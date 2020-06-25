5:17am, 25 June 2020

One of the brightest young talents in English rugby is reportedly on the verge of moving to France, according to reports in Midi Olympique.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trend of players from the Gallagher Premiership moving across the channel appears to continue this week, as Agen are set to be on the verge of signing one of England’s brightest young rugby players.

London-based powerhouse Saracens have currently been the primary club to see a whole host of their top players move to France, with 28-year-old Australia Will Skelton being the latest to agree a deal at La Rochelle.

After impressing that winter in a season where Saracens went on to retain the Champions Cup, the 6ft 8in lock agreed to return on a permanent basis ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Reports in France suggest that Agen could be about to sign highly-rated 22-year-old Gabriel Ibitoye from Harlequins. The winger is regarded by many to be a future starting international for the men in white.

The French newspaper disclosed that the club were set to make a move for the highly-rated English winger. Agen have been busy so far this summer in the transfer market, signing many exciting young French players.

His commanding performance against Clermont in the Champions Cup last season put him firmly in the French spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibitoye confirmed a contract extension with Harlequins at the start of 2018 saying, “I’m absolutely thrilled to re-sign at this great club. We have an exciting group of boys who I believe can do something special over the next few years.”

Harlequins recently revealed another high profile player would be leaving the club.

Vereniki Goneva is leaving Harlequins for the French ProD2 it has been revealed. Stade Montois have confirmed that the 36-year-old will play for them next season.

It brings to an end a remarkable eight years in the Premiership for Goneva. The 6’2, 102kg Fijian winger, who can also play centre, is a prolific try-scorer, and will bring pace and power to the French side’s backline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing has been confirmed with Gabriel Ibitoye and his future in English rugby.