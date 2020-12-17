3:26pm, 17 December 2020

Round two of the Heineken Champions Cup has been plunged into further chaos after the planned La Rochelle versus Bath fixture in France became the third fixture to be cancelled. The matches that were to feature Exeter travelling to Toulouse and Glasgow hosting Lyon were already both cancelled on Wednesday following a Covid outbreak in the Chiefs camp.

With Exeter having beaten Glasgow last Sunday at Sandy Park, the outbreak among the Chiefs resulted in the Warriors having to self-isolate and force the cancellation of their game at Scotstoun against Lyon.

Even the referee from last weekend’s game at Exeter, Mathieu Raynal of France, was pulled from his round two assignment and Connacht versus Bristol appointment was instead given over to Mike Adamson.

Now has come word of a third match cancellation. A statement from the tournament organisers read: “EPCR has learned that following last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup round one match between Bath and Scarlets, a Scarlets player returned a positive test for Covid-19 and that result has had a subsequent impact on Bath’s preparation for their round two match against La Rochelle.

“Bath have informed EPCR that the Scarlets player in question has been identified as a close contact of twelve of the Gallagher Premiership club’s matchday squad from the round one fixture.

“With a significant number of their senior players consequently self-isolating in accordance with public health guidelines and unavailable for selection, in addition to reported injuries to several other squad members, Bath are unable to safely field a matchday 23 of the required standard in order to fulfil the round two fixture.

“The Pool A match between La Rochelle and Bath which was scheduled for Saturday at Stade Marcel-Deflandre is therefore cancelled. As per its Covid-19 protocol, EPCR will convene a match result resolution committee to determine the result of the match and the decision of the committee will be communicated as soon as practicable.”

As it stands, Scarlets are still set to host Toulon in the 5.30pm Friday kick-off.

