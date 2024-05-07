Dragons bring 'innovator' ex-All Black Filo Tiaita into coaching team

Former All Blacks No8 Filo Tiatia will become the Dragons defence coach ahead of next season.

The Ospreys great will start working with the United Rugby Championship outfit this summer, during a period of change for the Dragons.

The two-cap All Black will arrive with experience of coaching in Japan, Super Rugby and on the international stage, having worked as an assistant under Eddie Jones during his first stint in charge of Japan.

The 52-year-old will make the move to Rodney Parade following his time as director of rugby at Rangitoto College in Auckland.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead and opportunity to return to Wales with Dragons RFC,” Tiatia said after he move was announced.

“I’ve spent some time discussing the club’s aspirations with Dai. It’s a good time for an ambitious club to kick on and I’m looking forward to being a part of a new coaching set-up.

“There is undoubtedly a quality squad, full of young Gwent talent, being assembled at Dragons and I can’t wait to get started with the players this summer and help us move forward.”

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to confirm Filo as our new defence coach.

“He returns to Wales with a wealth of coaching experience and is an innovator and leader in every sense of the word who will make a huge impression here. There is no doubt he will grab this role with both hands and stamp his mark on it.

“I have always stated it shouldn’t be easy when teams come to Rodney Parade or face the Dragons and I know that Filo will work with our squad to rebuild that area of our game and make it his very own.

“I have no doubt that Filo will be a great ally and I know how keen he is to come back to Wales and become a Dragon.”