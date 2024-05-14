Henry Thomas on the verge of Wales return – report

Castres tighthead prop Henry Thomas is set to sign for the Scarlets, according to WalesOnline.

The 32-year-old has been representing Castres for the latter half of this season having joined from Top 14 rivals Montpellier in January, but will reportedly make the move to the United Rugby Championship at the end of the season.

The Wales prop was eligible to play international rugby while at Montpellier, as he was uncapped when he joined the club, but his move to Castres rendered him ineligible to play Test rugby. However, this potential move back to Wales will make him available to be selected by Warren Gatland again.

Thomas made his Wales debut last August, nine years after the last of his seven caps for England. He went on to make Wales’ World Cup squad, playing in two matches in France, before missing out on the group for the Guinness Six Nations, with his move to Castres being announced just hours after failing to make the cut for Wales.

Wales’ lack of front-row depth was brutally exposed at times during the Championship though, meaning Thomas would surely be in with a shout of making a return should the move to Scarlets come to fruition.

Thomas would be the second prop to agree to move to Parc y Scarlets should he sign, with Scotland and Exeter Chiefs loosehead Alec Hepburn already signed up to join Dwayne Peel’s side.

There are significant front-row outgoings at the club too, with Wyn Jones, Joe Jones and Steff Thomas all leaving at the end of the season, on top of Samson Lee’s retirement midway through the season.