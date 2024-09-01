Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
Wednesday
03:05
The Rugby Championship

Axed 12 months ago, Harry Wilson makes Wallabies admission

By AAP
Harry Wilson of the Wallabies (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Harry Wilson is determined to hold his ground after sealing his whirlwind international revival with a last-gasp win on his Wallabies captaincy debut in Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queensland Reds favourite was tremendous at No.8 in La Plata on Sunday morning (AEST), denting the line and making a desperate tackle to thwart a try in their after-the-siren 20-19 defeat of Los Pumas.

A year earlier Wilson, who fell out of Wallabies favour after a breakout 2020 Test campaign, was best on ground for club side Brothers in their Brisbane grand final.

Video Spacer

Siya Kolisi says the win was written in the stars

Video Spacer

Siya Kolisi says the win was written in the stars

Not part of Eddie Jones’ World Cup plans, Wilson then enjoyed a European tour with the Barbarians and dominated for the Reds under new coach Les Kiss.

A broken arm cut his Super Rugby season short but, once fit, new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt brought him straight back to face South Africa and then anointed him as the fourth captain in his six Tests in charge.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Argentina
19 - 20
Full-time
Australia
All Stats and Data

“It feels amazing, pretty special to be sitting here right now,” Wilson said.

The loose forward relished the unlikely premiership a year ago, alongside brother Will who was gunning for back-to-back titles in a stacked Brothers side just hours later at Ballymore on Sunday.

In a canny coincidence centre Hamish Stewart, who made his Wallabies debut on Sunday, was also part of that Brothers side last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This time last year having the coolest time of my life paying with Brothers and winning that premiership, but to be sitting here after a Wallabies win,” Wilson reflected.

“It’s a pinch yourself moment … I worked hard to get back here and I want to keep building and this is where I want to stay.”

Schmidt had been pleased by Wilson’s lead-by-example approach, demonstrated when his late tackle attempt on opposite number Juan Martin Gonzalez spoiled what looked a certain, match-winning try.

In wet conditions his trademark expansive play had to be shelves, he and his fellow forwards able to play in tight and slowly wear down the hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams will play each other again next weekend but the coach hinted his men might toast their Sunday triumph, Wilson no doubt keeping one eye on proceedings at Ballymore.

“I don’t know what they’ll be doing but I’ll be having a wine, might even have a couple of beers tonight,” Schmidt said.

Related

'Utter embarrassment': Stephen Jones panned over 'pretty low' joke

Outspoken Sunday Times columnist Stephen Jones has been panned for a joke he made about the name of a recently deceased Maori King.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea

2

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

3

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

4

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

5

‘I’m not gonna lie…’: Ex-All Black Brodie Retallick on playing the Boks

6

Kansas City Chiefs explain reason for releasing Louis Rees-Zammit

7

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

8

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Cathal Forde savours a decade of Bundee Aki and Connacht's new identity

The talented midfielder has gone from idolising powerhouse Aki to playing alongside him.

FEATURE

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

The Sharks hooker waited almost 1,000 days for his second cap, but can now stake a claim to a Scottish starting jersey.

FEATURE

'A 10-team Premiership sells the English game, its devotees and broadcasters short'

The top flight is competitive and watchable, but its 20th September start date feels much too late.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pat from Blackrock 7 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Makes sense and clearly Kolisi would have been a genuine failure of the HIA test. So if it was for a blood bin I presume the above would apply. 10 mins temporary sub and then no temporary sub and therefore down to 14 players.

74 Go to comments
D
DM 14 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

I think we lost it in the end because too many dumb not well thought out, or well placed kicks. Just kept giving the ball back to the boks who by that stage were on a roll,especially when offa was binned. Bloody frustrating after playing so well for so much of the game.

10 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 20 minutes ago
‘Not going to change’: Scott Robertson on crowd’s response to All Blacks haka

At least the Saffas don't have those hypocritical "respect the kicker" signs at their stadiums lol.


Interesting fun fact - Protocol for haka etc in tests outside RWCs is the host nation issues invite, NZ, Fiji, etc accept or decline.


Spectators are free to respond however, which is fine. But I don't really see the point of 60,000 people drowning out 23 people tbh.

7 Go to comments
B
BH 25 minutes ago
‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

Cane was lucky not to get yellow carded but red is over the top and grasping at straws. Ironic given that Kolisi headbutted Savea in the WC final last year and should have received a red.


Some calls go your way and some don't. Plenty of other decisions went the Boks way for the whole game and they were good and smart enough to take advantage on multiple occasions. Hence why they closed out the game like a great world champion team should.


The ABs were not at their best either. If the Boks played at 75% then the ABs played at 65%.

