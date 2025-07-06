Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Racing 92 pressing ex-Bok for answer

Rob du Preez of Sale Sharks scores a try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on May 09, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

Racing 92 are pressing Rob Du Preez for an answer after making him a huge offer to leave Sale Sharks and join his brother Jean-Luc playing in the Top 14 next season.

RugbyPass revealed in June that Racing 92 had launched a shock move for Du Preez, 31, following the departures of Owen Farrell to Saracens, Dan Lancaster to Glasgow Warriors and Tristan Tedder to Perpignan.

Racing have only one recognised fly-half, Antoine Gibert, and have been waiting for Du Preez, while Sharks sources believe it’s in the balance whether he will take the money and move to the French capital.

Video Spacer

British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App

World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025.

Download Now

Video Spacer

British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App

World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025.

Download Now

Rugby’s Peter Pan, Ma’a Nonu is set to continue playing until after his 44th birthday after agreeing to a one-year deal with Toulon, after Toulon failed to lure Italy international Tommaso Menoncello away from Benetton.

The URC outfit insisted that Menoncello, also a target for La Rochelle, see out the remaining 12 months of his contract, so Toulon will keep Nonu, whose four appearances last season took his tally to 97.

The former All Blacks inside centre returned to the club this year after spending three seasons playing for MLR outfit San Diego, and started his first spell at the Stade Mayol after scoring a try in the 2015 World Cup Final win over Australia.

Georgia’s scrum-half Mikheil Alania signed a two-year deal with Vannes after a whole host of other Pro D2 clubs were scared off from making him an offer after making himself available for more international appearances.

Alania, 24, who played 25 games for Aurillac last season, was on the bench for Georgia in yesterday’s defeat at the hands of Ireland. He had been in talks with Stade Montois, who had only offered a €4,000-per-month, one-year deal.

However, he joined Vannes, who will be bidding next season for a quick return to the Top 14, and had a return to Georgia to play for Black Lion as a contingency plan.

Northampton Saints boss Phil Dowson has bolstered his options outside after signing Coventry winger James Martin, who had scored 44 tries in 82 appearances for the Championship outfit.

Martin, 25, caught the eye of Saints bosses after scoring a try against the Black, Green and Gold in a 50–23 defeat for Coventry, having earlier come off the bench in the reverse fixture at Butts Park Arena.

He becomes Saints’ sixth signing ahead of next season and will help provide cover when England stars Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme, who are first-choice wingers, are away on international duty.

Former Springbok back rower Uzair Cassiem, who was due to join Nice next season, is reportedly trying to back out of the deal, according to Olympique Midi, and had wanted to remain on the Basque Coast.

Cassiem, who moved to Bayonne in 2021, helped them win promotion to the Top 14 after leaving the Scarlets, has been demanding a two-year deal from Biarritz and Oyonnax, while Nice are asking for a €200,000 payment to release him.
To further complicate matters, Nice announced his signing on their social media networks, even though the move is on the brink of collapse if one of the interested clubs meets their asking price.

Rugby Australia have lined up former All Black Tom Donnelly to replace line-out coach Geoff Parling when he moves to Leicester Tigers following the Lions series.

Donnelly, a former lock who won 15 Test caps, is working for the Western Force but will join the Wallabies coaching staff in time for the Rugby Championship, which started against South Africa at Ellis Park on August 16.

It looks like that won’t be the only change, with the Sydney Daily Telegraph reporting that scrum coach Mike Cron is tipped to step down and Zane Hilton, who works with Les Kiss at the Queensland Reds, is set to replace him.

Paul Deacon, who left Sale Sharks in June, could return to Rugby League in a cross-code switch as the new head coach of Super League outfit Catalans Dragons.

Deacon spent a decade working for the Sharks, with the final five years as head coach, following a glittering league career that saw him win four Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups, and one World Club Challenge.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride over the last 10 years, but I’ve loved every minute. I came to the club not knowing too much about the game, but I wanted to test myself,” he said after leaving the Sharks.

