Dragons confirm nine departures, including exit of Sio Tomkinson

United Rugby Championship strugglers Dragons have confirmed the names of the nine players leaving Rodney Parade at the end of the season.

The list includes Sio Tomkinson, their 2022 Super Rugby Pacific signing, and Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou, a starter for his country in last October’s Rugby World Cup semi-final versus New Zealand.

A statement read: “Dragons can confirm that nine players will leave at the end of the 2023/24 season. Popular front row Aki Seiuli, who brought up his 50th appearance for the club recently against Benetton, will depart at the end of the current season.

“He is joined by back row Sean Lonsdale, who made 37 appearances in two seasons, and centre Sio Tomkinson, who has played 21 games in all competitions across two seasons.

“Argentine scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou (30 appearances) and centre Max Clark (15 appearances), both of whom spent time this season on loan with Cardiff, also come to the end of their time with the Men of Gwent.

“Scrum-half Lewis Jones (26 appearances) also leaves us after three seasons. Wing Corey Baldwin (seven appearances) takes up a playing opportunity in Australia. Senior academy player Nathan Evans, who made his senior debut earlier this season against Munster, also leaves with our best wishes.

“This group join Jack Dixon who left Dragons RFC earlier this season when he retired from professional rugby to pursue new opportunities outside of sport.”

Head coach Dai Flanagan said: “It’s always a difficult time of any season when players depart, and we thank them all for their commitment and dedication during their time with us.

“Every single player has had a role to play for us and we wish them all every success for the future and look forward to welcoming them back to Rodney Parade soon.”