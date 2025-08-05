Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

'A great fit': Retired Tigers legend Cole to take up new role at club

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Dan Cole of Leicester Tigers acknowledges the fans after his final match for the club following the announcement of his retirement after the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Recently retired England prop Dan Cole is to take up a new off-field role at Leicester Tigers.

The 38-year-old called time on his playing career at the end of last season after 388 appearances for the Tigers and 118 Tests for England, plus three caps for the British and Irish Lions, over nearly two decades at the front-row coalface.

He will now work closely with incoming Leicester head coach Geoff Parling as the club’s new recruitment & retention manager.

The role will aim to align the club’s senior squad and academy and pathway programmes.

Tigers have also appointed a new academy manager in George Glenn, and are in the process of recruiting a head of rugby operations.

Parling has recently arrived in the United Kingdom after helping guide Australia to victory over the Lions in last Saturday’s third Test in Sydney, in his role as assistant coach to Joe Schmidt.

The former Leicester, England and Lions lock has now taken over the Tigers’ pre-season programme, with Cole and Glenn also starting their roles.

“We are delighted to be able to keep someone of Dan’s experience and knowledge at Leicester Tigers,” said the club’s chief executive officer Andrea Pinchen.

“He has always shown a keen interest in this area and, as anyone who knows him will attest, his attention to detail and professionalism are second to none. His playing career was as successful as it was because of his work ethic, but also his commitment to learning and evolving every step of the way. Add to that that he is a Leicester Tigers man through and through; he wants to see this club be successful and, pleasingly, wants to contribute and be a part of this exciting new chapter.

“Dan will be a great fit, there’s no doubt about that, and with the appointment of the new head of rugby operations to oversee the process and refreshed staffing structure, I am confident in what is being put in place.”

Cole and Parling will be part of a recruitment and retention committee that also includes finance director and salary cap officer Fintan Kennedy, James Wade, the club’s head of pathway & rugby partnerships, and head of analysis Matt Egan.

Meanwhile, general manager Richard Wilks has left the club after what Tigers called “four impactful seasons”.

Wilks initially arrived in an interim role in December 2020 before joining full-time in November 2021 as head of performance recruitment, playing a key role in assembling the squad that delivered the 2021/22 Premiership title.

He moved into the general manager role in July 2023,  taking on broader responsibility for the entire rugby programme, including the men’s, women’s, and academy teams.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Richard for all that he has contributed during his time at Leicester Tigers,” Pinchen added. “He leaves behind strong foundations and a legacy across all areas of our rugby programme.”

“We begin the new season with fresh leadership in our men’s, women’s, and academy teams — a transition made possible thanks to the groundwork Richard has put in place. The general manager role is incredibly demanding, and Richard has been instrumental in developing every strand of our rugby operation.

“On behalf of everyone at the club and our supporters, I thank him and wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

Leicester have decided not to directly replace the role, with the duties to be divided across new and existing roles at the club.

