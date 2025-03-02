Rugby World Cup sides dumped out as Spain march into REC final

Georgia and Spain will compete for this year’s Men’s Rugby Europe Championship title after defeating Romania and Portugal, respectively, in the semifinals. In the race for the World Rugby Repechage Tournament, the Netherlands and Belgium will each have one last chance to reach the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Lyn Jones’s Netherlands still in the World Cup hunt

The Netherlands squared off against Germany at the Amsterdam National Rugby Center, overcoming a first-half scare to record a 38-9 win.

Jones’s men were slow off the mark and squandered several opportunities to take the lead, allowing Germany to settle in. The visitors, against expectations, went six points ahead through two penalties by fullback Nikolai Klewinghaus.

With a minute left in the first half, the Dutch finally breached the in-goal area, thanks to a powerful carry from number eight Christopher Raymond.

Netherlands Belgium All Stats and Data

Germany nudged ahead again early in the second half, before the Dutch launched a comeback sparked by a try from Aurillac scrum-half Boris Hadingoro. Over the next 30 minutes, the Oranje ran in four more tries to extinguish Germany’s hopes of an upset, securing their place in the 5th place playoff final.

Leones overpower Portuguese Wolfpack

Spain defeated Portugal on their home turf for the first time since 2015, sealing a 42-31 win at the Estádio Nacional do Jamor.

Raphaël Nieto crashed over the try line five minutes in, with Gonzalo López-Bontempo adding the extras. The center then slotted his first of seven penalty goals, capitalizing on Portugal’s repeated infringements.

The Lobos replied with a try of their own, but Spain struck back immediately in a thrilling, back-and-forth sequence. Portugal trailed by six at the break, with winger Raffaele Storti in the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on near the try area.

Portugal vs Spain: Luís Cabelo Fotografia / Federação Portuguesa de Rugby

In the second half, Spain showed more grit and focus, dominating the Portuguese forwards and adding 13 more points to pull well clear. Although Diogo Rodrigues and António de Andrade responded with tries, it was not enough to close the gap on Spain’s 42 points.

The Leones now head to Tbilisi, where they will try to dethrone the defending champions in the Men’s Rugby Europe Championship final.

Poised Belgium to take on the Netherlands

Belgium hosted Switzerland at Waterloo’s Stade du Pachy, notching a 38-5 victory to advance to the 5th place playoff final.

The Diables Noirs got on the board quickly, with number eight Thomas du Molder and center Jens Torfs both finishing well-worked team moves. Hooker Alexandre Raynier and winger Simeon Soenen added two more tries before referee Alex Frasson signaled halftime.

Switzerland upped the pressure in the second half, grabbing a try through Biarritz flanker Jessy Jegerlehner, but Belgium stayed on track and notched two more tries to seal the result.

Laurent Dossat’s side will now travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands, vying for the last available berth at the 2027 World Cup.

Lelos chase an eighth straight title

On a sunny day in Tbilisi, Georgia underscored their dominance over Romania, cruising to a 43-5 victory at the Avchala Rugby Stadium.

Richard Cockerill’s team imposed themselves from the outset, pinning Romania deep and establishing a strong set-piece platform. Six minutes in, veteran winger Alexander Todua burst past two defenders for the opening try.

Georgia Romania” width=”1024″ height=”682″ /> Georgia vs Romania: Irakli Tkemaladze / Georgia Rugby Union

Twelve minutes later, Akaki Tabutsadze extended Georgia’s lead, registering his 47th try and matching Brian O’Driscoll’s place on the all-time Test try-scoring list. The Lelos added three more tries before the break to take a 29-0 advantage into halftime.

Despite controlling territory in the second half, Georgia were less clinical inside the 22, converting only two more attacking opportunities. Front-rower Giorgi Mamaishvili and FC Grenoble centre Giorgi Kveseladze each crossed the whitewash, while Romania earned a late consolation through Alin Conache’s fine solo effort.

Georgia will now host Spain in Tbilisi, aiming to claim a 17th Men’s Rugby Europe Championship.