Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

The Wallabies met Argentina in cold and wet conditions at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi and came away with a 20-19 win.

Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies looked like Ireland in early stages after putting 27 phases together on one possession.

However, issues at the maul continued as the Pumas enjoyed a fruitful return from the set-piece, scoring their first 10 points off the maul.

The Wallabies battled through issues on kick receipts, failing to secure restarts after scoring points, but won enough momentum to get home on a Ben Donaldson penalty in the 80th minute. Here’s how they rated.

1. Angus Bell – 8

Defensively put in a big shift with nine tackles in the first half and finished with 17. Had one monstrous chop tackle on Pablo Matera and produced a game-high five dominant hits. Produced a key turnover assist early in the second half with a strong tackle, aided by Tizzano. Australian scrum was good, on balance better than Argentina, but the maul defence was once again the Achilles heel. Bell was typically strong across the park.

2. Matt Faessler – 8

Conceded a ruck penalty gave Argentina a line out drive from the five which they scored their first from. He threw very well at the line out in trying conditions, particularly throws to the tail. Australia finished 100 per cent from the their line out from 11 throws. Logged 13 tackles in his 64 minutes.

3. Taniela Tupou – 6

Looked strong as usual but didn’t impact the game he would have liked with limited carries. He did win a penalty on the first push at scrum time. Desperation at the maul gave away a penalty on halfway. Will be better for the run. Off at 47 minutes.

4. Nick Frost – 6

A mixed bag from Frost who had a high work rate but had four turnovers conceded. Conceded penalty on maul defence early which gave Los Pumas their first three points. Contested well against the throw. Was vital in the rucks, pouncing on one loose ball for a turnover. Forced a critical turnover with pressure eight minutes from time in his own 22. Had six tackles and was the top line out target with five takes.

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – 7

Early cold drop on first possession was not a good start, but recovered after that to take his next few carries. Had a nice line out steal midway through the first half and pressured the opposition line out often. Produced some dominant hits in bursts. Finished with 10 tackles. One of his better nights in Wallaby gold. Off at 48.

6. Rob Valetini – 7

A typically class showing from Valetini. Carried strongly and was the primary option powering the Wallabies phase play attack. Always a strong presence in contact on defence. Powered over from close range for a try after the best period of Wallabies’ attack in the game.

7. Carlo Tizzano – 8.5

The workhorse got through a lot on defence, making 22 tackles. Won a big ruck penalty on Chocobares as Argentina broke into the Wallabies’ 22 to save Australia in a bad situation. Stole another early in the second on a loose ball, and won a second ruck penalty which led to the Lolesio’s last penalty goal. Overall a big night from Tizzano. Off at 73.

8. Harry Wilson – 7

Led from the front with good leg drive on his carries, often as the tip runner. Was a bit lucky on a tackle on a falling runner. Had one error, dropped the ball on a kick receipt after Wallabies first try, but was otherwise reliable. Wasted a golden opportunity going down the short side early in the second half, but it was repeated efforts that made a difference. Credited with two turnovers, Wilson finished with 15 tackles and eight carries.

9. Jake Gordon – 8

Improved kicking game against Argentina. His first box kick forced an error and most were in the contestable range. His distribution was solid as the Wallabies were able to play high possession rugby. Bagged the first try on a classic halfback support line. A much better showing from the Waratahs’ No 9.

10. Noah Lolesio – 8

A steady hand from Lolesio, using short passes in Australia’s attack. Kicking out of hand was improved, however his grubber in early play gave up a huge territory loss. Pushed a long-range penalty goal wide right on half-time but kicked the rest. Most impressive was his poise and control with ball-in-hand, not overplaying in the conditions. The Wallabies’ attack was gelling without being explosive. Was reliable in the backfield diffusing kicks, spilling just one late. Came up with a big line break with minutes remaining that won key field position. The kind of game Lolesio needed.

11. Marika Koroibete – 5

Eager and industrious, but often overly keen. Gave a penalty for taking a player in the air on a kick chase. Another aggressive tackle was deemed okay but treaded the line for no arms. Positives were his work rate off the wing, looking for work and getting a lot of carries around the park. Finished with two penalties conceded.

12. Hamish Stewart – 7

Played a second distributor role in the midfield which suited his game. Filled in at first receiver when Lolesio was out of play. Had decent ruck contest but conceded a penalty once going off feet. In defence wasn’t a dominant force but completed his tackles at a high rate against a bigger Pumas’ midfield. A debut to remember and a steady showing.

13. Len Ikitau – 9

The spark the Wallabies needed to get the win. Best attacking player on the night. He was a strong midfield crash option against the Pumas and showed some nice touches of distribution. Put Tom Wright through a half gap on the Wallabies first try. Threaded a nice long grubber to force a five metre scrum. Again, sparked the lead-up work for the second try breaking two or three tackles before finding an offload for Koroibete to create momentum. Five defenders beaten,

14. Andrew Kellaway – 6

A quiet game for Kellaway with play not coming wide often in the wet conditions. Linked well on counter attack and often made the right play. Sometimes that’s the life of a wing.

15. Tom Wright – 6

Cleaned up the backfield well in the first half. Burst through the Pumas’ defence on a ruck play and got a brilliant offload away for Gordon on the inside for a key try. Showed some elusive running on kick returns.

Reserves

16. Josh Nasser – 5 – On at 64. The reserve front row kept a solid scrum for the Wallabies, winning a big penalty at 74 minutes. One carry

17. Isaac Kailea – N/A – On at 55 off at 73. One carry and one tackle, a key one on the goal line, before going off injured.

18. Allan Alaalatoa – 6 – On at 48. Six tackles for the veteran prop with a nice cameo.

19. Jeremy Williams – 5 – On at 48. A couple of tackles and a couple of key line out takes down the stretch.

20. Langi Gleeson – N/A – On at 73.

21. Tate McDermott – 5 – On at 66. Played for territory using the box kick as conditions got worse. Offered direction as the Wallabies marched down on the winning possession.

22. Ben Donaldson – 5 – On at 75. Produced the game-winning kick from directly in front from his brief time on the pitch.

23. Max Jorgensen – N/A – On at 66. Spilled the ball on his only real opportunity, but it all worked out.