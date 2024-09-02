Select Edition

Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

By Josh Raisey
South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus reacts prior to the Summer Series international rugby union match between South Africa and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, south-west London, on June 22, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has responded to the personal attack he received from Kiwi pundits Scotty Stevenson and Israel Dagg, saying he hopes “you guys are doing well”.

Stevenson and former All Black Dagg had compared Erasmus to Baron Vladimir Harkonnen from Dune and Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars on Friday, the day before his Springboks side beat the All Blacks 31-27 at Emirates Airline Park.

Speaking on his SENZ Radio Show Scotty & Izzy, Stevenson criticised Erasmus’ behaviour around the selection of Eben Etzebeth last week, comparing him to the villainous characters, while also appearing to make a reference to his weight, though he quickly backtracked.

All Black coach Scott Robertson and captain Scott Barrett review the loss to the Springboks

All Black coach Scott Robertson and captain Scott Barrett review the loss to the Springboks

“What about Rassie Erasmus? Does he just treat the world like his own kind of empire now, does he?” he said.

“If Eben Etzebeth has been named on the bench a day after saying he’s been ruled out with a knee injury, he was never ruled out. That just doesn’t happen. And you know, the games this guy [Erasmus] plays, you know, like there’s a part of me that says is well played, sir. There’s another part of you that just gets sick of it.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
South Africa
31 - 27
Full-time
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“And the one thing I saw notice the press conferences this week and the video coverage. Is it just me, or is Rassie Erasmus looking every day more like Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, leader of the House of Harkonnen from Dune? Like, seriously, what’s going on?

“How much Klippies [Brandy] and coke has he been on?

“Honestly, he’s just sitting there and he reminds me of, and this is not a weight issue, but he had the countenance of Jabba the Hutt, sort of a man just holding court and just knowing that he was the boss of his empire in that moment. It is really strange.

“But Eben Etzebeth, like there’s no way, if you’ve got an MCL that’s ruled you out of a test, you’re not starting on the bench.

“So the one thing I’d say about that is, you know, it’s one thing to play games, it’s another just a straight out lie about your team list.

“I find that a little bit strange, especially given where sport is and the decisions people are making around sports. And I think, you know where I’m getting at for those listeners at home. You know, it’s just gaming the system.

“And, you know, I know he’s treated as king in South Africa, but you know, gee he treads a line, doesn’t he?”

Stevenson has since issued a tongue-in-cheek apology on his show after initial comments received a fierce backlash online. He has, however, denied that he commented on Erasmus’ weight.

“Well it transpired over the weekend that some people have become rather annoyed with what was said on the show,” Stevenson said.

“We are used that even as trained, seasoned broadcasters, we say things that not everyone agrees with and last week on the show it just so happens that in trying to describe the behaviour of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus at a press conference, I made some very unfair comparisons between two memorable villains of the cinematic universe and the Springbok coach – who I forgot was treated as God in South Africa – and plenty of people worship at that altar I can assure you – and also worship at the altar of social media, as I’ve found out.

“So, I think an apology is in order and I think some fans have got the wrong end of the stick here and I wanted to be the first to put my hand up and apologise to those who were offended by the fact that I compared Rassie Erasmus’ behaviour and demeanour to that of Baron Harkonnen from Dune and Jabba the Hutt, the uber-villain from Star Wars.

“So to the fans of and the casting crew and the producers of Dune and Star Wars, you have my heartfelt apologies for making such an unfair comparison to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“I compared his behaviour to the villainous aspects of Baron Harkonnen and Jabba the Hutt. I didn’t compare his weight to those two characters and that assertion is completely out of line from all of those who believe that Rassie Erasmus is the most untouchable man in rugby.

“He is so untouchable that he is apparently that the Springboks have lodged a formal complaint with World Rugby over the timing of the Wallabies injuries at scrum time during that defeat in Perth.

“So you if you want talk about a team that just will stop at nothing to go after every other team by taking backroom channels and undermining officials and undermining rulings, you’ve got it right there, by the way.

“I thought the Springboks wholeheartedly deserved to win that test on the weekend, but please don’t tell me that Rassie is a man who’s gone through life as a kind-hearted soul, the man is ruthless. We know that. And if you want evidence, talk to any match official over the last four years and they will tell you. Anyway, that’s my apology to fans of Star Wars and Dune this morning.”

Erasmus has responded with what can now be described as a typical Erasmus message on X, brimming with sarcasm.

