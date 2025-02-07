Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
0 - 27
FT
24 - 36
FT
36 - 14
FT
18 - 29
FT
26 - 15
FT
38 - 21
FT
17 - 23
FT
18 - 20
FT
U20
27 - 10
FT
U20
24 - 0
FT
LIVE
46'
Today
08:15
Today
10:45
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Six Nations

'Maybe it’s more on the Irish side' - Gregor Townsend on Scotland-Ireland 'grudge'

By PA
Peter O'Mahony of Ireland clashes with George Turner, Matt Fagerson and Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Ireland and Scotland at Stade de France on October 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gregor Townsend dismissed any notion that Scotland versus Ireland has become a grudge match ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown between the sides at Murrayfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scots have lost each of their last 10 meetings against the Irish – including two World Cup pool-stage fixtures – in a run stretching back to February 2017.

A perception has developed that Ireland take particular delight from putting Townsend’s men in their place whenever they are deemed to be talking bullishly about their prospects of ending a hoodoo now spanning eight years.

Video Spacer

BOKS OFFICE: Is Dupont the GOAT or just the King of Europe?

Video Spacer

BOKS OFFICE: Is Dupont the GOAT or just the King of Europe?

Asked if he detected a more intense rivalry between the sides in recent times, the Scotland head coach said: “I don’t think there is. Well, if there is, it’s just the same as any other game where teams want to build up something to provide extra motivation.

“So maybe it’s more on the Irish side, or the Irish media side, that there’s this rivalry or needle to give them extra motivation on why they want to win again.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
13
26
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
60%

“Obviously they’ve won this fixture a number of times but we see this as a game where we respect Ireland a lot and admire what they’ve done over the last few years, but it doesn’t stand out as a needle game for us.”

Townsend – who took charge four months after Scotland’s last win over the Irish – insisted he will not be making a big play of trying to smash the hoodoo during his team-talks because he does not believe it is particularly relevant to most of the players in his squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you only lean into it once you’ve ended it,” he said. “Honestly, I think it’s not something that our players talk about, we talk about our recent experiences against Ireland and why we weren’t able to play our best or what they did, how it’s shaped us and how we play now.

“I don’t think any – well, maybe one or two – players have been here throughout the eight years. It’s more your recent experiences and our most recent experiences are last week’s game (against Italy) and the two training sessions we’ve had this week, that’s what fills the minds of the players as we go into the game.”

Townsend, whose side started with a 31-19 win at home to Italy, acknowledged Scotland are underdogs for Sunday’s match.

“Ireland are a top side and they have been for a number of years, clearly favourites for this game and looking to win three Six Nations in a row, which would be unprecedented,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Six Nations
James Lowe – PA

“All credit to them, they’ve worked hard to be one of the top teams in the world and they’ve kept that going over the last couple of years.”

Townsend has made three changes to his starting XV, with loosehead Rory Sutherland, back-rower Jack Dempsey and versatile back Tom Jordan replacing Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie and Stafford McDowall, all of whom drop to the bench.

“I think there are similarities with the three of them, which is the real energy that they bring, they’re quick players, they are in good form,” said Townsend of the trio added to his team.

“Jack was getting back to full fitness (after injury) and he’s now had three weeks training with us, a game and a half, one with the club and one at the weekend, so he’s good to go. He’s been a starter for us for the last few years.

“With Rory, I think Rory and Pierre have been competing really hard over the last few months for that starting jersey and I feel Rory has earned it, he brings a lot of speed, both in his kick-chase, his defence and his ball-carrying.

“With Tom, it was great to see him play in the 15 jersey for us in November, like he has done in the 10 jersey for Glasgow for a few years now, and he just brought that off the bench at 12 (against Italy last weekend), and 12 was probably his natural position.

“It was the position he played most of his rugby growing up, so I think all three deserve an opportunity to start.”

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

2

The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing

3

Schoeman dropped as Scotland make 3 changes for Ireland

4

Borthwick's England selection smacks of desperation – Andy Goode

5

Two changes for Ireland but Sam Prendergast retained at No10

6

'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin

7

Leicester Tigers hit with double blow in search for new top dog

8

Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain

Comments

3 Comments
B
Bull Shark 18 hours ago

Let’s be honest. Who doesn’t have a grudge with Ireland?


🐟

R
RedWarrior 17 hours ago

20 years ago nobody had a grudge with Ireland so we are making excellent progress.

Peter O'Mahony is starting, which is a great selection. Good in lineout, but also will be a warhorse and leader in a situation without Farrell. He will also annoy the f**k out of the Scots and test their discipline as well as increasing the enjoyment factor for viewers hopefully.

Scotland are going 6-2 compared to Ireland's 5-3. Risky, Townsend is going all in.

R
RedWarrior 19 hours ago

Exhibit Z: "We owe these F***ers one" Stuart Hogg as appeared on Full Contact Netflix 2023.

Exhibit A: Irish Team bus is sent a few times around the block in 2017. Ireland go 17-3 behind after no warm up. Final score 27-22 Scotland's last win.

O'Mahony and Russell were shouting at each other during RWC match.


Honestly no grudge between supporters who get on really well. Ive been at a few Edinburgh matches. Just good fun with supporters. Win lose or draw they have fun. England too. Welsh take it very seriously and dont hang around much after a defeat in Cardiff. At least that was the case. Maybe some needle with players. I like Scotland and they are on same trajectory as Ireland were. They are unlucky with two very good teams in their way now. Ireland won't give them this (I hope not), Scotland are going to have to go and win it.

Edit: Now that I remember: there was a bit of a big scuffle-more than handbags with Schoemann throwing Dan Sheehan over the hoarding in Stade De France?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 18 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 40 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin 'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin
Search