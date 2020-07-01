8:53am, 01 July 2020

Northampton Saints have announced that employees at the club will take a 12-month salary reduction following recent discussions. The pay cuts include the wages of the playing squad and coaching staff.

On Tuesday the Saints announced a string of contract renewals before confirming their squad for the remainder of the season, and the 2020/21 campaign.

However they have now also confirmed that club employees – with the exception of some staff remunerated below a certain level – will take a 12-month salary reduction due to the ‘severe financial impact’ caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Northampton Saints has today announced the club has reached an agreement with its employees – including the playing squad, coaching and commercial staff – to take a 12-month salary reduction,” a club statement read.

“The reduction follows positive and constructive discussions where there has been a clear appreciation from all staff of the severe financial impact on the club caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“We are incredibly grateful to all our employees for recognising the gravity of our situation and coming together to support the club,” said Mark Darbon, Northampton Saints Chief Executive.

“We have a wonderful, close-knit environment at Saints, and I am incredibly proud of the excellent work our staff and players continue to produce during one of the most challenging times we have faced in our history.

“This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but a necessary temporary change given the need to continue to reduce our cost base and preserve the financial sustainability of the club.”

“Everyone at the club took a temporary 25% pay reduction from the 1st April, except for staff remunerated below a certain level,” the statement continued.

“The new 12-month reductions will take effect from July 1st and will continue to protect those lower earners.”

Darbon added: “While we are very confident that we can weather this storm and emerge stronger as a result, we must unfortunately continue to make tough choices in order to protect the club for the foreseeable future.

“The decision involved open collaboration with our senior player group and the Rugby Players Association representatives, who have been helpful throughout.

“Despite these extraordinary times, everyone at the club is working harder than ever to ensure we can return to playing the game we love as soon as possible.”