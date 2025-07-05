Northern Edition
British & Irish Lions 2025

NSW Waratahs players ratings vs British & Irish Lions | 2025 Lions series

By Finn Morton at Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Darby Lancaster of the Waratahs celebrates scoring a try during the tour match between NSW Waratahs and British & Irish Lions at Allianz Stadium on July 05, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The NSW Waratahs put up an impressive fight against the British & Irish Lions, but the hosts still fell short of an upset win as they were beaten 21-10 at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium. Rugby fans in Sydney packed out the stadium in their thousands, making for an incredible atmosphere.

One-Test Wallaby Darby Lancaster scored the Tahs’ sole try of the first term in the 34th minute, and hooker Ethan Dobbins added to their lead with a five-pointer just after the break. But the Lions still had the class and willpower needed to hang on in an entertaining tour match.

Here’s how the Waratahs rated.

  1. Tom Lambert – 7/10

It’s quite rare to see a loosehead prop leading the way for total carries after 50 minutes, but Tom Lambert achieved that feat on a big stage against the Lions. Lambert just didn’t stop running – willing to run bravely at a red wall of defence time and time again.

At that stage, Lions enforcer Ben Earl was the co-leader along with Lambert, carrying the ball 12 times each. Lambert also contributed to a steady scrum, and the No. 1 was also top-five at the Tahs for tackles completed before leaving the match.

  1. Ethan Dobbins – 7.5

Ethan Dobbins didn’t start well against the Lions but recovered, putting in a solid shift against some of the world’s best players. Dobbins’ first lineout failed to hit the mark, with referee Paul Williams blowing up play for a not-straight throw.

The Sydney University hooker was better as the match went on, hitting every target at the set-piece during a hard-fought first half. Dobbins was actually one of the Tahs’ hardest workers in attack and clocked in with an equal team-high 11 tackles at half-time. On top of all that, Dobbins scored New South Wales’ first of the second half, crashing over from a maul.

  1. Taniela Tupou – 6

Taniela Tupou’s performance was always going to be a talking point. With Joe Schmidt releasing Tupou to take on the Lions with the Tahs, the world-renowned tighthead prop was given the chance to make a statement after missing out on the Wallabies versus Fiji Test.

Tupou worked hard around the park but was noticeably tired in the few minutes leading up to the half-time interval. The tighthead was solid enough at scrum time, hit plenty of rucks, carried the ball when called upon, and some stops on the defensive side of the ball.

With a full house at Allianz Stadium cheering Tupou on, the front-rower came within inches of scoring from a pick-and-drive in the 28th minute. That said, it probably wasn’t the type of performance that will force Tupou’s way back into the Wallabies’ matchday 23.

  1. Fergus Lee-Warner – 5

Fergus Lee-Warner was especially prolific on the defensive side of the ball, but the lock wasn’t able to replicate that same impact in attack. Lee-Warner made a couple of errors with the ball in hand but was able to make amends with a decent amount of stops in defence. The second-rower also played a part in the Tahs’ steady lineout alongside Miles Amatosero and Rob Leota.

  1. Miles Amatosero – 6

Miles Amatosero walked off the field around the 50-minute mark for a HIA, having failed to make a meaningful impact on the match. Amatosero was penalised at a defensive maul during the first half and otherwise struggled to get involved on both sides of the ball.

Amatosero was able to make some noise at the set-piece, with Ethan Dobbins throwing to the towering lock on more than one occasion. But overall, Amatosero was far too quiet, or at least didn’t have the impact needed against a quality Lions outfit.

  1. Rob Leota – 6

It was an unusually quiet night for Rob Leota, who was one of the Tahs’ best during their Super Rugby Pacific season in 2025. After making the move to Sydney from Melbourne, Leota had a solid rookie season in sky blue, but the Wallaby failed to fire on Saturday.

Leota didn’t get the ball enough in order to make a meaningful impact, and the blindside flanker was fairly average in defence. That said, Leota will get another shot at the Lions, with the backrower set to line up for the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

  1. Charlie Gamble – 9

Charlie Gamble was immense for the Tahs, securing four turnovers opposite the likes of Ben Earl, Josh van der Flier and Tadhg Biene. Gamble was also denied a try during the first term, having peeled off a maul before fighting to the line.

The openside flanker was mid-table for both carries and tackles completed during the first half, but was much better during the second 40. It was a performance to remember for Gamble, who will get another shot at the Lions with the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

  1. Hugh Sinclair – 7.5

This was Huh Sinclair’s final match for the NSW Waratahs. Before bowing out from professional rugby, Sinclair was given the captaincy ahead of the Lions clash, joining an exclusive club of players who have led the Tahs into battle against the prestigious touring side.

It was no surprise to see Sinclair’s impressive stats during the match. Sinclair is Mr. Consistent for the Tahs, and during another solid shift in sky blue, it seemed only right to see the skipper among the very best for carries and tackles completed.

  1. Teddy Wilson – 8

If it wasn’t for Alex Mitchell, halfback Teddy Wilson would’ve scored less than two minutes into this match. After a steady start with a confidence-building touch-finder, Wilson was in the thick of the action soon after – linking up well with Darby Lancaster after pouncing on a loose ball.

