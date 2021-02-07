There was very little sympathy online for Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony who was red-carded for a head-high contact with Wales prop Tomas Francis in their Round 1 clash with Wales in the Principality Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne Barnes brandished a straight red after TMO footage caught the Munster flanker entering a ruck with a raised elbow that connected with the head of the prone prop. O’Mahony makes history as the first Irish player to be red-carded in a Six Nations game.

There was precious little sympathy from the commentators and even less on Twitter, where everyone was in agreement that justice had been served.

“Sheer stupidity there. Came in from a long way off. Peter O’Mahony may well have blown Ireland’s championship after only 13 minutes.”

“Tom Francis in a strange position there. Still a red. Wales have to win. They look physical,” tweeted Jim Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“O’Mahony – so dumb. You can’t do that,” said Daily Mail journalist Will Kelleher.

“Has to be red”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wayne Barnes initial reaction was “it’s a clear out, there’s nothing wrong, totally unavoidable” next minute after seeing the TMO footage pulls out the red card for O’Mahony. It’s a red card every day of the week,” wrote former England 10 and RugbyPass columnist Andy Goode.

“Peter O’Mahony becomes the first-ever Ireland player to be sent off in a Six Nations game. Only the fifth Irish player to be sent off in a Test match. Willie Duggan last Ireland player to be sent off in Five Nations back in 1977,” wrote Rory Keane.

Others saw the humour in the incident with Dai Lama posting:

Ireland played well in the first half after his dismissal, scoring 13 unanswered points. “Ireland been very comfortable since O’Mahony went off. Wales can’t just assume they’ll tire. Could go 80 like this. Wales need to be smart and use their experience.”

“Ireland manifestly improved since the O’Mahony red.”

Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe Turbulent times Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie was an enforcer for the All Blacks during some of New Zealand rugby's most chaotic years. Lynn McConnell Unburdened and unbowed Liam Squire sets the record straight on the media storm that was his 2019 season. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now