93 Go to comments
B
BH 32 minutes ago
‘Not going to change’: Scott Robertson on crowd’s response to All Blacks haka

The opposite team and their fans can respond however they like. But the plane and DJ definitely crossed the line and were unnecessary.

7 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 33 minutes ago
How Springboks controlled 'everything' late in comeback win over All Blacks

They didn’t control anything . The ref just gave them all the calls to win … jaco payper is a South African ref who was fair . Ref many games between nz and s.a teams without any controversies ….

2 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 35 minutes ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

31-27 or am I wrong?

181 Go to comments
B
BH 35 minutes ago
'Utter embarrassment': Stephen Jones panned over 'pretty low' joke

No surprises given that he is a disgraceful journalist anyway. Making a bad joke about a dead person is low even for SJ.

5 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 37 minutes ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

Kids today🙄

181 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 40 minutes ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

I had an old 95 Nissan champ 1400 bakkie. It had a choke and I am sure it had made in Ireland stamped on somewhere on that choke.

181 Go to comments
J
JW 47 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

And here I was thinking he'd be a 7 at International level. I'm sure he'll improve with gametime(TOUCH WOOD), maybe once Sam is gone?

10 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 51 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Do not confuse Ben with Terry please.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 52 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

I'd rather the coaching group just let players play their own game and not just encourage them, but develop in their point of difference, not in what the team wants.


Give me guys like Tamaiti, Tosi, Aumua, Darry, Finau, Sititi, Lakai, Love, Proctor (as well as the consistent guys like Jacobsen, ALB, Dalton, etc) a chance to come off the bench and just play till the 80th minute. Just play good rugby, no need to be cute.


Don't think I'm blaming him, the ref was wrong to bin Ofa and turn the game like that (and whats with teams using the posts to take defenders out against us!) so I get he wanted that platform first. Just don't think try and think that it is a big deal like this, either way, were set and can make any approach count.. just saying that there are a lot of young new stars out their waiting for their chance of more than 10 minutes at the end 😡

10 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 52 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Some will argue Sa nor Nz are the best side. Is mos Ireland🤭

9 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Straight out lie': New Zealand commentator blasts Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus

'Was' is the key word. He no longer does rugby, as I say. He's probably flinging more towards left wing social stuff, idk, haven't followed him since he left rugby. He was asking the question in his own humorous way, but yes, agree entirely anyway.

113 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

And I'm just letting you know that the way Argentina are playing now, beating France and New Zealand, is better than what England put up for South Africa in the semi. Just to let you recalibrate

A were tired versus England and extra tired in the final. You beat a strong Ireland team to avail of an easy semi. You have nobody, nobody to blame but yourselves. You played right into SAs hands. And your captain got himself sent off. He and Foster blamed the ref. Two top 4 teams beat you. It would have been a travesty if you won.

Your picture of how done South Africa were is skewed by your judgement. Everyone is tired in a rugby game, especially so for the forwards in that game with the tight style they both played. This is no more than in a training run though. What is important is how 'fresh' players are and how many knocks they have taken.

“We’ve spread the load with player minutes. We know this is definitely going to be a close match, but we are in a fortunate situation in that all 33 players are not showing injuries and should be available for selection.”

And with their bomb squad able to rotate around they were the freshest of all the teams.


I would take a hard semi like any day over a soft one leading into a final. South Africa didn't over egg their pool games, they played the smartest rugby of everyone, yes, including NZ with their unique tactics in the Final that saw Sam go to the bin. They were the best prepared. You're not given them enough credit.

181 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

You'd be fun at parties

34 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Respect your opinion - we didn't lose because of our 9/10 yesterday, we lost because of poor exits and discipline. I thought our backline was excellent and most international pundits are in agreement. Dmac still has a way to go to become internationally top tier as I have mentioned above but he's well on track - perhaps behind Mounga right now as an All Black 10 but give him 50 tests there as well and he'll achieve much more.

10 Go to comments
D
DG 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

Perfect example of Kiwi entitlement. 90% of that crowd don't know anything about your haka or even care about it or about you connecting with your ancestors. They are there to watch rugby. Get over yourselves.


Airplane and music was a timing thing.

34 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
Ellis Park ecstasy: Springboks blitz All Blacks late in comeback victory

So? If they can game the system with subs then good on them.

The officiating is the officiating. People have been bitching about it since the game was invented. Sometimes bad calls go against you, (Bongi’s try) sometimes they go for you (Cane’s high tackle not picked up).

Ess H Eye Tee happens.

Or you can lament all the bad luck going against you and it’s all so unfair and mean and we deserve better than what we get and blah blah blah.

(But then you’re Irish lol.)

157 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Could Leicester replace colossus Jasper Wiese with ‘Moneyball’ approach? Could Leicester replace colossus Jasper Wiese with ‘Moneyball’ approach?
Search