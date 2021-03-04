6:05am, 04 March 2021

Ireland back row Peter O’Mahony has shrugged off his recent Guinness Six Nations red card by agreeing on a two-year extension to his IRFU contract that will keep him at Munster until 2023. The 31-year-old’s season was last month stalled by his three-game ban for his sending-off against Wales in round one of the 2021 championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the setback caused by him charging into a ruck and making contact with the head of Tomas Francis on February 7 in a match that Ireland went on to lose, O’Mahony has now followed Iain Henderson and Johnny Sexton in inking a fresh contract.

O’Mahony was first capped by Ireland in 2012 and the 2017 Lions first Test captain has now represented his country on 74 occasions. His ban will elapse in time for the round five game on March 20 against England.

Wales back row Dan Lydiate guests with Jamie Roberts and Dylan Hartley on the latest RugbyPass Offload

O’Mahony said: “It’s a huge privilege to sign on with the province and country I have grown up in and dreamed of playing for. It has been something I have been very open about saying from day one and its very pleasing to be able to continue the journey for two more years.

“There is a huge amount of responsibility that comes with representing both teams and I understand how much pressure there is to deliver silverware. However, I’m incredibly enthusiastic about the position and competitiveness of both Munster and Ireland and I look forward to hopefully contributing to both to succeed in delivering that success on the pitch.”

It's Johnny 'Cash' day in Ireland https://t.co/YQPFPb4ALn — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 2, 2021

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: “Peter has played a leadership role in Munster from an early age and is one of the senior leaders in the national squad. He is a competitor and passionate about playing for both Ireland and Munster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Mahony, who became Munster skipper in 2013 at the age of 24, has played 141 times for his province. His recent absence from the Ireland team has seen the No6 jersey on Andy Farrell’s team filled by Rhys Ruddock against France and Tadhg Beirne last Saturday away to Italy.

Jackson hasn't been capped by Ireland since his high profile court case in 2018 #SixNations #PremRugbyhttps://t.co/weVTjyrJoJ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 3, 2021