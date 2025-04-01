Pierre Schoeman will leave 'no stone unturned' to achieve Lions goal

Pierre Schoeman will not allow the possibility of British and Irish Lions involvement this summer to distract him from helping Edinburgh enjoy a strong finish to the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scotland loosehead has been touted as a potential candidate for inclusion in Andy Farrell’s squad for the tour of Australia, which is named on May 8.

While Schoeman has written down Lions selection as one of his goals, he stressed that his focus for now remains firmly on helping Edinburgh get past South African outfit Lions in the Challenge Cup this Friday and then ensuring they qualify for the URC play-offs.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” the prop said of the Lions tour. “However, when we do our prep for the match on the weekend, it’s not what you focus on.

“You just focus on what’s important now, and that is the Lions game this week. Everything else, you switch off. Once we come in here, we focus, we prep, and you make sure you’re on it.

“There’s no personal distractions, no future distractions. It’s just about the present, delivering.

“It (the Lions) is obviously something I’ve written down as a goal, and hopefully it will be. But the only controllables you can have is play bloody well for Edinburgh, do everything you can, leave no stone unturned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Give all the sacrifices that you can with your body on the line. If you train hard enough for your club and play well, that opportunity may come.”

Edinburgh Lions All Stats and Data

Schoeman is one of a few Edinburgh players – along with Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham and Jamie Ritchie – who would appear to be in the mix for a Lions call.

Having firmly established himself as Scotland’s first-choice loosehead since making his debut three and a half years ago, the South Africa-born forward, 30, feels his game is in good shape.

“I’m really feeling good physically and mentally, but I’m always looking to improve,” he said. “As a prop, your first job is scrum, set-piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every training, every session, I try to get better, whether that’s in the gym or on the pitch and then delivering on the Friday or Saturday.

“I’m happy, but there’s always room for improvement. The body and the mind’s flying. I’m feeling really good.”