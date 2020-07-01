6:27am, 01 July 2020

Following yesterday’s announcement that 19 first team-players had agreed contract extensions with the club, Northampton Saints have now confirmed their full squad list for the remainder of the 2019/20 season and the duration of the 2020/21 campaign.

A total of 11 new faces arrive at Franklin’s Gardens, with director of rugby Chris Boyd leading a group of 56 players in total.

Nick Isiekwe, Shaun Adendorff, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Nick Auterac and Tom Jame are among the new recruits, while 66% (37/56) of Northampton’s senior squad have come through the club’s Academy system.

Dylan Hartley, Heinrich Brüssow, Cobus Reinach and Jamie Gibson have all moved on from the Saints squad that began the current campaign.

Boyd’s coaching group remains unchanged for the 2020/21 season, with Sam Vesty (Attack Coach), Ian Vass (Defence Coach), Phil Dowson (Forwards Coach) and Matt Ferguson (Assistant/Scrum Coach) at the helm.

Mark Hopley (Head of Academy) leads a Senior Academy group of 15 players, supported by Jake Sharp (Academy Skills Coach), Alex O’Dowd (Academy Programme Manager), Will Parkin (Junior Academy Development Manager) and James Craig (DPP Manager).

The Saints sat fourth in the Premiership table, 10 points off leaders Exeter, when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Northampton Saints squad:

PROPS

Nick Auterac

Owen Franks

Karl Garside

Paul Hill

Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi

Emmanuel Iyogun*

Ehren Painter

Ed Prowse*

Alex Waller

Francois van Wyk

HOOKERS

Callum Burns*

James Fish

Mikey Haywood

Jack Hughes*

Samson Ma’asi

Reece Marshall

Sam Matavesi

LOCKS & LOOSE FORWARDS

Shaun Adendorff

Lewis Bean

Alex Coles

Teimana Harrison

Nick Isiekwe (season-long loan, starting 1 August)

Courtney Lawes

Lewis Ludlam

Alex Moon

Ollie Newman*

Api Ratuniyarawa

David Ribbans

Kayde Sylvester*

JJ Tonks*

Tui Uru*

Tom Wood

SCRUM-HALVES

Tom James

Alex Mitchell

Henry Taylor

Connor Tupai

FLY HALVES

Dan Biggar

James Grayson

Tommy Mathews*

CENTRES

Reuben Bird-Tulloch*

Fraser Dingwall

Piers Francis

Ethan Grayson*

Rory Hutchinson

Tom Litchfield*

Matt Proctor

WINGERS

Tom Collins

Josh Gillespie*

Dani Long-Martinez*

Taqele Naiyaravoro

Ryan Olowofela

Ollie Sleightholme

FULL-BACKS

Tommy Freeman*

George Furbank

Harry Mallinder

Ahsee Tuala

* Senior Academy 2020/21