“Hi Izzy & Scotty,” he wrote. “Hope you guys are doing well.Nice to see Izzy you involved in a podcast man,really happy that the tough times are behind you.Scotty I am not sure if it is the Sumo I knew, If it is you look great and healthy man. Lekka.”

G
Gman 48 mins ago

Ireland took the stuff that was fired at them. Lost the first game. Didn't whinge about and came out stronger and beat SA. They got booed during the game.

Sure , respect the Haka but it's not s sacred cow. It's nothing more than pre-match entertainment. The idea that is an opportunity to get in touch with their ancestors and celebrate their culture is at this stage far fetched.

Keep the Haka, it's entertaining and I don't agree with it being booked.

Roll on the coming season in the N. Hemisphere

L
LL 1 hr ago

SA are the worst. I mean you all seem pretty despicable at the level of controversy you cause and how much you flat out cheat. Terrible sportsmen.

R
RW 1 hr ago

All, you mean all 60 million. Muppet

B
BP 1 hr ago

Want some Cheese with that whine?

B
Baksteen 3 hours ago

hope the AB's win at some stage because the whining is at England levels

I
Icefarrow 3 hours ago

This hypocrisy from South African fans needs to stop. Probably the most toxic Rugby fanbase out there atm, yet they have the audacity to feign outrage when similarly-minded people do the same to their team? Made even worse by the fact the Springboks coach himself engages in this type of behaviour as well.

R
RW 1 hr ago

Well done, got the word toxic in, nice to read something new and refreshing.

W
Wayneo 2 hours ago

What outrage?

Most thought this banter was hilarious.

Apology to Star Wars characters an absolute gem😂

D
DC000 3 hours ago

To be fair, Rassie spouts an enormous amount of ignorant 💩 himself.

. He doss it so his thicko supporters can follow along.


He knows he would have never got away with that 💩 at Munster. It's sad how he's had to fegrade himself to meet third world requirements.

A
Ace 40 mins ago

Aaaaw, poor naaigie. Can't stop itself from cutting & pasting the same sad lame crap over and over and over and again...


Don't worry, it'll be saturday soon & you & daddy can earn a few bucks on the backseat of mommy's taxi.

G
GrahamVF 1 hr ago

You're a perfect fit at that level.

N
Ninjin 3 hours ago

In Afrikaans we have a word for people like you. Tief!

E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago

Cant think of many ‘kind hearted souls’ with a couple of wc’s in their hands…???🤔😉😂

H
Hardsky 4 hours ago

You know you’ve hit rock bottom as a journalist when you start mocking about how someone looks. Rock bottom. Should probably move on to something else. Anyway, Rassie has put his body on the line for something he believes in.

R
RW 1 hr ago

Rassie was all-in as a player and as a coach he is the same. He will game the system in order to gain an advantage.

Can you think of an other players/coaches who did/still do the same? Think ABs former captains,

He is no saint but but many Bok fans are more than delighted with his results.

T
Terry24 4 hours ago

Erasmus is only concerned with SA success. It's a war with him. I understand that although I saw the nasty side in his attempted portrayal of Ireland as arrogant before the recent series. His regret for that (if it exists) is only because it didn't help the war effort.

Kiwis who have conned refs for decades and probably centuries dont have a foot to stand on. The fangs come out immediately. Opponentsto the ABs are demonized. The reasons are made up later. It was clear that this was a personal attack on his appearance and weight. Chickensh1t by them.

N
Ninjin 3 hours ago

There is not much to be happy about in Nz these days. The economy is tanking, people are leaving the country and yes the rugby is not up to the high standard it should be. I do not recomend that these guy's come visit in the republic soon.

D
DP 4 hours ago

Rassie was attempting to hype the test series up against Ireland IMO, he speaks fondly about his time there and wouldn’t have asked Felix and subsequently Flannery into the fold if he had any ill feelings towards the Irish, quite the contrary - he’s been clear about how much he rates them. Sometimes I feel he goes too far but as time passes you get to understand that he’s just a wind up merchant having a bit of fun, he’s good for the game now that Eddie Jones is no longer the pantomime villain. NZ nefarious tactics in their red zone has always been part of their game…

W
WK 5 hours ago

I was really disappointed by Sumo and Izzy. I heard the first clip and thought it was a pretty crummy thing to say. The 'apology', however, is just vile.

G
GrahamVF 1 hr ago

The hilarious part is that Rassie just sits and chuckles to himself. Mission accomplished.

