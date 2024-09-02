Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has responded to the personal attack he received from Kiwi pundits Scotty Stevenson and Israel Dagg, saying he hopes “you guys are doing well”.

Stevenson and former All Black Dagg had compared Erasmus to Baron Vladimir Harkonnen from Dune and Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars on Friday, the day before his Springboks side beat the All Blacks 31-27 at Emirates Airline Park.

Speaking on his SENZ Radio Show Scotty & Izzy, Stevenson criticised Erasmus’ behaviour around the selection of Eben Etzebeth last week, comparing him to the villainous characters, while also appearing to make a reference to his weight, though he quickly backtracked.

“What about Rassie Erasmus? Does he just treat the world like his own kind of empire now, does he?” he said.

“If Eben Etzebeth has been named on the bench a day after saying he’s been ruled out with a knee injury, he was never ruled out. That just doesn’t happen. And you know, the games this guy [Erasmus] plays, you know, like there’s a part of me that says is well played, sir. There’s another part of you that just gets sick of it.

“And the one thing I saw notice the press conferences this week and the video coverage. Is it just me, or is Rassie Erasmus looking every day more like Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, leader of the House of Harkonnen from Dune? Like, seriously, what’s going on?

“How much Klippies [Brandy] and coke has he been on?

“Honestly, he’s just sitting there and he reminds me of, and this is not a weight issue, but he had the countenance of Jabba the Hutt, sort of a man just holding court and just knowing that he was the boss of his empire in that moment. It is really strange.

“But Eben Etzebeth, like there’s no way, if you’ve got an MCL that’s ruled you out of a test, you’re not starting on the bench.

“So the one thing I’d say about that is, you know, it’s one thing to play games, it’s another just a straight out lie about your team list.

“I find that a little bit strange, especially given where sport is and the decisions people are making around sports. And I think, you know where I’m getting at for those listeners at home. You know, it’s just gaming the system.

“And, you know, I know he’s treated as king in South Africa, but you know, gee he treads a line, doesn’t he?”

Stevenson has since issued a tongue-in-cheek apology on his show after initial comments received a fierce backlash online. He has, however, denied that he commented on Erasmus’ weight.

“Well it transpired over the weekend that some people have become rather annoyed with what was said on the show,” Stevenson said.

“We are used that even as trained, seasoned broadcasters, we say things that not everyone agrees with and last week on the show it just so happens that in trying to describe the behaviour of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus at a press conference, I made some very unfair comparisons between two memorable villains of the cinematic universe and the Springbok coach – who I forgot was treated as God in South Africa – and plenty of people worship at that altar I can assure you – and also worship at the altar of social media, as I’ve found out.

“So, I think an apology is in order and I think some fans have got the wrong end of the stick here and I wanted to be the first to put my hand up and apologise to those who were offended by the fact that I compared Rassie Erasmus’ behaviour and demeanour to that of Baron Harkonnen from Dune and Jabba the Hutt, the uber-villain from Star Wars.

“So to the fans of and the casting crew and the producers of Dune and Star Wars, you have my heartfelt apologies for making such an unfair comparison to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“I compared his behaviour to the villainous aspects of Baron Harkonnen and Jabba the Hutt. I didn’t compare his weight to those two characters and that assertion is completely out of line from all of those who believe that Rassie Erasmus is the most untouchable man in rugby.

“He is so untouchable that he is apparently that the Springboks have lodged a formal complaint with World Rugby over the timing of the Wallabies injuries at scrum time during that defeat in Perth.

“So you if you want talk about a team that just will stop at nothing to go after every other team by taking backroom channels and undermining officials and undermining rulings, you’ve got it right there, by the way.

“I thought the Springboks wholeheartedly deserved to win that test on the weekend, but please don’t tell me that Rassie is a man who’s gone through life as a kind-hearted soul, the man is ruthless. We know that. And if you want evidence, talk to any match official over the last four years and they will tell you. Anyway, that’s my apology to fans of Star Wars and Dune this morning.”

Erasmus has responded with what can now be described as a typical Erasmus message on X, brimming with sarcasm.

“Hi Izzy & Scotty,” he wrote. “Hope you guys are doing well.Nice to see Izzy you involved in a podcast man,really happy that the tough times are behind you.Scotty I am not sure if it is the Sumo I knew, If it is you look great and healthy man. Lekka.”

Hi Izzy & Scotty @SENZBreakfast.Hope you guys are doing well.Nice to see Izzy you involved in a podcast man,really happy that the tough times are behind you.Scotty I am not sure if it is the Sumo I knew, If it is,you look great and healthy man. Lekka

