Welsh winger Louis Rees-Zammit has sent social media into a frenzy, with some calling him a Lions bolter after the 20-year-old scored two crucial tries in the win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

His first try came when Wales needed in most, trailing 17-3 just before the break. In the 38th minute, playing with an advantage inside the Scotland 22, the visitors spread the ball wide to Rees-Zammit, who stepped inside off his right for a score.

After the match, coach Wayne Pivac would go on to describe that try which was “vital for us going into the changeroom.”

Wales continued to play with momentum in the second-half, with Rees-Zammit again involved for another try. This time he was setting up a try, drawing in fullback Stuart Hogg before sending Liam Williams over, untouched from five metres out.

Scotland went down to 14-men after prop Zander Fagerson was shown a red card, but would trade tries with their opponents to see them still leading with just over 10 minutes to play.

But that’s when their up-and-coming talent well and truly announced himself to the rugby world, scoring his second of the night with a brilliant chip and chase, while out sprinting three Scottish backs.

The try handed Wales a 25-24 lead which is how it stayed, and also secured them a potentially crucial attacking bonus point.

Wales fan on Twitter were singing his praises after the win, with many expecting plenty of a player who seemingly has a bright future in the game.

After the match, captain Alun Wyn Jones also praised Rees-Zammit, who was named Guinness Six Nations Player of the Match.

“He’s been playing well for Gloucester in the Premiership. I’d heard a lot about him and seen a lot of highlights. Hopefully this is just the tip of the iceberg for him,” he said.

“I don’t want to heap the pressure on him, I want him to continue in a similar vein. He’s worked hard, but I think it’s credit to the environment and the backfield players who have been helping him along.”

Wayne Pivac also commented on the 20-year-olds performance, saying that “he’s going to be a very very exciting player going forward.”

Wales won just three test matches in 2020, but the bonus-point win over Scotland has put them in a strong position to contest for the Six Nations crown.

Wales’ next Six Nations fixture is against England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, a clash between two rivals which could have major implications for either team’s title credentials.

