Wes Goosen sets Scotland Test goal after signing new Edinburgh deal

Wes Goosen grew up with his parents, proud South Africans Alan and Kim, wanting him to play for the Springboks.

ADVERTISEMENT

But having moved with his family as a four-year-old from his birthplace in East London to New Zealand, the young ‘Goose’ had designs on an All Black jersey as he made his way first in Auckland, then Wellington.

Aged 26, he thought he’d left that dream of international rugby behind when he ended a productive six-year spell with the Hurricanes in 2022 to join Edinburgh.

Boks Office: Does Duhan make the Boks starting XV? | RPTV WATCH as former Springbok coach Nick Mallett compares Duhan van der Merwe with the current Springbok wings. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Boks Office: Does Duhan make the Boks starting XV? | RPTV WATCH as former Springbok coach Nick Mallett compares Duhan van der Merwe with the current Springbok wings. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV.

But rugby and life in the Scottish capital has proved sufficiently rewarding for Goosen to sign a new two-year deal that will take him through to the summer of 2027.

He will be 31, going on 32, by then, but if he maintains his recent excellence over the next two seasons, the former winger turned full-back would become Scottish qualified on the five-year residency rule a few months out from the next Rugby World Cup.

“I had a brief thought about that,” he grinned, discussing his renewed commitment to Edinburgh. “I don’t want to get too ahead of myself – I just want to keep playing rugby, and I guess if I’m playing well enough, hopefully the rest will take care of itself.

“It (Test rugby) has always been one of my biggest goals. When I left New Zealand, I left thinking that was kind of it. And then coming here has become like another home. From my first two years to the third year and now to the fourth and fifth – I didn’t think I’d be here as long. I’ve just really enjoyed Scotland and can’t seem to leave. I’m loving it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goosen doesn’t have to look far for inspiration when it comes to fellow imports forging successful Test careers after switching allegiance to Scotland.

South African club-mates Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman both qualified on the old three-year residency rule, with Edinburgh prop Boan Venter hoping to join them in February 2026, when he will have spent five years – the revised residency period since late 2020 – in the capital.

Another player who has progressed via that route more recently into the Scotland squad is Glasgow fly-half/centre Tom Jordan, who established himself with a fine recent Six Nations campaign after a promising first foray into Test rugby last autumn.

“I did have a little think about that when I was watching him play,” Goosen said. “He really went well and shone in his first Six Nations. It did make me think a little bit

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can see his passion as well straight away, playing for Scotland, so yeah, it definitely showed me.”

Goosen arrived at Edinburgh as a try-scoring winger who could also play outside centre. After an injury-disrupted first campaign, he played in 21 of Edinburgh’s 24 games last season, starting five at right wing, four on the left and 10 at full-back, where he flourished after being deployed initially when injury curtailed Emiliano Boffelli’s season.

He won the Players’ Player of the Season award despite missing their final two games with a foot fracture, and has continued where he left off in the current campaign.

With Boffelli and another full-back, young Scotland cap Harry Paterson, both still struggling for fitness, Goosen has been an ever-present this season, playing every minute of Edinburgh’s 18 games to date, 17 of them in the No.15 jersey.

“I think full-back suits me more, the playmaking, kind of set-up side, but also to have a go myself, punching holes,” he said. “I’ve really taken to it. I really enjoy setting up people – I guess when you’ve got Darcy [Graham] and Duhi [van der Merwe] on the wings, it’s really quite easy. I think full-back is hopefully my new home.

“Coming back off my foot [injury], I had a bit of a slow start, but I feel like I’m starting to hit my groove now. My confidence is back and I’m really enjoying the counter-attack side of the game that we’re pushing. It’s a lot of fun.”

Edinburgh Lions All Stats and Data

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt was understandably pleased to have retained a player whose versatility makes him “a really valuable member of our group”, particularly when stars such as Graham and Van der Merwe are away with Scotland.

“He’s just grown into the full-back position since we played him there last season,” Everitt said. “He’s got heaps of experience and with lots of youngsters coming through in those positions, he helps us in the leadership side of things off the field too.

“It would have been a difficult decision for him because of how well he’s played and I’m sure he had other opportunities. But it’s great for Edinburgh and for Scottish rugby because this contract could take him into qualification. It’s exciting times for Wes.”

Everitt has no doubt Goosen could fulfil his longstanding ambition of playing Test rugby, if things pan out as the player hopes over the next two years.

“Definitely,” he added. “He’s got a lot of experience, he’s played in big games – quarter-finals, semi-finals – many a time and won Super Rugby titles. He played with really good players at the Hurricanes and would have learned from them.

“I think consistency of performance is what is needed to take it to the next level and he’s shown that consistency now.”