Steve Hill has finally confirmed the Richmond squad that will take part in next month’s Greene King IPA Championship start nearly a year to the day since they played their last game in the prematurely ended National One campaign.

Richmond were defeated 19-12 in front of 2,000 at Rosslyn Park on March 6, the night before England hosted Wales in the 2020 Guinness Six Nations. The remainder of the National One league was cancelled, leaving Richmond promoted but in limbo not knowing when their new season in the Championship would commence.

It will now start with a March 6 away game at Hartpury before three home fixtures against Cornish Pirates (March 13), Jersey Reds (March 20) and Saracens (March 27) follow.

For director of rugby Hill, it has been quite the unprecedented long wait to get going. “After more than 34 weeks of unpaid pre-season training it’s fantastic to announce our playing squad for what should be a very competitive season,” said Hill on the Richmond club website. “The players have trained exceptionally hard during difficult circumstances and deserve the opportunity to represent our club and the entire Richmond community.”

Captained by centre Cameron Mitchell, the squad includes a mix of players who have previously played for Richmond in the Championship and National League 1, as well as a number of new additions.

These new recruits include props Jonny Harris (London Scottish), Jake Byrne (Coventry) and Ben Christie (London Scottish), locks Sam Collingridge (London Irish) and Fred Hosking (Old Elthamians), back rows George Oram (Coventry) and Hamish Barton (Old Elthamians), scrum-halves Luc Jones (Jersey) and Callum Watson (Chinnor), fly-half Ted Landray (Old Elthamians), centre Chris Elder (Chinnor), wings Max Trimble (Coventry) and Alex Goble (Old Elthamians) and full-back Will Kaye (Loughborough Students). Hill leads a coaching group consisting of Rob Powell, Mark Matzopoulos, Ian Kench and Nic Rouse.

RICHMOND 2020/21 SQUAD:

PROP: Jake Byrne, Ben Christie, Sam Gratton, Jonny Harris, Jimmy Litchfield, Kurt Schonert, Timmy Walford;

HOOKER: Charlie Gibbings, Ross Grimstone, Callum Torpey;

LOCK: Alex Bibic, Sam Collingridge, Byron Hodge, Freddie Hosking, Myles Scott (also back row);

BACK ROW: Jack Allcock, Hamish Barton, George Oram, Jake Parker, Tom Pashley, Toby Saysell, Myles Scott, Jesse Liston;

SCRUM-HALF: Toby Dabell, Luc Jones, Callum Watson;

OUT-HALF: Benjamin Cook, Lewis Dennett, Tom Hodgson, Ted Landray;

CENTRE: Chris Elder, Oliver Evans, Dan Kelly (also wing), Cameron Mitchell;

WING: Jake Caddy, Alex Goble, Max Trimble, Ben Rath;

FULL-BACK: Hamish Graham (also wing), Will Kaye.

