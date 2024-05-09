Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
38 - 26
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
14:45
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:35
Saturday
07:55
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Sunday
10:00
United Rugby Championship

Scarlets confirm exit of 13 players, two staff, four academy hopefuls

By Liam Heagney
Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy is on the move from Scarlets (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

United Rugby Championship strugglers Scarlets have confirmed the departure of 13 senior players, two senior team staff, and four senior academy hopefuls from Parc y Scarlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Welsh region, who play their final home game of the 2023/24 season this Saturday versus Ulster, will lose a vast amount of Test-level experience when the campaign ends.

Ken Owens and Samson Lee have retired, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams and Wyn Jones will be free agents, while Kieran Hardy has signed for nearby rivals Ospreys.

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

A statement read: “Scarlets can confirm the players and staff who will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 season. Supporters will have the opportunity to say farewell to the players following Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Ulster at Parc y Scarlets.

“Negotiations continue with other members of the squad and we will confirm all players who have been retained for the 2024-25 season in the coming weeks.”

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Scarlets
10:05
11 May 24
Ulster
All Stats and Data

Head coach Dwayne Peel said: “It is always a difficult and emotional time as we say farewell to players and staff including some great Scarlets who will be remembered as club legends.

“We would like to thank each player and each member of staff for the work, pride, and commitment they have shown to the Scarlets during their time here. They can all be proud of the way they have represented this club and we wish them all well for whatever comes next.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Owens: The Wales and British & Irish Lions hooker announced his retirement from rugby in April, bringing the curtain down on an incredible career. Ken made 274 appearances for the Scarlets and captained the club for eight seasons, including the title-winning campaign of 2016-17. Will be remembered as one of the greatest players to pull on the Scarlets jersey.

Jonathan Davies: Another modern-day great, ‘Foxy’ has played 209 games for the Scarlets across two spells in Llanelli. A former captain, he has been another who has represented the club at the highest level for Wales and the Lions (twice). A key component in the Scarlets’ PRO12 title triumph, Jonathan has scored 55 tries for the club.

Scott Williams: The Wales international centre has made 161 appearances for the Scarlets and like Ken and Jonathan, shone in the side that lifted the PRO12 title in stunning style in Dublin. Scott has 26 Scarlets tries to his name, including a memorable score in the Champions Cup quarter-final victory over La Rochelle – one of the club’s biggest days.

Dan Jones: ‘Dinky’ has played 153 matches over a decade at the Scarlets, amassing 682 points. A Carmarthen product, he scored a memorable try against Toulon during the Champions Cup run in 2018 and has delivered a string of match-winning moments with the boot. Played a big part in the title-winning season of 2016/17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samson Lee: In December, at the age of 31, Samson announced his retirement from rugby because of injury. A home-grown player from Llanelli who came through the Academy, the powerful tight-head prop played 164 matches for the Scarlets across 12 seasons.

Wyn Jones: A product of Llandovery RFC, Wyn has made 136 appearances for the Scarlets since his debut in 2014. Another integral cog in the charge to silverware in 2017, his reward was the number one jersey for Wales and the Lions.

Johnny McNicholl: J-Mac said his farewells to the Scarlets in March to link up with his former side the Crusaders in New Zealand. A potent try-scorer, he crossed the whitewash 57 times in 130 games, including one on his debut against Leinster.

Kieran Hardy: Kieran recently became the latest member of the 100-cap club when he led the side out against Glasgow. Made his debut in 2014 after coming through the Academy. The Wales international scrum-half has scored 25 tries in the Scarlets colours. Will be joining the Ospreys in the summer.

Ryan Conbeer: The Saundersfoot winger burst onto the scene in 2016 and has scored 33 tries in 78 Scarlets appearances.

Steff Thomas: An academy product from Newcastle Emlyn, Steff has 58 Scarlets appearances to his name since his debut in 2017. Is joining the Ospreys for next season.

