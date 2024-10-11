Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

By Neil Fissler
Duhan van der Merwe #11 of Team Scotland warms up before the match against Team United States at Audi Field on July 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

La Rochelle hope to end their search for a new explosive winger by making a move to take Scotland and Lions ace Duhan van der Merwe to the Bay of Biscay next season.

Ronan O’Gara has made no secret of his desire to add more firepower to his squad for next season, and Van der Merwe, who is out of contract next June, has been speaking to several Top 14 clubs about a potential move.

One of the clubs that Van der Merwe, 29, who hails from George, Western Cape, is believed to have spoken to is Montpelier, where he scored three tries in four games during the 2016-2017 season.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson on facing a desperate Edinburgh side

The Stormers will be expecting a tougher encounter this week after having to show immense patience to beat Zebre Parma last week

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson on facing a desperate Edinburgh side

The Stormers will be expecting a tougher encounter this week after having to show immense patience to beat Zebre Parma last week

His stint at the GGL Stadium was cut short by a recurring hip injury and difficulties adjusting to French culture and language. He then moved to Edinburgh, where his career took off and earned him a Scotland call-up.

The former South Africa under-20 international became eligible for Scotland in 2020 on residency grounds. Since then, he has caused carnage, scoring 28 tries in 41 appearances, making him one of the world’s most sought-after wingers.

Van der Merwe, who scored a brace of tries in the opening URC clash of the season against Leinster, is closing in on a century of appearances for Edinburgh after returning to the Scottish capital when Worcester Warriors were liquidated.

A move to the Stade Marcel-Deflandre is by no means clear-cut, with Bayonne and Lyon among the clubs looking for a winger and who are also believed to have had some contact to sound him out about his plans.

When he moved to Sixways, Van der Merwe signed a deal worth £300,000 a season, but he won’t come cheap for any club that wants to sign him. Some sources say he is asking for between €30,000 and €34,000 (£25,000 and 28,000) a month.

That could even put him out of range even for the Les Maritimes who are looking to replace injury-hit Springbok international Raymond Rhule when his contract runs out next summer.

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NK 26 minutes ago
14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

He clocked up a lot of minutes in TRC. From those 14 players, only TJ is anywhere near Sam Cane's involvement and we all understand why he is let to play for the Lions.

4 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Hurricanes lose Brett Cameron for 2025 Super Rugby season

Rayasi and Moorby are in France.

3 Go to comments
C
CB 2 hours ago
It's emotive but Wasps, Worcester, Irish deserve a route back – Andy Goode

Cannot agree I'm afraid Andy. This is a sea change for English rugby, going from clubs to franchises and the process is far from transparent. The RFU will not apply the entry criteria fairly and the chances of the rugby creditors getting paid in full are slim. I hope I am wrong, but I fear not.

1 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

😆 🤣

536 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Ex-Crusaders assistant coach Tamati Ellison joins All Blacks full-time

Obviously maths wasn't a gd subject at school for u bro ..no idea where u got 11 from ..just more made up crap I guess ..the more crusaders former coaching staff in the all blacks is just mighty fine from us

7 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Ex-Crusaders assistant coach Tamati Ellison joins All Blacks full-time

We can read the room just fine bro ..it sits right next door to our overflowing trophy 🏆 cabinet..don't worry the abs will be all crusaders next year ..old crusaders weakness really where u get that from bro ..for years we put up with the north island running everything now its our turn ..enjoy

7 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Who's calling who cowards bro ..status of NZ rugby globally 😆 u a real joke..lost 2023 world cup final by 1 point and apparently according to clowns such as yourself we shit ...u will be eating humble pie shortly..most of u lot could only dream of the world rugby win lost record we have over 100 years or more ..pity u lot don't get your facts correct before opening your big mouth

536 Go to comments
J
J Marc 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think it's still 10 for the moment.

536 Go to comments
M
MP 3 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Scotland lost eight in a row against England before their current handful of wins. That wee bit of hill and Glen didn't do much for them in those games.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

…and there’s a few single cell organisms on here! Even some that have lost their single cell, take a bow Carlos & frandinand!!!

536 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Great people in person generally, at least in my experience but no doubt there are a few gobby dikheads on here…

536 Go to comments
M
MB 3 hours ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

I find this whole idea mildly amusing. The only URC teams who might be interested in this idea are in Wales. He probably didn’t mean it like this, but it almost sounds as if we’re to believe that the Premiership is rejecting the approaches of eager URC teams. I just can’t believe that.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

Did not know that! That's excellent insight Poorfour.


I wonder when we can expect the article from RP and/or DG that blows the lid on this very impressive fact.

4 Go to comments
M
MB 3 hours ago
Nick Easter's only proviso as ex-Prem clubs make Championship bids

Sounds reasonable. Master of understatement: “in a bit of a pickle”! 🤭

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Are there still 10? Have any more filed for bankruptcy?

536 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I'm going to go with 27?


So those 4 wins were all at World Cups?

536 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The egg.


You see, the genetic material of the egg that bore the "first" chicken was of a predecessor that had a genetic mutuation thus leading to a new species of chicken. The egg always comes first. The more pertinent question is what the hell came before the egg. The short answer? Single-celled organisms.


You're welcome.


(530)

536 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You haven't met Turdledove?


Are there any irish fans on this site even? He seems to talk for all of them and make them seem like arses.

536 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Good point. 528.

536 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Always attempt to condescend and demean beaten opponents? A bit dramatic?


My comment has nothing to do with France vs SA at the RWC. But if you must go there - SA obviously did well to beat the favourites, at home. And it took a monumental effort to beat them. I think that could have been the best game of rugby the boks have produced since Yokohama 2019.


But anyway, my comment was more to do with the fact that if France doesn't prioritise its national team, how can it be that they will win the World Cup. This is a genuine issue and concern.


Discuss.

536 Go to comments
