Oli Mathis headlines NZ U20's starting side to take on Georgia in Italy
The New Zealand U20’s have named their side to take on Georgia in the second match of their U20 World Championship campaign in Italy, after a narrow 14-5 victory over the host nation on Monday.
Highly touted youngster Oli Mathis is named at blindside flanker, Highlanders halfback Dylan Pledger is once again named to start at halfback, where he will be alongside Blues and Auckland first-five Rico Simspon.
With Manumaua Letiu on the bench, Pledger will pick up the captaincy in his absence, while Chiefs U20 loose forward Micah Fale will be vice captain.
A formidable combination from last month’s U20 Rugby Championship is trusted on the wings, with Harlyn Saunoa and Maloni Kunawave taking the positions of Stanley Solomon and Frank Vaenuku.
DJ Graham Medal winner from 2025, Eli Oudenryn, starts at hooker, with Blues duo Sika Pole and Robson Faleafa beside him in the scrum.
NZ U20 full squad:
1. Sika Pole
2. Eli Oudenryn
3. Robson Faleafa
4. Xavier Treacy
5. Aissake Vakasiuola
6. Oli Mathis
7. Caleb Woodley
8. Micah Fale (Vice-captain)
9. Dylan Pledger (Captain)
10. Rico Simpson
11. Harlyn Saunoa
12. Tayne Harvey
13. James Cameron
14. Maloni Kunawave
15. Stanley Solomon (Vice-captain)
Bench:
16. Manumaua Letiu
17. Israel Time
18. Dane Johnston
19. Finn McLeod
20. Mosese Bason
21. Ollie Burra
22. Will Cole
23. Jack Wiseman
That match gets underway at 4am NZT on Saturday morning against Georgia, at the Stadio Luigi Zaffanella in Viadana.
The New Zealand U20’s currently sit 2nd in Pool C, behind Ireland who beat Georgia 35-28 in their first game.
News, stats, videos and more! Download the new RugbyPass app, in collaboration with the British and Irish Lions, on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Oli Mathis is such an obvious talent, but being given the usual conservative NZ treatment. There’d be zero chance of someone like Henry Pollock ever making the progress he’s already made if he was playing in NZ, where he’d be cotton-wooled and drip-fed into senior rugby to ‘protect’ him.
Mathis should have been playing Super Rugby this year, instead he’s being messed around in 7’s, and between numerous positions. If he doesn’t play in Super Rugby next season there’s something seriously wrong with the pathways in NZ rugby. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.
He should be in camp getting ready to face France on Saturday. But Conservative Scotty wants to play it missionary with his selections.