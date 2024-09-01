Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

Scott Robertson took a couple of seconds to think after being asked about the Ellis Park crowd’s behaviour during the All Blacks’ haka. As TJ Perenara led the team on Saturday, it was more than just the crowd that drowned out the visitors’ pre-match tradition.

The All Blacks wore black armbands to acknowledge the passing of Maori King Tuheitia, with Perenara also paying respect to the late King by saying a prayer. But then it was time for the haka, with the New Zealanders laying down the challenge with Kapa o Pango.

To an extent, a hostile reception was always expected from a passionate Johannesburg crowd of about 60,000. It’s one of the toughest venues for away teams to visit in Test rugby for a reason, but the reaction has still come under fire.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie certainly didn’t agree with the crowd’s behaviour during that moment after playing in Johannesburg for the first time. It wasn’t just boos or cheers from the crowd, music began to play at the world-famous venue as well.

But the one moment that couldn’t go unnoticed was the iconic plane flyover just before kick-off. It might’ve been unfortunate timing for the Emirates jet to fly over during the haka, but it was still a moment that ruffled some feathers.



Match Summary 4 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 4 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 106 Carries 100 3 Line Breaks 7 12 Turnovers Lost 15 7 Turnovers Won 3

“It’s a pretty iconic tradition, isn’t it, in our game, and everyone has their own way with receiving it,” Robertson told reporters on Sunday morning.

“We’d prepared for that, it wasn’t the first time. They try and take their advantage on it, take away our advantage they believe that we’ve got in the haka, and I think it just adds to the theatre of all.

“It’s not going to change so you just embrace it.”

The All Blacks didn’t let that moment distract them from the challenge that awaited. Just a few moments after the haka, a highly anticipated Rugby World Cup Final ‘rematch’ between two of the sport’s greatest rivals got underway at an iconic venue.

New Zealand looked far more threatening early on, with backrower Ethan Blackadder coming close to scoring on two occasions inside the opening 10 minutes. That set the tone for the early exchanges, with Codie Taylor eventually breaking the deadlock from a rolling maul.

Caleb Clarke scored a try late in the first half, and the winger was back on the scoresheet early in the second term. In between those two scores, Jordie Barrett had raced away for an intercept try that put the visitors in good stead.

But whether it was the altitude, the experience of the Springboks’ bomb squad’ off the bench or a combination of the two, the All Blacks couldn’t hold onto their 27-17 lead with less than 15 minutes left to run on the clock.



Replacement prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi was sent to the sin bin and the hosts made the most of their numerical advantage with Kwagga Smith and Grant William scoring decisive tries late in the piece. It was one that got away from the All Blacks as they’ll be left to rue what could’ve been.

“We gave ourselves an opportunity to win probably the biggest Test in the hardest place to win a Test in world rugby which is Joburg,” Robertson said.

“There was so much good and then there were a couple of moments that didn’t quite go our way, a couple of swing moments and that’s footy, that’s Test footy, that’s the big stage.

“There was just some individual moments and just around that maul and just a little bit of offside stuff,” he had explained earlier in the press conference after being asked about the penalty count.

“They did put pressure in different areas and you’ve just got to be cleaner, you’ve just got to trust your system and yourself and minimise all those opportunities for them to be in your 22.

“Look, there’s some pretty upset boys and really, really upset changing room because we knew some key moments that we didn’t own in that past 15 but we had such a brilliant 65 (minutes) in their efforts and our ball play and everything.

“Our job now is to make sure that we deal with the things that we can get better (at) but also acknowledge what we did well.”