Iwan Shenton: The back-rower has made 12 appearances since signing from Cardiff Met in 2022. Is currently on loan with English Championship side Ampthill.

Eduan Swart: The hooker, signed from South African side the Lions, has played five matches since arriving in December, scoring the late match-winning try against Benetton.

Joe Jones: The experienced tight-head prop joined in November from Sale Sharks. Has made eight appearances. 

Sara Davies (team manager): Sara was appointed team manager at the Scarlets in 2018 and has played a key role as part of the backroom staff at Parc y Scarlets.

Rhys Jones (strength & conditioning coach): Rhys has been part of the strength and conditioning team at the Scarlets for 16 years, going back to the final days at Stradey Park.

Academy: We would also like to wish Lewis Morgan (five senior appearances), Luca Giannini (four senior appearances), Callum Williams, and Iestyn Gwilliam from our senior academy the best for the future as they leave the club.

Related

Dragons confirm nine departures, including exit of Sio Tomkinson

The list includes Sio Tomkinson, their 2022 Super Rugby Pacific signing, and Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou, a starter for his country in last October’s Rugby World Cup semi-final versus New Zealand.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Ireland v New Zealand | Singapore Men's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

New Zealand v Australia | Singapore Women's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

Inter Services Championships | Royal Army Men v Royal Navy Men | Full Match Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

2

'Damaging' Jordie Barrett move only helps All Blacks- ex-Ireland wing

3

World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

4

OTD – Declan Kidney takes step up into Test rugby

5

Max Deegan opts to stay at Leinster over Ulster move

6

Winless Newcastle boss Steve Diamond calls for relegation return

7

Skivington hints Gloucester have already checked out of Premiership

8

Stuart Hogg breaks silence on rumoured rugby return

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'

It is the most poorly paid position in the Gallagher Premiership but never has the influence of a scrum-half been so high

FEATURE

Speeded-up Super Rugby Pacific provides blueprint for wider game

New data shows that innovations introduced in 2022 are producing less 'dead time' and a faster product.

FEATURE

Brumbies and Reds primed to fly Aussie flag furthest

ACT and Queensland look well equipped to go deep into the Super Rugby Pacific Finals, but the other three sides face a rocky home run.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jmann 9 minutes ago
World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

20 min RC is the only good solution of a bunch of bad solutions. Ridiculous that it has taken this long and caused so many uneven contests. In general these are all very good changes - one is surprised that NH brokers were able to see sense at long last.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 10 minutes ago
World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

“While a red card will mean a temporary team disadvantage, the replacement system will focus punishment on the offending player instead of disrupting the game itself.” This might work for amateur rugby, where players just want to be on the pitch for as long as possible, but hopefully we’ve got to a point where top level professionals care about the success of their team much more than about whether they personally are on the pitch or not.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 13 minutes ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

a lot of focus on the targeting of south africa, but aspects of this are positive. The croc roll; the offside law; and time limits on set pieces are all good. calling for a mark off kick offs is baffling, but I guess we’ll see how it plays out in practice

23 Go to comments
e
edward 24 minutes ago
Speeded-up Super Rugby Pacific provides blueprint for wider game

Speeding the game up is great, but I think we will find that the increase in viewership this year mostly comes down to the competition being more competitive…the fall of the Crusaders has been a boon for viewership. This should be at the heart of super rugby changes - how to make the comp more even

23 Go to comments
J
Joseph 47 minutes ago
Cancelled: Next month's Owen Farrell return to international rugby

The fact that the press were largely to blame for his taking a break is nothing short of disgusting. He’s made a few mistakes but difficult to name a player of any substance who gives it a full go hasn’t also made mistakes? On behalf of a large number of Bokke fans, bring back Farrell !!!!!

1 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

PSTD is a fantastic flanker. He could benefit from a bit of self-promotion / flair and he is not quite the danger man that Ardie is. That said, he is my 1st pick to build a backrow around. His speed and hustle made up for Duane who got quite a bit slower at the 8.

