The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

By Andy Goode
England's scrum-half Alex Mitchell (TOP) gestures as forwards take part in a scrum during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between England and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 21, 2023. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

The law changes being introduced across the game in July should help speed up play, improve the spectacle and reduce injuries, what’s not to like.

I thought the crocodile roll had been outlawed a while ago so that one’s overdue and everyone knew the scrapping of the so-called ‘Dupont law’ was coming at the first available opportunity so there’s no surprise there.

The most controversial one by far is making it no longer possible to choose a scrum from a free-kick and, despite the uproar on social media, I think it could be a positive move as long as we ensure it isn’t a step towards depowering the set piece and referees are able to police teams trying to pull a fast one.

I’m not sure I would’ve thought it was a problem that needed solving but I can completely see why you wouldn’t want all the time spent on setting a scrum after some more minor technical offences and I don’t think it’s going to drastically change the game.

Damian Willemse of South Africa, raises the Webb Ellis Cup (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Of course, South Africans are being vociferous in their view that it’s an attempt to combat one of their main strengths. That feeling runs even deeper after they opted for a scrum from a mark at the World Cup but that is so rare and I don’t think this is a response to that.

You can still call for a scrum from a penalty if you want and I do understand the concerns around teams with weaker scrums potentially deliberately infringing at the set piece in order to not have to scrummage but referees will surely be told to crack down on that.

You can’t infringe more than once as it is without a referee awarding a penalty so we won’t see teams getting away with multiple early engagements and such like so as not to have to pack down against a stronger scrummaging unit.

As is so often the case with rugby, the laws are one thing but it’s the policing, interpretation and implementation of them by referees that will determine whether this is a success or not.

If they allow teams to get away with certain acts that are intended to deliberately avoid scrummaging, then we could be in trouble, but I’m sure it’ll have been spoken about behind the scenes and officials won’t allow that to happen.

I’m completely on board with the sentiments of those people that are concerned by this law change because I think the scrum has to remain central to our sport and not be depowered at all, I just think this probably won’t have a massive effect.

Antoine Dupont
France’s scrum-half and captain Antoine Dupont looks on as a scrum forms during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

As well as being a huge part of the game in their own right, scrums tire out the big men and create space for others to exploit off the back of them. They add to the entertainment factor rather than detracting from it and we don’t want to become a 15-man rugby league.

My main worry with this law change would be if coaches start outsmarting referees to achieve those marginal gains in the short term but if the officials are able to use their common sense as well as implement the laws, that shouldn’t be the case.

I can guarantee that coaches will be talking to their props and making sure they’re aware of all the ways they can subtly give a free kick away, rather than a full penalty, if their scrum is under pressure and that would then temporarily depower the opposition set piece.

Rugby is a multifaceted sport and teams should be rewarded for having a strong scrum so that can’t be allowed to happen and if it does, then perhaps a rethink will be needed but I think we should give referees the tools and trust them to police it properly.

Ultimately, this is all about speeding up restarts to improve the spectacle and that is to be applauded. Interestingly, there are law trials being introduced in certain competitions that include a 30-second shot clock for scrum and lineout setting and I think that’s where we may end up.

Hollie Davidson
Referee Hollie Davidson during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Benetton at RDS Arena in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Either that or just stop the clock and restart it when the ball is put into the scrum and have a more American football style attitude towards the clock and it being controlled more strictly by the timekeeper.

As human beings we don’t tend to like change but it’s often necessary and leads to an improvement overall. The proof will be in the pudding and we’ll need to see how this all works in practice so I might be wrong but I think it’s easy to rush to judgement.

No crocodile rolls improves safety, players needing to put themselves onside will avoid dull kick battles while also tiring players out more and creating space and not being able to choose a scrum from a free-kick speeds up restarts.

All in all, referees need to make sure they’re hot on coaches and teams not exploiting these new laws to gain an advantage and protect the scrum from being depowered but if they do that, change will be a good thing.

Bobby Skinstad: 'One very freaky story haunts me to this day'

The 47-year-old was the guest on episode 230 of Eventful Lives with Dodge Woodall, the founder of the famed Bournemouth 7s Festival which is set to be staged on May 24-26.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Dim 1 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

162 comments so far and counting. i didn't realize that rugby fans are on the way to join the football brothers. what is the point to share personal opinion only to get all this shi*? it seems IRB bosses are doing the great job by killing the spirit of the game both on and outside the pitch. too sad, indeed. btw, was there anything on eben’s point of view from the boys in green, who he mentioned?

