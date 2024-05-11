Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 43
FT
26 - 22
FT
40 - 14
FT
21 - 44
FT
31 - 22
FT
17 - 28
FT
31 - 27
FT
32 - 29
FT
Today
05:35
Today
07:55
Today
08:00
Today
10:00
Today
10:05
Today
10:05
Today
10:05
Today
12:15
Today
12:15
Today
12:30
Today
14:35
Tomorrow
10:00
International

Bobby Skinstad: 'One very freaky story haunts me to this day'

By Liam Heagney
Springboks back-rower Bobby Skinstad at the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France (Photo by Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Former Springboks skipper Bobby Skinstad has given a riveting tell-all interview about his life and times, including his “very freaky” consultation with a psychic which he claims still haunts him to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47-year-old was the guest on episode 230 of Eventful Lives with Dodge Woodall, the founder of the famed Bournemouth 7s Festival which is set to be staged on May 24-26.

The compelling 85-minute interview covered a myriad of topics, including growing up in South Africa after his family fled Zimbabwe, racism, Nelson Mandela, and Skinstad’s infamous 1999 car crash after an angry exchange with Justin Marshall.

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

He also speaks about how much he “hated” Rassie Erasmus as they were rivals for a jersey in the Springboks back row, why he quit playing in the UK at the height of his rugby fame, and whether Siya Kolisi could potentially have a post-rugby career in South African politics.

Skinstad also elaborated at length about winning the 2007 Rugby World Cup, about how he played in the quarter-final and semi-final only to be dropped by Jake White for the final in Paris versus England.

He further revealed his encounter with a psychic who foresaw his return to playing at the elite level and that it would culminate in glory with the Springboks.

Having missed the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia due to injury, Skinstad packed himself off to Wales and a short-lived stint at the Dragons which he abruptly ended so that he could move to London to work in business and play at grassroots level with Richmond.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a trip home, he was convinced by a friend to consult a psychic, and what she predicted still sends a shiver down his spine. “I’ll tell you a very freaky story, one freaky story which haunts me to this day and I never revisited it,” he told an intrigued Woodall.

“A friend of mine had a mum who used to consult a psychic. From South Africa, she moved to Malta. You have to give her your date of birth and all these facts and she would do a 45-minute chat with you and then she would say what I see for you in the future.

“Ninety-nine per cent of that is bullshit and most people don’t believe in it and I didn’t and I’ve consulted her once. I got injured after the 2003 World Cup and I went on a holiday to South Africa during that time.

“He said to me, ‘Why don’t you phone her and ask her what she sees for the future?’ I said, ‘No, I’m happy. I don’t need to.’ He set it up. I phoned her and she said, ‘I see there is this big trophy, this World Cup that you are winning.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said, ‘That’s impossible because I don’t play so I can’t do it’ and I never thought about it again. And she wrote down the thing and she posted it to me after we won in 2007. She said, ‘You don’t know now but you are going to go back and you’re going to win a World Cup for South Africa.’

“I was like, ‘One, there is no chance it’s going to be me. Two, there’s no chance that we have got a chance because these coaches haven’t been together.’

“I went through all these reasons why not and she wrote this paragraph and it freaks me it. About a month after the final it arrived in the post. She said, ‘I was just going through some notes that I wrote when we were chatting’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

  • Click here to listen to Bobby Skinstad on Eventful Lives with Dodge Woodall 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Ireland v New Zealand | Singapore Men's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

New Zealand v Australia | Singapore Women's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

Inter Services Championships | Royal Army Men v Royal Navy Men | Full Match Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Trending on RugbyPass

1

World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

2

Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

3

Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

4

'Damaging' Jordie Barrett move only helps All Blacks- ex-Ireland wing

5

15 more of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history

6

Munster line up Tom Farrell to replace Antoine Frisch

7

'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

8

Skivington hints Gloucester have already checked out of Premiership

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

The emergence of three super clubs may threaten the Investec Champions Cup, but there is a solution.

FEATURE

Do 'humiliated' Montpellier need a change of ownership?

Mohed Altrad's reign has seen a slew of coaches hired and fired, and club culture eroded.

FEATURE

Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'

It is the most poorly paid position in the Gallagher Premiership but never has the influence of a scrum-half been so high

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Craig 2 hours ago
Three late tries sees Stormers rally past Dragons for crucial win

Job done guys. Great win in a game where things can quickly go wrong.

