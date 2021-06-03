Pau courting Wallaby and have designs on Springbok's return - reports

9:48am, 03 June 2021

Pau have set their sights on signing Wallabies three quarters Jack Maddocks, according to La République des Pyrénées.

24-year-old Maddocks plays in the outside backs for the Rebels in Super Rugby and has also featured for the Australian Sevens side. A tall (194cm), athletic, strike runner, the Sydney-born player has earned seven caps for the Wallabies to date.

Although he’s featured in a number of training camps in 2020, he’s yet to carve out a regular spot in the Wallabies starting team.

Section Paloise are also reportedly eager to see the return of Elton Jantjies to the side after he’s completed his November Test duty for the Springboks.

The 30-year-old Springbok playmaker is set to return to SA this summer but the French side are eager to see him sign on again. The Lions franchise in South Africa released Jantijies to take up a medical joker spot with the French club back in April to allow him to better prepare for the arrival of the British and Irish Lions in July.

However, reports from SA suggest that the playmaker is highly likely to move to Japan and sign for Johan Ackermann’s NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes. Jantijies is a former student of Ackermann, who is building out his squad ahead of the inaugural Pro League season, which will take over from the Japanese Top League.