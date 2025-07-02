Oli Mathis headlines NZ U20's starting side to take on Georgia in Italy

The New Zealand U20’s have named their side to take on Georgia in the second match of their U20 World Championship campaign in Italy, after a narrow 14-5 victory over the host nation on Monday.

Highly touted youngster Oli Mathis is named at blindside flanker, Highlanders halfback Dylan Pledger is once again named to start at halfback, where he will be alongside Blues and Auckland first-five Rico Simspon.

With Manumaua Letiu on the bench, Pledger will pick up the captaincy in his absence, while Chiefs U20 loose forward Micah Fale will be vice captain.

A formidable combination from last month’s U20 Rugby Championship is trusted on the wings, with Harlyn Saunoa and Maloni Kunawave taking the positions of Stanley Solomon and Frank Vaenuku.

DJ Graham Medal winner from 2025, Eli Oudenryn, starts at hooker, with Blues duo Sika Pole and Robson Faleafa beside him in the scrum.