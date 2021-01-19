9:42am, 19 January 2021

Farleigh House, the training ground used by Stuart Hooper’s Bath, was closed on Tuesday following the latest set of results from the Gallagher Premiership Covid-19 testing programme, placing into the question the status of the club’s January 29 league game at neighbours Bristol.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the first time this winter that Bath have been affected by the pandemic. In December, their European Champions Cup tie at La Rochelle was cancelled, as was their follow-up Premiership match when London Irish were deemed at fault, but Bath are now hoping they have taken the necessary steps to limit the latest issues they are having with the virus.

A statement from the club read: “All players and rugby staff have been instructed to isolate at their homes and a rigorous contact tracing process is now underway in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect the health and wellbeing of the staff, players and their families.

Ex-Hartpury graduate Harry Randall talks to RugbyPass about his size, Radradra’s wheels and more…

“The club has instructed additional testing to take place this Thursday for all players and rugby staff, and again on Monday next week. The training ground is also today undergoing a full deep clean. In line with Government guidelines, Public Health England have been informed.

“Those players and staff who have tested positive, or who are traced as contacts of those testing positive, will isolate for a minimum of ten days.”

Bath CEO Tarquin McDonald added: “Our immediate focus is taking care of our people and stopping the spread of the virus. We are in regular communication with Premiership Rugby and Public Health England as we manage the situation. We will return to training but only when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of rugby Hooper said: “This is an anxious time for us all. The mental and physical health of our people and their families is our priority. Our planned training sessions have been cancelled and those able to train from home will now do so. My team and I are focused on doing all we can to be ready to play our up-and-coming fixtures, but I must reinforce that I will not allow the health of our people to be compromised.”

“I thought it was going to be like kids rugby or 20s rugby in the Premiership and I didn’t understand it was a different game completely" – Young Bath midfielder Cameron Redpath has matured in the 1??1?? months since he left Sale#GallagherPrem #BATvWAS

https://t.co/y0v0xlqD5y — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 8, 2021