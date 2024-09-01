Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
LIVE
41'
Wednesday
03:05
International

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

By Finn Morton
New Zealand players perform the Haka ahead of the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 31, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott Robertson took a couple of seconds to think after being asked about the Ellis Park crowd’s behaviour during the All Blacks’ haka. As TJ Perenara led the team on Saturday, it was more than just the crowd that drowned out the visitors’ pre-match tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks wore black armbands to acknowledge the passing of Maori King Tuheitia, with Perenara also paying respect to the late King by saying a prayer. But then it was time for the haka, with the New Zealanders laying down the challenge with Kapa o Pango.

To an extent, a hostile reception was always expected from a passionate Johannesburg crowd of about 60,000. It’s one of the toughest venues for away teams to visit in Test rugby for a reason, but the reaction has still come under fire.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie certainly didn’t agree with the crowd’s behaviour during that moment after playing in Johannesburg for the first time. It wasn’t just boos or cheers from the crowd, music began to play at the world-famous venue as well.

But the one moment that couldn’t go unnoticed was the iconic plane flyover just before kick-off. It might’ve been unfortunate timing for the Emirates jet to fly over during the haka, but it was still a moment that ruffled some feathers.

Match Summary

4
Penalty Goals
1
3
Tries
4
2
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
106
Carries
100
3
Line Breaks
7
12
Turnovers Lost
15
7
Turnovers Won
3

“It’s a pretty iconic tradition, isn’t it, in our game, and everyone has their own way with receiving it,” Robertson told reporters on Sunday morning.

“We’d prepared for that, it wasn’t the first time. They try and take their advantage on it, take away our advantage they believe that we’ve got in the haka, and I think it just adds to the theatre of all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not going to change so you just embrace it.”

The All Blacks didn’t let that moment distract them from the challenge that awaited. Just a few moments after the haka, a highly anticipated Rugby World Cup Final ‘rematch’ between two of the sport’s greatest rivals got underway at an iconic venue.

New Zealand looked far more threatening early on, with backrower Ethan Blackadder coming close to scoring on two occasions inside the opening 10 minutes. That set the tone for the early exchanges, with Codie Taylor eventually breaking the deadlock from a rolling maul.

Caleb Clarke scored a try late in the first half, and the winger was back on the scoresheet early in the second term. In between those two scores, Jordie Barrett had raced away for an intercept try that put the visitors in good stead.

But whether it was the altitude, the experience of the Springboks’ bomb squad’ off the bench or a combination of the two, the All Blacks couldn’t hold onto their 27-17 lead with less than 15 minutes left to run on the clock.

Related

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson let out a perplexed sigh after being asked a question in Saturday’s press conference.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacement prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi was sent to the sin bin and the hosts made the most of their numerical advantage with Kwagga Smith and Grant William scoring decisive tries late in the piece. It was one that got away from the All Blacks as they’ll be left to rue what could’ve been.

“We gave ourselves an opportunity to win probably the biggest Test in the hardest place to win a Test in world rugby which is Joburg,” Robertson said.

“There was so much good and then there were a couple of moments that didn’t quite go our way, a couple of swing moments and that’s footy, that’s Test footy, that’s the big stage.

“There was just some individual moments and just around that maul and just a little bit of offside stuff,” he had explained earlier in the press conference after being asked about the penalty count.

“They did put pressure in different areas and you’ve just got to be cleaner, you’ve just got to trust your system and yourself and minimise all those opportunities for them to be in your 22.

“Look, there’s some pretty upset boys and really, really upset changing room because we knew some key moments that we didn’t own in that past 15 but we had such a brilliant 65 (minutes) in their efforts and our ball play and everything.

“Our job now is to make sure that we deal with the things that we can get better (at) but also acknowledge what we did well.”

Recommended

How Springboks controlled 'everything' late in comeback win over All Blacks

All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

Springboks hit by double injury blow in victory over All Blacks

‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea

2

‘I’m not gonna lie…’: Ex-All Black Brodie Retallick on playing the Boks

3

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

4

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

5

SA Rugby issue 'urgent' warning to Springbok fans

6

Kansas City Chiefs explain reason for releasing Louis Rees-Zammit

7

All Black Codie Taylor reacts to ‘warrior’ Eben Etzebeth’s dramatic return

8

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

Comments

2 Comments
W
Wayneo 1 hr ago

Josh Kronfeld did a nice description of what it's like playing the Springboks at Ellis Park a few years ago. Check it out on YT.

