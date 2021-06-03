Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
TOP 14    

Pau courting Wallaby and have designs on Springbok's return - reports

By Ian Cameron
Jack Maddocks. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Pau have set their sights on signing Wallabies three quarters Jack Maddocks, according to La République des Pyrénées.

ADVERTISEMENT

24-year-old Maddocks plays in the outside backs for the Rebels in Super Rugby and has also featured for the Australian Sevens side. A tall (194cm), athletic, strike runner, the Sydney-born player has earned seven caps for the Wallabies to date.

Although he’s featured in a number of training camps in 2020, he’s yet to carve out a regular spot in the Wallabies starting team.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Section Paloise are also reportedly eager to see the return of Elton Jantjies to the side after he’s completed his November Test duty for the Springboks.

The 30-year-old Springbok playmaker is set to return to SA this summer but the French side are eager to see him sign on again. The Lions franchise in South Africa released Jantijies to take up a medical joker spot with the French club back in April to allow him to better prepare for the arrival of the British and Irish Lions in July.

However, reports from SA suggest that the playmaker is highly likely to move to Japan and sign for Johan Ackermann’s NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes. Jantijies is a former student of Ackermann, who is building out his squad ahead of the inaugural Pro League season, which will take over from the Japanese Top League.

Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul The big ask Will Genia believes that there has to be a place in the domestic calendar for Trans-Tasman rugby. Will Genia Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
TOP 14    

Pau courting Wallaby and have designs on Springbok's return - reports

Search