Leinster transfer target Josh Neill is among the cream of South African schoolboy talent that will be on show at the prestigious U18 Craven Week, which gets underway this week.

Rondebosch Boys High School and Springbok under-18 back row, Neill, who has an Irish passport, is also on Munster’s radar, but the United Rugby Championship side are in pole position if he leaves South Africa.

He could be in action for Western Province, who start their campaign against Sanlam Boland on Tuesday and want to keep him out of the clutches of Leinster when he leaves school.

Romanian lock Adrian Motoc could find himself out of favour at Biarritz next season, which could open the door for a late move to Nice, who have been busy building a squad to make an immediate return to Pro D2.

Biarritz are planning a complete overhaul of their front five this summer, which is set to make Motoc, who is keen to stay and fight for his place, surplus to requirements.

Nice are keeping a close eye on developments and are keen on a deal for Motoc, 29, who started his career with Racing 92 ten years ago and made 13 appearances last season.

Former Italy under-20 lock Alessandro Ortombina is returning home to play for Zebre after spending two seasons in France with Perpignan.

Ortombina, 22, who can also play anywhere across the back row, made six appearances for Perpignan last season, including four starts in their Challenge Cup campaign.

He will now look to press his claims for a full cap by joining Zebre, having started his career with Valorugby Emilia before moving to the Catalan club in 2023.

Bath's Johann van Graan part of 3-man Bulls shortlist

Johann van Graan has just guided Bath to their first Premiership title in 29 years, but he is on a three-man shortlist to replace Jake White, who was sacked by his former club, the Bulls, earlier this week.

Read Now


F
FC 7 days ago

Dont do it, Rob.

Youl’ll go there and have one quiet game or pick up a small niggle, then be branded fat and invisible, and spend the remainder of your contract on the bench.

J
JD 6 days ago

Do it Rob - rugby is a short career and you’ll get paid 40% more over there on a 2 year deal. Your Sharks contract only has 1 year left and you may not be able to command the this, or Racing's, salary offer for 26/27 and beyond.


As a Sale fan he has been a great servant, but he’s 31 and next summer can walk out the door. Him going would allow us to bring in Marchant.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TD 7 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The intentional knock down resulting in a yellow is maybe the worst rule in sports. The fact that a spear tackle result in the same punishment makes no sense. Imagine a new fan watching that game and trying to make sense on how a player throwing his hand at a ball results in the same punishment as dropping a man on his head.

24 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 10 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

If he had have actually head butted someone. That was a bit of a push when things got emotional, used head instead of hands.

These things used to be a bit a laugh after the game. Now we’re all clutching our rosary beads.

14 Go to comments
B
BA 11 minutes ago
Oli Mathis out, Simpson to start at No.10 for U20 semi-final clash

Good team,boys need to really up the accuracy for this game even tho I don’t think French boys are quite as good up front as previous couple of years Puma boys gave them a hurry up at scrum time but still lethal all over the park, Kiwi boys have some devastating ball carriers Micah Fale is so much fun to watch off bench hope he gets a chance to wind up

2 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 17 minutes ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

I've been in the stands for Munster V Māori’s twice.


Among the greatest rugby experiences of my life. Never seen respect like it. Proper, proper fans.


Both times the result was irrelevant as the sport won. Every player, man, woman and child living the games values.


Beautiful, bai!!!!!!