M
MB 1 hr ago

I love the haka, and I love it when the opposing team responds in some way. It is a perfect match for the aggressive nature of rugby. The crowd, the DJ, the plane responses - not so much.

B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago

Great attitude Razor. It is what it is.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Josh McKay: 'Glasgow can't defend the URC trophy, we have to go and win it again'

The URC conqueror reflects on a four-day title celebration, family, weddings and Franco Smith's exacting standards.

FEATURE

Cathal Forde savours a decade of Bundee Aki and Connacht's new identity

The talented midfielder has gone from idolising powerhouse Aki to playing alongside him.

FEATURE

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

The Sharks hooker waited almost 1,000 days for his second cap, but can now stake a claim to a Scottish starting jersey.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
AT 20 minutes ago
Jimmy Gopperth shows he has still got it at the age of 41

Awesome professional! Now enjoying a great life style location with top rugby. Shrewd.

2 Go to comments
T
Terence T 29 minutes ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

Improve your argument, or go back to school. #lowclass

8 Go to comments
C
CT 43 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

That's subjective you might feel that way, good for you

179 Go to comments
B
BB 48 minutes ago
Springboks hit by double injury blow in victory over All Blacks

All the talk about Bongi dropped ball but just seen the Kane on Kolisi incident again...Wow, he was lucky not to get another red!

3 Go to comments
S
SB 48 minutes ago
Ellis Park ecstasy: Springboks blitz All Blacks late in comeback victory

His knees didn't touch the ground at any point to constitute a tackle before the rip. No complaints from NZ, they knew that was a perfectly legal rip.

144 Go to comments
R
Rocco 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

The only reason posters refer to Ireland choking, is because you take the bait Every. Damn. Time.


Trolling you is the easiest (and most boring) pastime on this forum.

22 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

Ou tannie met n nat broek.

8 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

Pray,do tell how many times Ireland has won the RWC??

22 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

Josh Kronfeld did a nice description of what it's like playing the Springboks at Ellis Park a few years ago. Check it out on YT.

3 Go to comments
M
MB 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

I love the haka, and I love it when the opposing team responds in some way. It is a perfect match for the aggressive nature of rugby. The crowd, the DJ, the plane responses - not so much.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

He must have hated those three single point wins then 😂

67 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

Explain exactly how Ireland "choked" at the 2023 world cup with regard to our performances including the QF when we were eliminated. FRance choked too right? But Argentina and England played brilliantly to make a semi? That how you see it?

If you don't have a genuine answer and continue with this 'choking' BS, ill block you.


Ofcourse you don't want to talk about outside of the RWC. Because none of that counts right? All those other test matches and tournaments count for zero...how convenient.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Seriously? The greatest rivalry in rugby? Ireland V France was a waaaaay higher standard past year in 6N.

179 Go to comments
T
Terence T 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

#Saru and the Sport Minister need to start a drive to #educate these, low class, so-called fans.


The disrespect, arrogance and entitlement is simply next level.


What they don't realize, is that they don't have any regard for values and traditions, for visiting teams and travelling supporters.


They are an embarrassment, to themselves, and SA, but somehow, they don't know it.


Educational campaigns will probably not be that effective, because #education is not for everyone.

I've seen a pic of a disrespectful and hateful poster in the hands of a 7/8 year old, white child.


Where does he learn that?

Who is teaching him to hate other sporting codes, and ultimately people of colour?


These people, are simply out to disrespect and abuse visiting teams and their supporters.

Spoiling the experience of opposing supporters are all they're interested in.


To the NZ rugby squad and visiting supporters, the majority of South Africans are good and decent people.


We don't deserve the #haka !!


Consider dropping the #haka when playing here.

8 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Shame man a bit cruel, they just got clapped by the Boke and you are taunting them with brandy that they can't get in NZ.

7 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Cobus has not impressed...neither has Ben Jason Dixon. Not sure what's going on here. But next man up if they can't sort the issues

7 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Doubt even that would have helped his ‘medicine’ go down…😂

7 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

May be its time for all blacks to do haka at home only

8 Go to comments
J
Jv 2 hours ago
Springboks hit by double injury blow in victory over All Blacks

I agree that Bongi's try should not have been awarded but there were lots of things missed by Ref & the whole officiating team including the TMO. Not least when Sam Cane with high hit on Kolisi to fracture his cheekbone. Should have been another red card for him.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
How Springboks controlled 'everything' late in comeback win over All Blacks

Eben Etzebeth is a lock, not a loose forward.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING ‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea ‘The feeling’s mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea
Search