10:48am, 07 February 2021

There was very little sympathy online for Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony who was red-carded for a head-high contact with Wales prop Tomas Francis in their Round 1 clash with Wales in the Principality Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne Barnes brandished a straight red after TMO footage caught the Munster flanker entering a ruck with a raised elbow that connected with the head of the prone prop. O’Mahony makes history as the first Irish player to be red-carded in a Six Nations game.

There was precious little sympathy from the commentators and even less on Twitter, where everyone was in agreement that justice had been served.

“Sheer stupidity there. Came in from a long way off. Peter O’Mahony may well have blown Ireland’s championship after only 13 minutes.”

Sheer stupidity there. Came in from a long way off. Peter O'Mahony may well have blown Ireland's championship after only 13 minutes — Pat McCarry (@patmccarry) February 7, 2021

“Tom Francis in a strange position there. Still a red. Wales have to win. They look physical,” tweeted Jim Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Francis in a strange position there. Still a red. Wales have to win. They look physical. #WALvIRE — Jim (@jimhamilton4) February 7, 2021

“O’Mahony – so dumb. You can’t do that,” said Daily Mail journalist Will Kelleher.

RED CARD O'Mahony – so dumb. You can't do that. Rollercoaster all heading up for #Wales all of a sudden….#WALvIRE #SixNations — Will Kelleher (@willgkelleher) February 7, 2021

“Has to be red”

ADVERTISEMENT

Has to be red — Paul Morgan (@PaulMorganrugby) February 7, 2021

“Wayne Barnes initial reaction was “it’s a clear out, there’s nothing wrong, totally unavoidable” next minute after seeing the TMO footage pulls out the red card for O’Mahony. It’s a red card every day of the week,” wrote former England 10 and RugbyPass columnist Andy Goode.

Wayne Barnes initial reaction was “it’s a clear out, there’s nothing wrong, totally unavoidable” next minute after seeing the TMO footage pulls out the red card for O’Mahony. It’s a red card every day of the week! — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) February 7, 2021

“Peter O’Mahony becomes the first-ever Ireland player to be sent off in a Six Nations game. Only the fifth Irish player to be sent off in a Test match. Willie Duggan last Ireland player to be sent off in Five Nations back in 1977,” wrote Rory Keane.

Peter O'Mahony becomes the first-ever Ireland player to be sent off in a Six Nations game. Only the fifth Irish player to be sent off in a Test match. Willie Duggan last Ireland player to be sent off in Five Nations back in 1977. — Rory Keane (@RoryPKeane) February 7, 2021

Others saw the humour in the incident with Dai Lama posting:

Peter O'Mahony entering a ruck pic.twitter.com/qVGnB0Szat — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) February 7, 2021

Ireland played well in the first half after his dismissal, scoring 13 unanswered points. “Ireland been very comfortable since O’Mahony went off. Wales can’t just assume they’ll tire. Could go 80 like this. Wales need to be smart and use their experience.”

Ireland been very comfortable since O'Mahony went off. Wales can't just assume they'll tire. Could go 80 like this. Wales need to be smart and use their experience. — Owain Jones (@OwainJTJones) February 7, 2021

“Ireland manifestly improved since the O’Mahony red.”

Ireland manifestly improved since the O'Mahony red. #WALvIRE — Delme Parfitt (@delmeparfitt) February 7, 2021