3 Go to comments
B
BA 20 minutes ago
Garry Ringrose ruled out of first Lions Test against Australia

Well that solves one headache for Faz & co naybe creates another with who to pick at 12 but not a bad headache to have

1 Go to comments
B
BA 29 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The just need to tier the bin system 5 minutes,10,20 and ur outta here 5 minute is for everything not dangerous no need for cards just hand signals like basketball give out more penalty tries not sin bin on repeat team offending

24 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 40 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I did not ask yourself or anyone to believe or agree with me and good for you for being such a connected person. Anyway You don’t know me from Adam so let us just leave it at that regarding playing the game. I said that it is not a conspiracy theory. It is what I was told way before he was selected as a Springbok and here he is. If you think anyone in the Moerat fam are “needy kids” when talking rugby then cool. No need to get worked up.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

No it is not, you are always more than welcome to come play the Māori, boys probably be more than happy to come North tbh and Samoa Tonga still can get a good team together it’s the getting them together with zero cash that’s a problem

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Absolutely relevant. It's because of useless refs that the game is taking a nose dive. If he did his job properly, there would be way less problems. Too long have refs gotten away with officiating that's even worse than school rugby. Too long have the NH had their fingers in that nice big fat pie of WR. Doing everything in their power to give the NH the edge, trying to force everyone else to play the game via the NH way by changing, deleting it adding new laws. Currently the main man might be Australian, but he has no power surrounded by the NH lackeys isn't it? Which refs gets preference at most tournaments including the WC? The NH refs. Brace always blows against the Boks. This hasn't been his first time not his last time.

93 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

That just doesn’t make sense!…

24 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

That is a good result for rugby Spain are a good team and those 2 teams would benefit from playing each other more yup it is good to play better sides but not getting hidings by 60 points

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Italy is much better than what people give them credit for. The Boks cohesion is the biggest problem. I am not worried about the Boks. Everyone see what they want to see. You want to see the Boks as weak and want them to lose. Like some AB's fans ( not most of them ), that expects the AB's to make it 2 run away wins against the Boks. Big scores. Should I remind you that the Boks are double WC champs? That they have beaten the AB's 4 times in a row? Whatever you may wish in your fairy land of dreams, that is not going to happen. Games between the Boks and AB's is always a closely fought contest that could go either way. Where teams like the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia aren't taken that seriously, the same can't be said of the AB's. We treat them them with the respect they deserve. There will be no experiments. They will get the best the Boks have and the Boks will be razor sharp. Honed in like snipers. Whoever wins those two tests will be deserved winners, and I can promise you this… Players on both sides will be sore and bloodied, because they will leave everything on the field like they always do.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

All player development

roads should lead to MLR in that part of the world?it would be in US benefit to have a strong neighborhood and gives opportunities in the pros so many dudes are from way further away than Canada or even Chile

9 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

I suspect a rather large number of naturalized Eagles will be soaring in 31 and the games leading up to it, MLR got good money in it for the long haul

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I didn't know he was injured too. Vincent Tsithuka is available and Roos did play well. Kolisi it seemed they were monitoring on a day to day basis. He might play to be ready for the RC. No matter who we think of, we can be sure that Rassie will surprise us all again

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

Fiji and Japan going to probably be playing with the big boys next year with ABs touring SA and this will mean something has to change up ? If that goes well then you could add Uruguay and Chile to that comp, and then u sort out something good for the rest?

9 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

Should be upgraded to red and a 3 week ban minimum

24 Go to comments
j
jh 1 hour ago
Kane James: 'I think it’s really important to not like losing'

Niue is a famous rugby nation despite its lack of size.

Just as well for the rest of the world there aren’t a million of them.

Keep it up James!

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 2 hours ago
England player ratings vs Argentina | Second Test July 2025

Still using laughing emojis to compensate for your lack of wit I see? 🤡


The country with the biggest rugby resources in the world fluking a couple of matches is hardly worth your goose stepping around the place Tommy Goebbels!

16 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

Well said. Thanks. I’m afraid after this match I now have as little respect for the Ities - and the referees who let them get away it - as I used to have for the Argies. Their spoiling and continually offsides play is perhaps the only way they can win, but it gets really irritating, and which no doubt got under Wiese's skin. But, hey, it almost got them near to the Boks last week, but luckily not this time, by a country mile.

14 Go to comments