Mitchell got between Wilson and the ball, so no try was scored, but it was an electric start from the No. 9 that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Wilson was otherwise solid, doing everything a scrum-half needs to do – kicking, passing and running well.

The former Australia U20 skipper and Australia Sevens representative was up for the task on yet another big stage. While a star-studded Lions side took control, there were more signs of promise from Wilson.

  1. Jack Bowen – 6

All signs seem to point to the Waratahs’ No. 10 jersey being Jack Bowen’s jersey moving forward. Coach Dan McKellar named Bowen in the run-on side in the Tahs final Super Rugby Pacific match against the Blues, and the playmaker was named to start again against the Lions.

Unfortunately, Bowen’s performance was fairly quiet. Bowen shanked a kick in the 23rd minute from well inside the Tahs’ half, with the clearance failing to clear the 22-metre line. Bowen did exit well for the most part though, and took the line on as well.

  1. Darby Lancaster – 8

There has been a lot of speculation about Darby Lancaster’s future, amid reports the one-Test Wallaby could be heading west to the Force, but the ground announcer revealed pre-game that this was the winger’s last match in sky blue. Lancaster almost set Teddy Wilson up for a try inside the first two and kept busy from there.

At the half-time break, Lancaster was leading the charts with a game-high 50 carry metres from six runs and scoring one try. That said, It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows though, with Lancaster shanking an attempted clearance just before the break.

  1. Joey Walton – 6

Joey Walton was absent for decent stretches of this match. While the inside centre stood tall on the defensive side of the ball, Walton seemed to barely get involved in attack, only carrying the ball twice by the 60-minute mark. It was certainly an off-night for the Australia A representative who has been much better in the past for New South Wales.

  1. Lalakai Foketi – 5

Lalakai Foketi was missing for long periods against the Lions, barely touching the ball and not really making a difference in defence. Foketi had only made four stops by the 60-minute mark, and RugbyPass’ stats didn’t show the former Wallaby making a single carry. Unfortunately, there’s not much to dissect here, as Foketi failed to fire during a 55-minute cameo.

  1. Andrew Kellaway – 5

It was just one of those nights for Andrew Kellaway, with the ball not really coming the winger’s way at all. Kellaway only had one carry for a few metres, but did stand tall with some memorable stops on defence early in the second term – with the Tahs parked inside their own 22. But other than that, a really quiet night for the Wallaby.

If Kellaway doesn’t end up playing for the Wallabies against the Lions, it makes sense the utility suits up for the AUNZ Invitational XV at Adelaide Oval next weekend – but only time will tell as to whether or not Kellaway is selected for that fixture.

  1. Lawson Creighton – 6

Lawson Creighton was a regular for the Tahs at fly-half for a while this season before coach Dan McKellar shifted the playmaker to fullback. Creighton wore the No. 15 against the Western Force and Blues, and played that same role against the Lions.

If you’ve read this far, you’ll understand there’s a bit of a theme to some of these ratings. While the Tahs stayed in the fight against their highly-favoured opponents, not every star was able to shine, and Creighton falls into that group.

Creighton kicked well when called upon to clear, but was otherwise absent with a few carries for some hard-earned metres. It was a similar story in defence. That said, the Bowen-Creighton combo seems like the future for the Tahs – both men will learn from this match.

Replacements

  1. Mahe Vailanu – 6
  2. Jack Barrett – 6
  3. Daniel Botha – 5
  4. Matthew Philip – 5
  5. Jamie Adamson – 6.5
  6. Jack Grant – 5
  7. Tane Edmed – 6
  8. Henry O’Donnell


Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 20 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

It’s to get game time for all in this series

QT was excellent and he surely gets a start or bench in test 3

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 21 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

They were not accurate enough in height or distance and either there was no chaser or they didn’t contest well


So quite a few issues

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 22 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

I think the tackle percentage was 93%? But I get you

A few galling defensive holes - which led to tries

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 25 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Kolbe at 31…hold my beer

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 27 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Rieko was top for line breaks for both sides and second for both sides metres run

No missed tackles


Facts matter

98 Go to comments
L
LW 43 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Razor said “he told us he could play both sides” i think this is about to turn into “this is the all blacks we need performance” and a way to slowly dump an 80 test player. Why they couldn't rip the bandaid off and just leave him out of the squad is beyond me. Maybe sponsorship pressure

6 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 45 minutes ago
Galthie backs yet more youth to topple All Blacks, dropping two 50-cap veterans

Using the opportunity to build depth wisely.


Imagine having a no consequence tour against NZ, to get some practice, against a full strength NZ team. It’s amazing he’s getting away with it.


😇

1 Go to comments
L
LW 46 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Sevu was in great form actually

6 Go to comments
L
LW 1 hour ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Good team apart from ioane

98 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Its really hard to work out where his allegiances lie.


He talks like an Englishman with a sneer in the background, but in that convo he was all about how Ireland were going to smash England and revelling in the prospect!


Then more recently he’s into trashing Leinster and the IRFU whenever he can… Go figure.

