6:28am, 14 September 2020

Montpellier have provided an update on Handre Pollard after the Springbok star sustained a serious knee injury on club duty last week. Pollard was hospitalised in France after hurting his knee during an attempted tackle on Racing 92’s Baptiste Chouzenoux on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Play was stopped for nearly 20 minutes as Pollard received treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off.

And now Montpellier have stated that Pollard will be out of action for ‘several months’, with the club confirming he has ruptured his ACL.

A Montpellier statement read: “Following the match last Friday evening between our Cistes and Racing 92 players at La Paris Défense Aréna, the club formalizes the absence for several months of Handre Pollard, victim of a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligaments.

“We wish him a quick recovery.”

Montpellier, who sit sixth in the Top 14 table, were beaten 41-17 by Racing in Paris.

The club will know have to plan for the coming months without World Cup winner Pollard, who is reputedly on a salary north of one million Euros per season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pollard’s injury also represents a major blow for South Africa as they look to defend their Rugby Championship crown.

The world champions were already dealing with the loss of locks RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager to injury, significantly denting the lineout firepower that dominated the World Cup.