163 Go to comments
C
Craig 4 hours ago
Three late tries sees Stormers rally past Dragons for crucial win

Job done guys. Great win in a game where things can quickly go wrong.

1 Go to comments
j
john 4 hours ago
Sale statement: Alex Sanderson contract extension

Alex Sanderson fantastic coach and person .So pleased he has signed another contract great days ahead for Sale under his leadership.

1 Go to comments
W
Wesley 5 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Andy Goode cant kick to 12

163 Go to comments
M
Max 6 hours ago
Crusaders star sent home address to troll who threatened him

Doxed himself. Great work Johnny. You are well suited to the Saders

1 Go to comments
D
Danzel 7 hours ago
Blues vs Hurricanes | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

_Best game players _

1 Go to comments
f
flyinginsectshrimp 9 hours ago
'Oh bugger’: Why Blues U20 captain thought he'd missed New Zealand call-up

Who's Jarrad Hohepa?

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 9 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

So let me get this straight. Say you have the dominant scrum. You are 99% sure you can go for a scrum pushover try on the line to win the game. The opposition knows it too. They give away a silly tap kick instead. You are now not allowed to scrum. This is ridiculous! *%@ing the game up as usual! The fact that the attacking teams are not allowed to scrum from a held up over the line is just as ridiculous. Really world rugby? Careful people might start a rebel league called True Rugby or Real Rugby.

76 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 11 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

12 subs during a game? How has that been allowed to happen NB? I hate when the game goes in this monopolistic direction closing up shop, it just becomes non sport. Btw have you seen anything of how Liam Coltman was tracking for Lyon? He has just signed to return to Otago though we have a couple of young hookers developing here. He was a popular gentle natured character down here and I’m glad to see him back but maybe he will be a mentor primarily?

12 Go to comments
d
d 12 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

Great breakdown and the global politics always confuses me a little. The southern hemisphere seems to be left out a bit but I wouldn’t even know where to start with fixing it. Club challenge could be a step in the right direction

12 Go to comments
N
Norman 13 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit explains how Rassie Erasmus 'gets under your skin'

Since he coached Free state, from that time onwards, I maintained he was the coach for the Boks. A nice, no nonsense guy with an excellent brain, who gets results.

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 14 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

well - they only played against 14 men and had the TMO team on their side - and still should have lost… so actually that makes sense.

35 Go to comments
J
Jeffrey 14 hours ago
Wallabies star pulled off as Reds win ugly against Rebels

Southern hemisphere Rugby is exactly that, boring. Northern Hemisphere Rugby is soooo much more entertaining and better with better players.

2 Go to comments
P
Piotr 17 hours ago
Semi-final citing hands Toulouse a Champions Cup final headache

If he was to be cited for a dangerous behavior, then it’s natural that he should be. Then NTamack too, yes? And I’ll add a good whataboutism - Yeandle eye-gouging on Richie Arnold: not cited. Eye-gouging. Not high tackle. Eye-gouging. It was on French TV, with French TV directors.

5 Go to comments
M
Michael 18 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

Really poorly written rambling piece ..

12 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 20 hours ago
Wallabies star pulled off as Reds win ugly against Rebels

It was so boring

2 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 21 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

personally I’d go with : 1. France 2. NZ 3. England 4. Ireland 5. Scotland

35 Go to comments
A
Andre 21 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Andy everything becomes easier with experience therefor counting etc straight after a match becomes easier when you have 100+ caps vs 17 which is the experience you speak from.

163 Go to comments
M
Mitch 21 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Getting rid of the Dupont Law is a good thing and ought to have been done months ago! Officially getting rid of the croc roll is a good thing. The law about no scrums from a short arm is well intended in terms of speeding the game up but it’s an overreaction to a clever yet calculated gamble that could have blow up in South Africa’s face if they conceded a penalty from the scrum that was set after Willemse took claimed the mark in the World Cup QF.

76 Go to comments
G
Gert 23 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit explains how Rassie Erasmus 'gets under your skin'

Rassie The GOAT

11 Go to comments
