Prendergast starts as Emerging Ireland team named for Western Force

Sam Prendergast will start at flyhalf for Emerging Ireland in their second match of the South Africa tour against Western Force on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prendergast retains his place and partners scrum-half Ethan Coughlan.

Head Coach Simon Easterby has made several changes to the team that defeated The Pumas 36-24. Captain Alex Kendellen continues in the back row alongside Sean Jansen and Alex Soroka. Cormac Izuchukwu moves to the second row, joined by Conor O’Tighearnaigh. Hooker Gus McCarthy is named in a new front row with Alex Usanov and Ronan Foxe.

In the backline, Sean O’Brien shifts to left wing, with Andrew Osborne at fullback and Chay Mullins on the right wing. Jude Postlethwaite and Hugh Cooney form a new midfield partnership.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White reveals why one of his frontline props ended up in hospital Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White reveals why one of his frontline props ended up in hospital

On the bench, Jack Aungier, Danny Sheahan, Scott Wilson, Evan O’Connell, Sean Edogbo, Charlie Tector, and Hugh Gavin are included.

Easterby said: “The squad has really embraced the opportunity to represent their country since our arrival in South Africa and we are expecting another big step up on Sunday. Western Force got off to a flier on Wednesday night against the Cheetahs and it is clear that they are a well-drilled side with a lot of quality.

“The earlier kick off time presents a new challenge, but this is exactly the kind of test we want for the squad. We have freshened up the team this weekend, with a number of replacements from the midweek game getting their first starts, and there are other new faces coming into the panel for the first time. This freshness will give the squad some energy and there has been a good intensity to training, which I’m pleased about. The players are focused and excited about Sunday’s game and we’re hopeful of further signs of progression.”

Emerging Ireland vs Western Force

15. Andrew Osborne

14. Chay Mullins

13: Hugh Cooney

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11: Sean O’Brien

10: Sam Prendergast

9: Ethan Coughlan

1. Alex Usanov

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Ronan Foxe

4. Cormac Izuchukwu

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh

6. Alex Soroka

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Sean Jansen

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan

17. Scott Wilson

18 Jack Aungier

19. Evan O’Connell

20. Sean Edogbo

21. Cormac Foley

22. Charlie Tector

23. Hugh Gavin