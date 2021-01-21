1:30pm, 21 January 2021

Premiership Rugby have reported only two cases of coronavirus from the latest round of testing but the procedure was marred by an error in the programme, causing major disruption at Bath. An operator issue at Randox Health’s laboratories meant the number of positive cases was incorrectly reported to the Premiership clubs on Tuesday morning and after discovering the mistake the company updated with the correct figure.

It comes two days after players and staff at Bath entered self-isolation after being told of an outbreak at the Recreation Ground. Their training ground has also been deep cleaned.

“This issue has created disruption at our clubs and especially at Bath, who had isolated a number of players and temporarily closed their training ground after receiving their results early on Tuesday morning,” said Premiership director of rugby Phil Winstanley.

“The health and safety of everyone involved with Premiership Rugby is a priority for us so this matter will be thoroughly investigated.”

Weekly testing results are usually published on Wednesday by Premiership Rugby but the mishap results in the numbers emerging a day later. A statement read: “Premiership Rugby can confirm the results of this week’s PCR Covid-19 screening programme.

“On Monday, January 18th, 989 players and management from our twelve clubs were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested, two players – from two different clubs – tested positive. Those who tested positive and their close contacts are isolated and assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

“Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency for the second successive season. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided under any circumstances. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing.”

A statement from Bath on Tuesday following the closure of their Farleigh House training ground had read: “All players and rugby staff have been instructed to isolate at their homes and a rigorous contact tracing process is now underway in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect the health and wellbeing of the staff, players and their families.

“The club has instructed additional testing to take place this Thursday for all players and rugby staff, and again on Monday next week. The training ground is also today undergoing a full deep clean. In line with Government guidelines, Public Health England have been informed. Those players and staff who have tested positive, or who are traced as contacts of those testing positive, will isolate for a minimum of ten days.”