1 Go to comments
j
john 2 hours ago
Sale statement: Alex Sanderson contract extension

Alex Sanderson fantastic coach and person .So pleased he has signed another contract great days ahead for Sale under his leadership.

1 Go to comments
W
Wesley 4 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Andy Goode cant kick to 12

162 Go to comments
M
Max 4 hours ago
Crusaders star sent home address to troll who threatened him

Doxed himself. Great work Johnny. You are well suited to the Saders

1 Go to comments
D
Danzel 5 hours ago
Blues vs Hurricanes | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

_Best game players _

1 Go to comments
f
flyinginsectshrimp 7 hours ago
'Oh bugger’: Why Blues U20 captain thought he'd missed New Zealand call-up

Who's Jarrad Hohepa?

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 8 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

So let me get this straight. Say you have the dominant scrum. You are 99% sure you can go for a scrum pushover try on the line to win the game. The opposition knows it too. They give away a silly tap kick instead. You are now not allowed to scrum. This is ridiculous! *%@ing the game up as usual! The fact that the attacking teams are not allowed to scrum from a held up over the line is just as ridiculous. Really world rugby? Careful people might start a rebel league called True Rugby or Real Rugby.

76 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 9 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

12 subs during a game? How has that been allowed to happen NB? I hate when the game goes in this monopolistic direction closing up shop, it just becomes non sport. Btw have you seen anything of how Liam Coltman was tracking for Lyon? He has just signed to return to Otago though we have a couple of young hookers developing here. He was a popular gentle natured character down here and I’m glad to see him back but maybe he will be a mentor primarily?

11 Go to comments
d
d 10 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

Great breakdown and the global politics always confuses me a little. The southern hemisphere seems to be left out a bit but I wouldn’t even know where to start with fixing it. Club challenge could be a step in the right direction

11 Go to comments
N
Norman 11 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit explains how Rassie Erasmus 'gets under your skin'

Since he coached Free state, from that time onwards, I maintained he was the coach for the Boks. A nice, no nonsense guy with an excellent brain, who gets results.

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 12 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

well - they only played against 14 men and had the TMO team on their side - and still should have lost… so actually that makes sense.

33 Go to comments
J
Jeffrey 13 hours ago
Wallabies star pulled off as Reds win ugly against Rebels

Southern hemisphere Rugby is exactly that, boring. Northern Hemisphere Rugby is soooo much more entertaining and better with better players.

2 Go to comments
P
Piotr 16 hours ago
Semi-final citing hands Toulouse a Champions Cup final headache

If he was to be cited for a dangerous behavior, then it’s natural that he should be. Then NTamack too, yes? And I’ll add a good whataboutism - Yeandle eye-gouging on Richie Arnold: not cited. Eye-gouging. Not high tackle. Eye-gouging. It was on French TV, with French TV directors.

5 Go to comments
M
Michael 16 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

Really poorly written rambling piece ..

11 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 18 hours ago
Wallabies star pulled off as Reds win ugly against Rebels

It was so boring

2 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 19 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

personally I’d go with : 1. France 2. NZ 3. England 4. Ireland 5. Scotland

33 Go to comments
A
Andre 19 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Andy everything becomes easier with experience therefor counting etc straight after a match becomes easier when you have 100+ caps vs 17 which is the experience you speak from.

162 Go to comments
M
Mitch 20 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Getting rid of the Dupont Law is a good thing and ought to have been done months ago! Officially getting rid of the croc roll is a good thing. The law about no scrums from a short arm is well intended in terms of speeding the game up but it’s an overreaction to a clever yet calculated gamble that could have blow up in South Africa’s face if they conceded a penalty from the scrum that was set after Willemse took claimed the mark in the World Cup QF.

76 Go to comments
G
Gert 21 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit explains how Rassie Erasmus 'gets under your skin'

Rassie The GOAT

11 Go to comments
T
Turlough 22 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

Of their 5 big matches in RWC Scotland and NZ were the easiest. They took a 12-3 lead against NZ and after the red decided it was best to hold the lead and take chances that came. None came and it was tight but they dug a lot deeper in the other two knock out matches. They had trounced NZ in Twickenham in a fixture that NZ must now regret. Psychology was clearly with SA in the final as a result.

33 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution' Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'
Search