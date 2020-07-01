Following yesterday’s announcement that 19 first team-players had agreed contract extensions with the club, Northampton Saints have now confirmed their full squad list for the remainder of the 2019/20 season and the duration of the 2020/21 campaign.
A total of 11 new faces arrive at Franklin’s Gardens, with director of rugby Chris Boyd leading a group of 56 players in total.
Nick Isiekwe, Shaun Adendorff, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Nick Auterac and Tom Jame are among the new recruits, while 66% (37/56) of Northampton’s senior squad have come through the club’s Academy system.
Dylan Hartley, Heinrich Brüssow, Cobus Reinach and Jamie Gibson have all moved on from the Saints squad that began the current campaign.
Boyd’s coaching group remains unchanged for the 2020/21 season, with Sam Vesty (Attack Coach), Ian Vass (Defence Coach), Phil Dowson (Forwards Coach) and Matt Ferguson (Assistant/Scrum Coach) at the helm.
Mark Hopley (Head of Academy) leads a Senior Academy group of 15 players, supported by Jake Sharp (Academy Skills Coach), Alex O’Dowd (Academy Programme Manager), Will Parkin (Junior Academy Development Manager) and James Craig (DPP Manager).
The Saints sat fourth in the Premiership table, 10 points off leaders Exeter, when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
Northampton Saints squad:
PROPS
Nick Auterac
Owen Franks
Karl Garside
Paul Hill
Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi
Emmanuel Iyogun*
Ehren Painter
Ed Prowse*
Alex Waller
Francois van Wyk
HOOKERS
Callum Burns*
James Fish
Mikey Haywood
Jack Hughes*
Samson Ma’asi
Reece Marshall
Sam Matavesi
LOCKS & LOOSE FORWARDS
Shaun Adendorff
Lewis Bean
Alex Coles
Teimana Harrison
Nick Isiekwe (season-long loan, starting 1 August)
Courtney Lawes
Lewis Ludlam
Alex Moon
Ollie Newman*
Api Ratuniyarawa
David Ribbans
Kayde Sylvester*
JJ Tonks*
Tui Uru*
Tom Wood
SCRUM-HALVES
Tom James
Alex Mitchell
Henry Taylor
Connor Tupai
FLY HALVES
Dan Biggar
James Grayson
Tommy Mathews*
CENTRES
Reuben Bird-Tulloch*
Fraser Dingwall
Piers Francis
Ethan Grayson*
Rory Hutchinson
Tom Litchfield*
Matt Proctor
WINGERS
Tom Collins
Josh Gillespie*
Dani Long-Martinez*
Taqele Naiyaravoro
Ryan Olowofela
Ollie Sleightholme
FULL-BACKS
Tommy Freeman*
George Furbank
Harry Mallinder
Ahsee Tuala
* Senior Academy 2020/21
