5:14am, 22 May 2021

Ospreys back row Guido Volpi has confirmed that he will move to Doncaster Knights in the RFU Championship on a two-year deal.

The 6’4, 110kg back row joined the Ospreys back at the start of the 2018-19 season and went on to feature 14 times for the region. The powerful ball carrier made his Guinness PRO14 debut in September of 2018, coming off the bench against Munster at the Irish Independent Park. He made his Champions Cup debut in Paris in December 2019 against Racing 92.

The 25-year-old first appeared at Castle Park for Doncaster on loan in January 2020 and quickly established himself as a starter; featuring in wins over London Scottish and Jersey Reds.

The club said in a statement: “Guido’s loan was extended with us for the 2021 campaign and the athletic 25-year-old has continued to impress, featuring in all but one of the Knights Championship games this season and scoring twice.

“Volpi’s bally carrying and defense have become a feature of the Knights back-row this season. Guido has signed a new two-year deal, another statement of intent from the club and he says he is delighted to be continuing as a Knight.”

Before moving to the region back in 2018, Volpi was part of Argentina’s high-performance programme. As a youngster he played for CUQ Rugby in Buenos Aires before heading to France to sign for Narbonne, he captained the club in the ‘Espoirs’ competition for under-23 teams.

“I am really happy to have signed at Doncaster Knights, we’ve had a really good year and it is a fantastic working environment that has been created,” said Volpi. “We have a few games left of this season to really finish on a high but I am excited to see what we can do next year under Bodes, Nathan & Joe.”

Welshman Kyle Evans has also signed a new deal with the side. Kyle arrived in Doncaster in the summer of 2019 after winning three successive Welsh Premiership titles with Merthyr RFC.