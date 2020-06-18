6:33pm, 18 June 2020

Star Hurricanes utility back Jordie Barrett is reportedly set for a second successive week on the sidelines as his troublesome shoulder injury continues to keep him out of action.

The 23-year-old didn’t take part in the Wellington side’s 30-20 defeat to the Blues at Eden Park last week, thus missing the debut of his older brother Beauden for the Auckland franchise.

According to a report from Stuff, it seems Jordie will miss another sibling match-up this Sunday when the Hurricanes host the Crusaders at Sky Stadium in two days’ time, with lock Scott Barrett set to co-captain the visitors in the capital.

The absence of the youngest Barrett from his regular fullback position will put a sizeable dent in Jason Holland’s side’s chances of registering their first win in the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

Without his booming boot and intimidating presence in the backfield, the Hurricanes are likely to deploy Chase Tiatia in the No. 15 jersey for a second week running following his committed performance in Auckland.

Regardless of who turns out for the Hurricanes this weekend, Barrett will be aided by the fact the club will observe a bye next week, giving him plenty of preparation to ready himself for a clash with the Chiefs in Hamilton on July 5.

It would be unsurprising if the remainder of the squad also needed next week off after facing the reigning back-to-back-to-back champions, if burly loose forward Reed Prinsep’s comments are anything to go by.

“I was really sore. Rolling out of bed [on Monday] was hard work but that’s to be expected first game, effectively, of the season. It usually takes a couple of weeks for your body to adjust to the contacts,” he said following the Blues match.

“The big thing is the full squad effort. Everybody’s going to be ready to go, and we’ll all get a chance.”

The Hurricanes are expected to name their side on Friday afternoon.