

7 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Doubt even that would have helped his ‘medicine’ go down…😂

7 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

May be its time for all blacks to do haka at home only

8 Go to comments
J
Jv 2 hours ago
Springboks hit by double injury blow in victory over All Blacks

I agree that Bongi's try should not have been awarded but there were lots of things missed by Ref & the whole officiating team including the TMO. Not least when Sam Cane with high hit on Kolisi to fracture his cheekbone. Should have been another red card for him.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
How Springboks controlled 'everything' late in comeback win over All Blacks

Eben Etzebeth is a lock, not a loose forward.

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Josh McKay: 'Glasgow can't defend the URC trophy, we have to go and win it again' Josh McKay: 'Glasgow can't defend the URC trophy, we have to go and win it again'
Search