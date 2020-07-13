6:29am, 13 July 2020

England star Semesa Rokoduguni could be set for a shock exit from Bath after travelling to France for a medical – according to reports.

Somerset Live say that the England wing presented for a medical at Beziers, the ProD2 side set to be bought by UAE investors. Rokoduguni was said to be a target of the club who have designs on promotion to the Top 14.

Like many others, the winger has apparently been asked to take a 25 per cent pay cut and now has had his had turned by the ambitious Beziers, who have been linked to a number of high profile players in the last two weeks. Beauden Barret, Dan Biggar and Courtney Lawes had been linked with the club, before all three agreed new contracts elsewhere.

Rokoduguni has spent his entire professional career with the Blue, Black and White, scoring twice on his debut against Dragons in November 2012. The winger has continued his prolific try-scoring throughout his time in the West Country, with 71 tries in his 194 appearances to date.

A serving soldier in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, he also been capped for England on four occasions, although he has fallen down the pecking order with head coach Eddie Jones.

Many are tipping Béziers to become a new giant of French rugby over the course of the next decade, should the takeover deal go ahead. French winger Christophe Dominici has been acting as a middle man between the parties. Negotiations have however apparently stalled.

Beziers head coach David Aucagne said this weekend: “The atmosphere is not great. Some players are asking less questions because they were given permission to look at options outside of the club.”

“I think mostly of my players. Some have small children. This is what worries me. If they are fired overnight, it’s tricky. We have to find a job and it will be complicated. Many are in a state of uncertainty.”

“It’s not a great atmosphere.”