2 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

surprised, disco lights haven't been banned by world rugby board

23 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Too many changes. Too often. I’m tired of this WR administration. How do we vote these fockers out? Bill needs to go.

23 Go to comments
B
Brent 1 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

Du Toit, 2 time W.Cup winner yet rarely mentioned a “Great “…if one looks back on his stellar carrier perhaps someone will one day elevate him to “Richie” status…a quiet, polite yet devastating loose forward that knew action speaks louder than words..

2 Go to comments
R
Roelof 2 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

I like the offside rule, but this won't affect my team because all their kicks gets chased and that putts everyone on side. Lekker manne!

23 Go to comments
s
sam 3 hours ago
World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

20 minute Red Card is untenable. If you don’t punish the whole team, coaches won’t be sufficently incentivised to pick players with, or coach better tackle technique.

4 Go to comments
M
Mark 3 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

I can only think of One time ever a team has opted for a scrum from a free kick… Why the law change I wonder

23 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 3 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Yeah, its not going to work. But we see you World Rugby.

23 Go to comments
B
Brent 4 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Love the reaction after last 2 W.Cups re rule changes…maybe good for more for more of a “ league” type running game( which I personally don’t like) but seems Rassie is definitely in ther heads…

23 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 4 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Great. More unwanted changes. Because these always work out well.

23 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

I’m sure South Africa’s opponents will rejoice at World Rugby minimising one of the Boks’ most potent weapons, but you just know Rassie is cooking something up with free-kicks that no-one else has thought of. Let them play checkers. Rassie’s playing chess. 😂

23 Go to comments
B
Brian 6 hours ago
The Black Ferns identity ahead of the 2024 Pacific Four Series

After a fairly simple Pac4, the BFs will find out a lot about themselves in September when they face the rampaging RedRoses at Twickenham in front of a record crowd. After that they will face them again in Canada in WXV1. They also have France to contend with. Will be interesting to see what Australia have to offer with Jo Yapp at the helm.

1 Go to comments
M
Mitch 6 hours ago
Speeded-up Super Rugby Pacific provides blueprint for wider game

Super Rugby Pacific has been better as a spectacle due to the emphasis on speeding the game up and I’d look at taking things a step further. Instead of giving teams 90 seconds to take a conversion, let’s bring that down 60 seconds. You could also look at allowing 45 seconds for a penalty goal. Maybe teams could get 20 seconds instead of 30 to form a scrum before the ref then starts the engagement process. However, this year the most pleasing change is the added competitiveness in the Trans Tasman matches. What does frustrate me is how the rugby media in Australasia allow the the whole ‘‘rugby is boring’’/’’rugby yawnion’’ narrative to take hold from from vindictive league types, the chairman of the ARL commission and News Limited Australia. Stick up for the game and shift the narrative!

23 Go to comments
F
Flankly 7 hours ago
Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'

It’s not new for nines to be the key playmaker. For the Boks it has been common, with Fourie du Preez and Joost vd Westhuizen being obvious examples. It's also not that recent for nines to be box kicking, covering high balls in the back field, and tackling in the defensive line. For example, Faf de Klerk has been doing all of that for years.

6 Go to comments
J
Joseph 10 hours ago
Louis Rees-Zammit: Mahomes, route running, settling in at Chiefs

The hell with this constant regurgitation of what this pretty boy is doing. For all I care he might as well be doing a Jamie Oliver cooking course. Rugby is not a progression toward the NFL, which, given its prominence in your reporting, you appear to regard as the ultimate contact sport. It has virtually nothing to do with rugby, and forever may that remain the case. I know that if I don’t like it I don’t have to read it, but I’m sick of seeing this dishwater-dull nonsense.

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE How Gonzalo Quesada is driving the Azzurri revolution How Gonzalo Quesada is driving the Azzurri revolution
Search