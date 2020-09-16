9:09am, 16 September 2020

Montpellier and Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard has shared a message for the first time since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Racing 92 last Friday. The 26-year-old described to his followers on Instagram the nature of a rugby career, which is full of highs and lows.

His message was accompanied by a photo of himself being stretchered off the field at the Paris La Defense Arena.

He said: “This beautiful game we play has so many highs and brings so much joy to our hearts, but on the flip side in a second it can take you to a very deep low.

“Injuries are a part of this game we love and this is just another test of character. I am really sad that I have to leave my Montpellier brothers so early in the season, I will be supporting you all the way.

“I am ready for the challenge ahead and coming out on the other side stronger than ever before.”

This injury now throws into doubt the No10’s chances of playing for the Springboks against the British and Irish Lions in July and August next year, which is effectively a once in a career opportunity for him.

As for his time with Montpellier, it is unlikely that he will feature again this season having only played two games in the Top 14, the losses against Racing 92 and Pau.

Having kicked 22 points for the Springboks in their World Cup final victory over England last November, this is no clearer sign of the highs and lows that Pollard mentioned in his post.

With his move to Montpellier after his exploits in Japan, Pollard also became the highest-paid player in world rugby. Notwithstanding the circumstances, he has remained positive as he faces a long road back to recovery.

