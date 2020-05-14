3:06am, 14 May 2020

The Southern Hemisphere edition of the 2020 RugbyPass FIFA Pros competition has come to a fitting end, with Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs coming up against the Brumbies’ Pete Samu in the tournament final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stevenson, in control of his signature Liverpool side snuck out to an early lead in the 14th minute thanks to a well-constructed set-play but Samu’s Juventus came exceptionally close to scoring first.

In just the third minute of the game, Samu, with Cristiano Ronaldo at his beck, smashed a penalty attempt into the outstretched arms of Liverpool keeper Loris Karius, who dived to block the goal.

Both Stevenson and Samu had earlier claimed they had no idea how to control penalties – an excuse as old as time.

Still, Stevenson’s one-goal advantage thanks to Mo Salah was never going to be enough to subdue Juventus and Ronaldo smacked in a well-taken goal from just inside the goal box. Three Liverpool defenders had crowded the striker but Ronaldo paid them no mind, levelling the scores.

Minutes later, Samu took the lead through Adrien Rabiot, who headered the ball in after Karius accidentally took out the only Liverpool defender left to stop Rabiot’s advances.

Still, Stevenson fought back and levelled the score moments before halftime after setting up a simple one-on-one with the keeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The early stages of the second half were categorised by missed chances from both sides with Stevenson, in particular, coming within inches of netting an extra goal.

Those missed chances shortly came back to haunt the Chiefs fullback, with Samu ultimately nailing two late scores to emerge victorious, 4-2.

Samu’s victory capped off a successful competition which saw him best Bryn Hall and Will Jordan from the Crusaders, Josh Ioane from the Highlanders and Stevenson from the Chiefs .

Samu will donate the USD2,000 prize money to a charity of his choosing.

ADVERTISEMENT