301 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

Well despite respect having nothing to do with it, rather player safety from over playing, you Kiwis should know that the second test team is a lot better than last week. Two international centres. Two excellent wings and a classy fast full back who’s not scared of high balls. A decent international 9 and a C team 10. The forwards are much more aligned for mobility and hand skills including the ruck. Bench is massive.

So yeah you might win, you might not.

But don’t think it’s a bad team.

13 Go to comments
S
Soliloquin 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

I totally get the fact that test rugby, the RC cannot be compared to club rugby, although some teams come close to test level - the Leinster/Toulouse CC final was outstanding, as well this year’s Top14 final.

Just like you can hardly compare how harsh the CC and the Top14 are next to SuperRugby or the Japanese league, stacked with Springboks.


But still, even with travel, we’re talking about 13 games in 5 months, meaning 2,6/month, with bigger breaks in between.


If you’re fearing the ABs are too tired in November and the end of their Autumn tour is exhausting, then it’s exactly where most of the French players are when asked to go on tour.


So it’s not the SH always putting at disposal their best players for Autumn tours, it’s the calendar allowing them to do so.

Reverse the tour and have the NH tour in the SH during the Autumn tests! You’ll see the availability question will be solved.

The NH teams will be rusty for their first games of the season, but it’s the same for SH teams in the current tests, isn’t it?


The year after, have development teams from the SH come to the NH for the Summer Tour. That way everyone builds depth and there’s no disrespect.


And just alternate.

13 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
All Blacks will thrash France on Saturday

Gosh this article is going to age poorly.

75 Go to comments
t
takata 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Of course it’s a French development team and it surely doesn’t help for attracting heavy media coverage; but as it’s what they do for more than 20 years, everybody involved should already know that. Why would it be suddenly such an outrage in New Zealand and has not been every single year since… forever?

301 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Yeah, I guess he has. But I’m not feeling inspired by the selections or in key positions. The backline seems like constant fiddling moving current people around. Jordan at 14 then 15. Now Ioane. 13 and 14. Nothing happening at 10 other than shifting between BB and DMac. What happens if Jordie is out at 12?


The backline and selections in the backline seems a mess.

98 Go to comments
t
takata 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Please, tell me who exactly are all those millionaires owning the Top 14?


And, by the way, can you tell me who are also those that ever transformed a single French club into their cash cow?


It’s probably an old cliché comming from, some time ago in early pro time, the revival of both Ile-de-France clubs by private investors like J. Lorenzetti at Racing 92, or the rise of Toulon’s “Gallacticos” under Mourad Boudjellal, ending with the very noisy late Altrad investments into Montpellier-Hérault. Even if a few major titles were collected by those clubs, and that it would indeniably have helped to rise the fame of the whole Top 14, the global return on private investments simply didn’t ever pay back what they put in.


Another look into the last decade will show you that French clubs are not millionaires pet-projects either. From this season top 6, amongst Stade Toulousain (1st), Union Bordeaux-Bègles (2nd), Rugby Club Toulonnais (3rd), l’Aviron Bayonnais (4th), Clermont-Auvergne (5th) and Castres Olympique (6th), only the last two are backed by historical corporate entities: Michelin (tires) for Clermont and Laboratoires Pierre Fabre (pharma) for Castres.


That’s long term sponsorship from those city main industries and, with Stade Toulousain since 1907, Clermont and Castres (one of the lowest budget in Top 14), are also the oldest members of the French rugby club elite. This certainly prove some healthy stability in their management. They are in fact as far away from marketing “products” that they are from Paris.


But in Top 14, as reflected by their national team selection, club power is certainly measured by their success. The most successful of them all, Stade Toulousain, reached a 2023-2024 budget comparable with the lower end of a French elite football club (those not named PSG) and half of it’s income (€30 millions) was comming from merchandising sales only. Last monday, UBB sold out, in a matter of few hours, its 20K season ticket (out of their 32K seats stadium) and La Rochelle’s stadium was also sold out faster than I can type it for every single game of last season; and so on.


Now, take only those three clubs providing 90% of the national team and paying 100% of their wages. Tell them that the share of the limited game time allowed to their top players, will rise from 25% to 40% for the national team, without any further compensation for the club than allowing them to spend more in recruitment (of probably lesser quality substitutes).


See how it goes now with their board and Presidents, even if probably all of them are turning real profits.

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

You realize you are accusing Razor of breaking his word before he has actually done so.


Wait for the third test before accusing him of being misleading.


Of the HEALTHY players in the 33 squad, only Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Noah Hotham, ALB and Ruben Love have yet to be selected.


Luke Jacobson and Tyrel Lomax are still injured. No need to risk either veteran as you know what you get with both of them.


All of them could easily play in test 3 off the bench.

98 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
Springboks' dominance of the world rankings comes under increased threat

Well I guess RugbyPass can worry about World Rankings which matters little to Rassie and the Boks. We know we are the best, we don't need random numbers to verify that

4 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

You frequently attempt to!

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

He has named a squad with 4 players with only 1 cap each and a fifth player is making his test debut.


No other AB coach has ever selected a squad with 5 rookies with almost no experience.


Hardly conservative or boring.

98 Go to comments
