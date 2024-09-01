‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’
Scott Robertson has compared the All Blacks’ bench and the Springboks’ world-renowned ‘bomb squad’ after Saturday’s epic Test at Ellis Park. It seemed every replacement player for the Boks went on to have a telling impact in the comeback 31-27 win in Johannesburg.
The match was there to be won for the New Zealanders, and they knew it as well. Coach Robertson understands the All Blacks had a real “opportunity” to slay the Springboks in front of a hostile crowd but the hosts showed their class when it mattered.
All Blacks Jordie Barrett and Caleb Clarke scored a try each early in the second term to give the visitors a 27-17 lead with just under 30 minutes to play. The South African crowd was deafeningly loud before, during and after the Test, except they fell quiet when New Zealand scored.
But Rassie Erasmus’ selection genius once again gave the Springboks faithful something to smile and cheer about with the team’s reserves making a significant difference. Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams both scored inside the final 12 minutes to give the Boks the lead.
Replacement hooker Malcolm Marx was also wreaking havoc against a tiring All Blacks outfit. New Zealand’s bench failed to have anywhere near the same impact, with Ofa Tu’ungafasi being sent to the sin bin and Cortez Ratima having a box kick charged down as examples.
“One thing they’ve got is highly experienced guys that have played overseas, guys that have been in the Springbok team for a long period of time. Played some big Tests,” Robertson told reporters on Sunday morning.
“Yeah, it is an advantage for them and it’s something we’ll consider.
“When you look back at the last few years you’ve had a Dane Coles or a Sam Whitelock come off the bench, or whoever the example is, and that’s part of this group – guys to come on and learn and we’ve just got to learn really, really quickly.
“What an experience it was last night for them.
“It’s part of their strength and DNA, the Springboks have done that over a period of time but we should still be better and still won that game at the end.”
When Williams sliced through the All Blacks’ defensive line to score what ended up being the match-winning try, the Ellis Park crowd burst into a euphoric state of celebration. It felt the Springboks were all but home as they chased a crucial Rugby Championship win.
New Zealand’s bench really did seem to struggle at altitude against a South African ‘bomb squad’ that has built up a world-class reputation on their ability to deliver when it counts. It’s one of the reasons they claimed their second consecutive Rugby World Cup crown last year.
But the good news about Test rugby and The Rugby Championship is the All Blacks will have another crack at the same foe next weekend in Cape Town. Whether or not ‘Razor’ Robertson makes changes is yet to be seen but the coach himself is open to the idea.
“You always look at the squad and in turn what’s best for this weekend,” Robertson explained.
“We’re also mindful of you’ve got to win the Test in front of you but also you’ve got to look long-term. We’ve got great opportunities for guys – we’ve got depth in our squad, we’ve got guys that make an impact that come off the bench, we’ve got to have guys that can play a couple of positions and you do that over this four year period so that the guys have experienced different situations, different circumstances.
“There’s lots of things in your mind. Of course, you look at what the squad for this week’s (game) – there were some great performances and it was a tough team to pick as you can imagine.”
Can anyone tell me how many times in a row the Boks need to beat NZ before they’re widely recognised as the superior team between the two these days???
Just asking for some friends…😂😂😂
Perhaps if they win next week Ed. Would be the first time SA would have won 4 on the trot since 1949.
I hope both teams are better on Saturday. All too often the ABs bounce back and play their best after a loss. Very rarely lose two in a row. And very often the boks play worse after a big game like this. I hope that’s not the case obviously!
I think Rassie needs to mix it up in a few places. I’d like to see AM at 12. We weren’t as sharp in the midfield with the hands in particular.
Williams to start (Reinach is also a good impact player). Some fresh props - maybe give Malherbe a rest. The all blacks were not far off from a win at EP. Cape Town will be kinder to them.
Just enough games to make Ben Smith bend the knee😉