Quins prop Will Collier agrees Top 14 move with replacement lined up

Harlequins tighthead prop Will Collier is set to leave the club after 13 seasons in order to move to the Top 14.

The two-cap England international, 33, has made 241 appearances for Quins since making in debut in 2011, winning two Premiership titles along the way.

The London club have not revealed his next destination, but he has been heavily linked with a move to Castres, who could potentially lose their tighthead Henry Thomas at the end of the season.

RugbyPass have reported that Quins have eyed Samoa and former United States prop Titi Lamositele as Collier’s successor at the Stoop.

Collier started in Quins’ 58-26 loss to Exeter Chiefs at the weekend, and will surely feature on Saturday at the Stoop against Bristol Bears in what will be his final home performance.

A win against the Bears could prolong Collier’s Quins career, as they would be in contention to make the top four in the Gallagher Premiership.

“Having been part of Harlequins since the age of 14, I have been lucky enough to call the Stoop home for almost 20 years,” Collier said after his departure was announced.

“I have been a lifelong fan of this club and playing here has been a dream come true. Some of my greatest friends and memories have come from my time at Quins.

“It has been a tough decision to leave but I feel now is the right time to take on a new challenge and adventure in France.

“To our incredible fans, the staff, and the coaches, and all the players I have taken the field with, I want to say a heartfelt thank you. It’s been some journey. I look forward to an exciting finish to our season. COYQ!”

Harlequins scrum coach Adam Jones added: “Col has been an integral member of our squad for the past 13 years. He’s a true Harlequin and has made an enormous contribution on and off the pitch.

“I am sad to see Col go but we support and understand his desire for a fresh challenge. We wish Col, his wife Kate and their two boys every success, I know he will embrace the lifestyle and make a big impact on the pitch, and we thank him for his outstanding service to our club.”